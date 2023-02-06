Expand your workspace and open more windows on your screen at once with a new monitor for your Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro.

A highlight feature of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series laptops is definitely the 120 HZ AMOLED display. Samsung is one of the best when it comes to display quality, porting over the tradition of the great displays seen on the Galaxy S23 series of phones. AMOLED displays can push out color-accurate images and look to be a reason we'll want to add the devices to our best laptops list once we review them.

But for true productivity, you'll really want to invest in a second screen and external monitor. An external display gives you more room to open multiple windows and can help you do one thing on your laptop screen and another on the dedicated monitor at the same time. Whether you want 4K resolution, an ultrawide monitor, or something more affordable, these six monitors can help.

Any of these picks would work with your new Galaxy Book 3 Pro or other Samsung Galaxy laptop. Based on these six picks, we highly suggest buying the Samsung UR55 monitor. It has a great 4K resolution and isn't too expensive compared to some of the other options on our list. If you're on a budget, then the HP 24MH is great since it has a basic FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution but still manages to have integrated speakers at a low price. Beyond that, investing in a more expensive Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 isn't a bad idea, either. It has a faster 240Hz refresh rate for gaming and a natural 32-inch curved display surface.

These are just some great monitors we can think of, but feel free to check out our list of the best 4K monitors and best gaming monitors for more.