Best external monitors for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022)

Dell has shaken up its XPS 13 lineup quite a lot for 2022. They’re usually some of the best laptops you can buy, and this year, Dell has kept them fresh with the new Dell XPS 13 Plus, a more compact XPS 13, and a radically different XPS 13 2-in-1. Indeed, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for 2022 is nothing like previous models, switching from a convertible form factor to a detachable design. It’s the most portable XPS yet, but what if you want to use external monitors with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1?

For a while now, Dell has been pushing towards USB-C adoption in its XPS laptops, and now, that’s all you get by default. But that doesn’t mean you can’t connect an external monitor, and we’re here to help. We’ve selected a few great monitors you can use with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and listed them below. To make things easier, most of these monitors support direct USB-C connections, but some of the cheaper models may require an HDMI adapter. With that out of the way, let’s get right into the list.

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Top-tier IPS monitor If you want one of the best monitors around, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE might be it. It comes in 4K resolution and it uses IPS Black technology, meaning it delivers twice the contrast ratio (2000:1) of a regular IPS panel while still having fantastic viewing angles. Plus, it covers 98% of DCI-P3, so colors look great. See at Amazon

Asus ProArt PA279CV Great alternative That Dell UltraSharp monitor is expensive, so if you want something a bit cheaper, this is a great option. This 27-inch Asus monitor still has 4K resolution, plus it covers 100% of sRGB and has a color accuracy rated at Delta E < 2, and it's Calman Verified. It's a fantastic experience, but for a lower price. See at Amazon

LG UltraWide 34WN80C-B Go wide Who doesn't love ultrawide monitors? We do, and this one from LG is a great option for anyone interested in multi-tasking. It comes in WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, ideal for having multiple apps open at once, and it's curved making it a bit more comfortable. It covers 99% of sRGB and supports HDR10, too. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 DIsplay with a webcam Monitors can be more than just a display for your Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a perfect example. This 32-inch screen comes in 4K resolution, but it also comes with high-quality webcam you can use for video calls. Plus, you can use apps like Netflix even without your laptop. See at Amazon

LG DualUp monitor Two screens in one? We're all familiar with ultrawide monitors, but how about extra tall screens? That's what the LG DualUp monitor offers. This 28-inch display comes in a 18:16 aspect ratio, which is like having two 21.5-inch screens on top of each other. You can use it as a single monitor, or each half as its own screen. See at Best Buy

BenQ PD3220U Premium Thunderbolt monitor Not everyone will be able to afford this one, but with 4K resolution, 100% of sRGB and 95% of DCI-P3, this is a great monitor. Plus, it uses Thunderbolt, so you can connect it with a single port and even daisy-chain another Thunderbolt monitor easily. It also has a KVM switch and remote controller. See at Amazon

Acer SB220Q Super cheap Want an extra monitor without spending a ton of money? The Acer SB220Q is a super affordable option with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate to help things appear a bit smoother. It doesn't have speakers, however, and you also need a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter. See at Amazon

Dell 14 Portable Monitor Official portable monitor Is a dual-monitor setup too important for you? Now, you can take it anywhere with the Dell 14 Portable Monitor. This 14-inch Full HD panel is lightweight and easy to carry, and it lets you get two screens anywhere you go using just a USB Type-C port. It is a bit expensive, though. See at Dell

Innocn OLED POrtable Monitor Portable, but with OLED A problem with some portable monitors is that they have a low contrast ratio, but this one form Innocn uses OLED, which means it can have an incredible contrast ratio and true blacks. Plus, it has fast response times, it covers 100% of DCI-P3, and it has 400 nits of brightness. See at Amazon

And those are just some of the great options you can get if you want a monitor to sue with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022). As usual, these are all meant for different use cases and different people, so there’s bound to be something that caters to you. I’ve always found the concept of Samsung’s Smart Monitor interesting, and having a built-in webcam makes it great for remote work, too. With that said, some of the other monitors here may have better specs, like the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE.

If you haven’t done it yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2022) using the link below. It’s among the best Windows tablets you can buy right now, and it’s certainly worthy of our recommendation if you’re looking for something in that space. If you want something more traditional, though, check out the best Dell laptops you can buy today – there are options for all kinds of users there, and the monitors on this list will work just fine with them, too.