These are the Best external monitors for Dell XPS 17: LG, Samsung, BenQ, and more

The XPS 17 is currently the most premium and most powerful laptop available from Dell. Having a similar design language as its younger siblings, the XPS 15 and XPS 13, it’s also one of the most compact 17 inch notebooks having a high-quality aluminum exterior. The current-gen model (9710) can be configured with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors starting with the Core i5-11400H going all the way up to a Core i9-11980HK with up 64GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory and up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. For graphics, there’s a standard Intel UHD or you can opt for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 45W TDP and 4GB DDR6 memory or a more powerful 60W RTX 3060 with 6GB DDR6 memory. Basically apart from content creation and heavy graphics tasks, the XPS 17 is also capable of offering decent gaming performance.

The laptop also offers a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which means you can hook up a variety of peripherals, docks, external monitors, and even an eGPU. Speaking of which, Dell suggests the XPS 17 can support up to three external monitors that can be connected directly to the Thunderbolt ports or by using a docking station. This makes the laptop an apt choice for multitaskers who need a lot of screen real estate. If you’re looking forward to hooking up an external monitor with your XPS 17, here are some of the best ones:

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q Best Overall Dell offers a wide range of monitors you can hook up with your XPS 17. The UltraSharp U2720Q is a recommended 4K monitor from the company featuring an IPS panel with 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 and 99% Rec 709 color coverage. It's also a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified monitor. Buy at Amazon

LG UltraGear 27GP850-B Best external gaming monitor A recommended external monitor especially if you plan on doing some fast-paced gaming on your XPS 17. The 27 inch monitor comes with a 165hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, NVIDIA G-SYNC with AMD FreeSync Premium, DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut and HDR 10 support. Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable monitor The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 is a recommended portable monitor that comes with a 14 inch full-HD panel and can connect seamlessly over USB-C. Essentially this is the perfect option if you're looking for an on-the-go dual-monitor solution. Buy at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K Best 8K monitor The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is one of the only recommended 8K monitors available on the market today, and clearly the best one out there. It also meets major industry standards as it supports 100% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, and 98% DCI-P3. Buy at Amazon

Samsung 34-Inch SJ55W Ultrawide Best Ultrawide Monitor A 34 inch ultrawide is all you need for the best multitasking experience. It comes with a WQHD 3440 x 1440p resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate with 4ms response time. Buy at Amazon

BenQ PD2700U Best Monitor for Designers The BenQ PD2700U is a 27 inch monitor with a UHD 3840x2160 resolution and support for HDR10 and 100% coverage of sRGB and Rec. 709. It's also said to be factory calibrated with Delta E ≤ 3. Buy at Amazon

AOC 24B2XH Best Budget Monitor If you're not planning to spend a lot and want a decent monitor, the AOC 24B2XH comes with a full-HD 1920x1080 resolution IPS panel with a three-sided frameless design. It's also said to offer over 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and features a low blue mode and flicker-free technology. Buy at Amazon

Philips Brilliance 279P1 Best 4K Monitor The Philips Brilliance monitor is a recommended 4K UHD 3840x2160 monitor featuring a bright IPS panel with support for 122% sRGB and 103% NTSC color gamut. It also supports Power Delivery of up to 65 Watts and is compatible with laptops and phones while receiving video via USB-C. Buy at Amazon

