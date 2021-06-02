Best external monitors for the 24-inch Apple iMac with M1: ASUS, LG, Samsung, and more!

Apple announced a refresh to its iMac range with a new model at its Spring Loaded event last month. The latest version comes in a variety of colors and is redesigned to have a very sleek-looking profile. It’s also powered by Apple’s in-house chipset, the M1 Silicon. If you’re planning to get your hands on the new 24-inch iMac, especially with a multi-monitor setup, we’ve got some notes for you.

First of all, the new iMac supports only one external monitor with up to 6K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. As explained by my colleague, if you attempt to use more than one external screen, the iMac will just start mirroring the display. The same applies if you’re trying to use an adapter or a dock. This essentially means that you’re limited to a dual-monitor setup. The iMac also comes with only two Thunderbolt ports, regardless of the model you choose (the higher variant has two more USB C ports that are just USB 3 and not Thunderbolt). This means that you’ll end up losing a Thunderbolt port if you plan on connecting a second display.

If you’re fine with just one additional display, then here are some of the best monitors for iMac 2021.

Apple Pro Display XDR Most premium experience Want to go all-out and get the best display experience possible on the new iMac? You need to get Apple’s Pro Display XDR. It costs a fortune, but with a 6K resolution, 1600-nits of peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Hybrid-Log Gamma (HLG) playback, it doesn’t get better than this. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ProArt Display PA279CV Best for media creators The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is a solid display if you plan on using your new iMac for creative tasks like photo or video editing. It comes with a 27-inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity. Buy from Amazon

LG 38WN95C-W Best ultrawide experience The 38-inch LG 38WN95C-W is one of the best ultra-wide monitors on the market. It features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, so it's easy to hook up and the panel itself is pretty impressive with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, and 98% coverage of DCI-P3. It also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time for a smooth experience. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor (MB16AC) Compact and affordable The ZenScreen portable monitor from ASUS should be a great companion for the new iMac. Having a compact, portable design, it can be easily installed and moved away from your desk effortlessly. It offers a 15.6-inch IPS panel while a USB-C port ensures a single port connectivity solution. Buy from Amazon

LG Ultragear 27GN650-B Best 1080p monitor with HDR For its price, the 27-inch LG Ultragear 27GN650-B is a winner if you're looking for the best 1080p performance. The monitor comes with an IPS panel with support for basic HDR, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for FreeSync and G-SYNC. Buy from Amazon

Samsung Business SH850 QHD on a budget Samsung’s latest Business series monitors are actually pretty good for the asking price. The SH850 has a 24-inch panel which makes it symmetrical to the display on the iMac, and while it cannot match up to the resolution, it is still one of the best QHD monitors at this budget. As a bonus, it comes with USB-C connectivity and a 3-year warranty. Buy from Amazon

The Apple Pro Display XDR is going to be the premier choice with the new iMac but it is also one of the more expensive options. If you are a content creator, you would be served decently with the ASUS ProArt Display as well. If you just need to a secondary display to throw some chat apps on, then the Samsung Business series will also get the job done.

If you are planning on adding an external monitor to your new iMac, we suggest that you use a Thunderbolt dock so you don’t lose out on a precious Thunderbolt port. We recently listed some of the best Thunderbolt docks on the market today. Additionally, if you’re interested, we also have a list of some of the best Thunderbolt 3 laptops.