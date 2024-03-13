March kicked off to a great start with the release of the M3 MacBook Air from Apple. While the refresh may appear light from the outset, the big upgrade comes from having the M3 processor in the MacBook Air. The M3 has improved graphical performance on the best Macs . According to Apple, the M3 MacBook Air should be a massive performance boost to any of the older Intel-based MacBook Airs. Additionally, the MacBook Air now supports native display output for two displays. Previously, you were limited to one external display, but now, with two available, we decided to create this guide with the best options for secondary monitors for the M3 MacBook Air.

If you're looking for something simple and cheap to extend your MacBook Air's display, the ViewSonic VA2447-MHU is a budget monitor that looks great with a 1080p resolution, AMD FreeSync support, and options for both USB Type-C and HDMI connectivity.

The Asus ProArt PA148CTV is one of the best portable monitors on the market, especially for creators. Thanks to its USB Type-C input support, it's a great option if you're looking for something lightweight to bring with your MacBook Air.

Dell's UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub monitor is an ideal solution for anyone with a plethora of Thunderbolt-compatible devices. This monitor features a 3440x1440 native display and has an integrated Thunderbolt 3 dock that provides enough power to charge your MacBook Air while using it.

If you need a monitor with great ergonomics, look no further than the LG UltraFine Display Ergo 4K. This monitor features a 4K resolution and a fully adjustable thin profiled stand ideal for working with multiple monitors. The stand can be adjusted by height, tilt, and swivel.

If you like working with multiple windows open simultaneously, the LG UltraWide 38WN95C is a great ultrawide monitor. It's not as feature-rich as the Apple Studio Display, with no webcam or microphone and a lower 3840 x 1600 resolution. Still, if you're looking for a great productivity-focused ultrawide monitor, this is it.

The Dell S2722QC is a great 27-inch 4K secondary monitor. It's often found on sale for as low as $300, and it has a USB hub that delivers just enough power to charge your MacBook Air while using it. The 4K resolution delivers crisp images and decent color accuracy.

If you want the absolute best monitor for the MacBook Air, check out Apple's 5K Retina Studio Display. This 27-inch monitor connects via USB Type-C to your MacBook Air and offers a lifelike picture with a 5K resolution. There's also a 12MP integrated camera, studio-quality microphone, and superb six-speaker audio system.

The Asus ProArt PA329CV is a beautiful 4K display designed for photo and video editors. It has a wide 32-inch IPS panel and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut for true-to-life colors. It also comes factory-calibrated, so it's ready to go when unboxed.

Which monitor should you choose?

Buying a secondary monitor for your M3 MacBook Air isn't an easy thing to do with so many great monitors available on the market. If you need a monitor to work on visually creative projects, I recommend picking up the Asus ProArt PA329CV. It comes color-calibrated out of the box, has a 4K resolution that makes images and text look crisp and provides a life-like color experience right out of the box.

The Dell S2722QC is a great option if you're on a tight budget. It's a 27-inch monitor, but it features a 4K resolution and Thunderbolt power hub. You'll also be able to charge your MacBook Air with the lid closed while connected to the S2722QC. It's a great monitor for those who want a top-tier monitor at a low price, as you can find it on sale frequently, and it already has a low MSRP of $400 for a 4K resolution monitor.