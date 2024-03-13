Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

March kicked off to a great start with the release of the M3 MacBook Air from Apple. While the refresh may appear light from the outset, the big upgrade comes from having the M3 processor in the MacBook Air. The M3 has improved graphical performance on the best Macs. According to Apple, the M3 MacBook Air should be a massive performance boost to any of the older Intel-based MacBook Airs. Additionally, the MacBook Air now supports native display output for two displays. Previously, you were limited to one external display, but now, with two available, we decided to create this guide with the best options for secondary monitors for the M3 MacBook Air.

  • Asus ProArt PA329CV front view
    ASUS ProArt Display PA329CV
    Editor's choice
    $560 $630 Save $70

    The Asus ProArt PA329CV is a beautiful 4K display designed for photo and video editors. It has a wide 32-inch IPS panel and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut for true-to-life colors. It also comes factory-calibrated, so it's ready to go when unboxed.

    $560 at B&H $560 at Amazon $600 at Asus
  • Apple Studio Display 27 5K Retina Monitor
    Apple Studio Display 27" 5K Retina Monitor
    Premium pick
    $1500 $1600 Save $100

    If you want the absolute best monitor for the MacBook Air, check out Apple's 5K Retina Studio Display. This 27-inch monitor connects via USB Type-C to your MacBook Air and offers a lifelike picture with a 5K resolution. There's also a 12MP integrated camera, studio-quality microphone, and superb six-speaker audio system.

    $1600 at Apple $1600 at Best Buy $1500 at B&H
  • A render of the Dell S2722QC 27
    Dell S2722QC 27-Inch 4K Monitor
    Best value

    The Dell S2722QC is a great 27-inch 4K secondary monitor. It's often found on sale for as low as $300, and it has a USB hub that delivers just enough power to charge your MacBook Air while using it. The 4K resolution delivers crisp images and decent color accuracy.

    $400 at Best Buy $330 at Dell
  • LG UW 38wn95c rendered image
    LG UltraWide 38WN95C-W
    Best ultrawide
    $847 $1400 Save $553

    If you like working with multiple windows open simultaneously, the LG UltraWide 38WN95C is a great ultrawide monitor. It's not as feature-rich as the Apple Studio Display, with no webcam or microphone and a lower 3840 x 1600 resolution. Still, if you're looking for a great productivity-focused ultrawide monitor, this is it.

    $850 at Best Buy $847 at Amazon
  • LG Ultrafine monitor on a transparent background
    LG UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display
    Best ergonomics
    $480 $530 Save $50

    If you need a monitor with great ergonomics, look no further than the LG UltraFine Display Ergo 4K. This monitor features a 4K resolution and a fully adjustable thin profiled stand ideal for working with multiple monitors. The stand can be adjusted by height, tilt, and swivel.

    $480 at Amazon
  • Dell UltraSharp 34 Thunderbolt monitor on transparent background
    Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor
    Best curved monitor

    Dell's UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub monitor is an ideal solution for anyone with a plethora of Thunderbolt-compatible devices. This monitor features a 3440x1440 native display and has an integrated Thunderbolt 3 dock that provides enough power to charge your MacBook Air while using it.

    $820 at Dell $697 at Amazon
  • Asus ProArt portable monitor on a transparent background
    ASUS ProArt PA148CTV 14-inch Portable Monitor
    Best portable monitor

    The Asus ProArt PA148CTV is one of the best portable monitors on the market, especially for creators. Thanks to its USB Type-C input support, it's a great option if you're looking for something lightweight to bring with your MacBook Air.

    $399 at Amazon $400 at B&H
  • A render of the ViewSonic VA2447 MHU USB-C monitor on a transparent background.
    ViewSonic VA2447-MHU
    Best budget monitor

    If you're looking for something simple and cheap to extend your MacBook Air's display, the ViewSonic VA2447-MHU is a budget monitor that looks great with a 1080p resolution, AMD FreeSync support, and options for both USB Type-C and HDMI connectivity.

    $117 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Which monitor should you choose?

Buying a secondary monitor for your M3 MacBook Air isn't an easy thing to do with so many great monitors available on the market. If you need a monitor to work on visually creative projects, I recommend picking up the Asus ProArt PA329CV. It comes color-calibrated out of the box, has a 4K resolution that makes images and text look crisp and provides a life-like color experience right out of the box.

The Dell S2722QC is a great option if you're on a tight budget. It's a 27-inch monitor, but it features a 4K resolution and Thunderbolt power hub. You'll also be able to charge your MacBook Air with the lid closed while connected to the S2722QC. It's a great monitor for those who want a top-tier monitor at a low price, as you can find it on sale frequently, and it already has a low MSRP of $400 for a 4K resolution monitor.

M3 MacBook Air on a transparent background
Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024)

The 2024 MacBook Air is the most powerful MacBook Air ever released. It combines the power and efficiency of Apple's M3 chipset with the ultrabook form factor, bringing the MacBook Air to new levels as a portable ultrabook that's great for creators.

$1099 at Best Buy (13 inches) $1299 at Best Buy (15 inches) $1100 at Apple (13 inches) $1300 at Apple (15 inches)