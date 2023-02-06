A highlight feature of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series laptops is definitely the 120 HZ AMOLED display. Samsung is one of the best when it comes to display quality, porting over the tradition of the great displays seen on the Galaxy S23 series of phones. AMOLED displays can push out color-accurate images and look to be a reason we'll want to add the devices to our best laptops list once we review them.
But for true productivity, you'll really want to invest in a second screen and external monitor. An external display gives you more room to open multiple windows and can help you do one thing on your laptop screen and another on the dedicated monitor at the same time. Whether you want 4K resolution, an ultrawide monitor, or something more affordable, these six monitors can help.
Samsung UR55 Series 28 UHD monitorEditor's Choice
This Samsung monitor pairs great with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, with 4K resolution across the 28-inch screen. Connectivity is also made easy without dongles thanks to the HDMI cable that's included. All of that, plus its affordable price, makes it one of our favorites.
HP 24MH FHD monitorBest Value
Those who are on a tight budget but really need a monitor for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro might want to check out this 24-inch option from HP. It packs a basic FHD resolution, integrated speakers, and a 75Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K UHD Curved Gaming MonitorPremium Pick
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is a little pricey, but is great for gamers and also for those who want a top-notch curved monitor. This display has a great 4K resolution and the curve fits exactly where your eyes might look when multitasking.
UPERFECT 4K Portable MonitorBest portable monitor
For those with limited desk space or who travel, this 4K portable monitor is a solid choice. Thanks to the USB-C connectivity, you can prop this right next to your Galaxy Book 3 and get straight to work after plugging it in. The brightness is great, too, matching the 400 nits from the Galaxy Book3 Pro.
ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch MonitorBest for creative types
If you're a content creator, then this 27-inch Lenovo monitor is for you. It packs in a crisp 3840 x 2160 resolution, is quite color-accurate, and Lenovo rates it for use by photographers. Connectivity is made easy with Thunderbolt support, too.
Samsung Smart Monitor M70BBest for streaming
The Galaxy Book 3 Pro is great for enjoying your favorite streaming services thanks to the AMOLED display, but if you want to use your Galaxy Book for something else, this 4K monitor is great. It's also powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, so you can access your favorite apps without turning on your laptop.
Any of these picks would work with your new Galaxy Book 3 Pro or other Samsung Galaxy laptop. Based on these six picks, we highly suggest buying the Samsung UR55 monitor. It has a great 4K resolution and isn't too expensive compared to some of the other options on our list. If you're on a budget, then the HP 24MH is great since it has a basic FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution but still manages to have integrated speakers at a low price. Beyond that, investing in a more expensive Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 isn't a bad idea, either. It has a faster 240Hz refresh rate for gaming and a natural 32-inch curved display surface.
These are just some great monitors we can think of, but feel free to check out our list of the best 4K monitors and best gaming monitors for more.