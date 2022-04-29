These are the best monitors for the Dell Latitude 5430
Dell recently introduced the Latitude 5430, the latest in its series of mainstream-oriented business laptops. Like other laptops in the lineup, the Dell Latitude 5430 has been refreshed with Intel’s 12h-generation Alder Lake processors, and it features a premium design along with the upgradeability you’d expect from a business laptop. As good of a laptop as it is, though, nothing can help you be more productive like having a second (or third) screen in your setup. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors you can pair with the Dell Latitude 5430 to boost your productivity.
Having a second screen is always a welcome addition to a desk setup, because it allows you to display that much more information at once. Not only that, but external screens are also bound to be bigger, so they can fit even more content. And when you consider that the Dell Latitude 5430 only has a 16:9 aspect ratio for the display, you’re really going to want that extra space you get with a second monitor. Let’s get right into it.
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE monitor is one of the first to use the new IPS Black technology, promising a contrast ratio of 2000:1, double what most IPS panels offer. It's also a super sharp 4K display with support for DisplayHDR 400 and 98% coverage of DCI-P3, plus it connects via USB-C to provide extra ports and even charge your laptop at 90W.
Ultrawide monitors are the tool of choice for many users because they give you that much more space to work with. The LG 34WN80C-B is an excellent choice, featuring a curved sharp WQHD IPS panel that covers 99% of sRGB and supports HDR 10. Plus, it connects via USB-C so it can also charge your laptop at up to 60W.
There aren't a ton of monitors that check all the right boxes quite like the ASUS ProArt PA278CV. Featuring a sharp Quad HD resolution, 100% coverage of sRGB and Rec. 709, Delta E<2 color accuracy, and a 75Hz refresh rate, this is practically the perfect monitor for work. It can also connect via USB-C to charge your laptop.
Want something cheap but capable? This HP monitor comes with a Full HD 24-inch IPS panel, and it even includes built-in speakers - something you won't find in many monitors at this price. It reaches refresh rates up to 75Hz, and it supports HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs, plus it even supports swivel and pivot rotation.
What if your monitor was more than a screen? That's what Samsung's Smart MOnitor M8 does. In addition to being a sharp 4K display, it runs Tizen, so you can run all the apps you'd find on a Samsung smart TV, so you can watch Netflix and more even without your laptop. Plus, it includes a magnetic webcam for better video calls.
We're not sure why you'd want to use the Dell Latitude 5430 for gaming, but if you do want that, then this monitor is a nice way to get started. It's a fairly basic gaming monitor with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which will already give you a solid gaming experience for its price. It also comes in a 24-inch variant.
If you need professional color tuning and the best accuracy possible, the Dell UltraSharp UP2720Q may be for you. It has a built-in colorimeter so you can tune the color reproduction to your needs, plus it covers 100% of Adobe RGB and 98% of DCI-P3, and it even includes a hood to reduce distractions. It's also a 4K monitor that works via Thunderbolt and even supports daisy-chaining.
If you just want some extra screen real estate for the lowest price possible, the Acer SB220Q might be for you. It's a 21-inch Full HD IPS monitor with great viewing angles, and it has a 75Hz refresh rate, complete with AMD FreeSync support, for a little bit of extra smoothness in day-to-day use. Its small size makes it easier to fit on a smaller desk, and it has HDMI and VGA inputs.
Can't live without a second screen? This Arzopa portable monitor lets you take your dual-screen setup anywhere, giving you a 14-inch Full HD monitor that connects easily via USB Type-C or mini-HDMI. It's an IPS panel with great viewing angles, plus it comes with a magnetic cover that doubles as a stand, so you can use it in landscape or portrait modes.
And that’s about it for what we’d consider the best monitors for the Dell Latitude 5430. These are all great options depending on your needs, and there isn’t exactly a one-size-fits-all solution, but we’d say the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the best monitors you can buy for office use. It’s sharp, color-accurate, and it uses that new IPS Black technology that greatly improves the contrast ratio while still offering great viewing angles. The ASUS ProArt PA278CV is a more reasonably-priced but still fantastic option, too.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell Latitude 5430 from Dell’s website below. While there are some more premium laptops out there, this is still a very compelling offering, and it’s bound to be one of Dell’s best laptops for the year, especially if you’re a business user looking for something reliable and straightforward.
The Dell Latitude 5430 is a highly configurable business laptop with 12th-gen Intel processors and a premium design.