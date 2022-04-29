These are the best monitors for the Dell Latitude 5430

Dell recently introduced the Latitude 5430, the latest in its series of mainstream-oriented business laptops. Like other laptops in the lineup, the Dell Latitude 5430 has been refreshed with Intel’s 12h-generation Alder Lake processors, and it features a premium design along with the upgradeability you’d expect from a business laptop. As good of a laptop as it is, though, nothing can help you be more productive like having a second (or third) screen in your setup. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors you can pair with the Dell Latitude 5430 to boost your productivity.

Having a second screen is always a welcome addition to a desk setup, because it allows you to display that much more information at once. Not only that, but external screens are also bound to be bigger, so they can fit even more content. And when you consider that the Dell Latitude 5430 only has a 16:9 aspect ratio for the display, you’re really going to want that extra space you get with a second monitor. Let’s get right into it.

And that’s about it for what we’d consider the best monitors for the Dell Latitude 5430. These are all great options depending on your needs, and there isn’t exactly a one-size-fits-all solution, but we’d say the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the best monitors you can buy for office use. It’s sharp, color-accurate, and it uses that new IPS Black technology that greatly improves the contrast ratio while still offering great viewing angles. The ASUS ProArt PA278CV is a more reasonably-priced but still fantastic option, too.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell Latitude 5430 from Dell’s website below. While there are some more premium laptops out there, this is still a very compelling offering, and it’s bound to be one of Dell’s best laptops for the year, especially if you’re a business user looking for something reliable and straightforward.