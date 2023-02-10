Add another screen to your setup and boost your output with any of these great monitors for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

The highlight feature of the new Galaxy Book 3 Ultra from Samsung is the large 16-inch AMOLED display. Coming in with a pixel-packed 3K (2880 x 1800) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, you can most definitely multitask and get a great experience when using your new Samsung Galaxy laptop for work, school, or other tasks. The AMOLED panel can push out color-accurate images that even some of the best laptops with standard LCD panels can't match.

A great way to go beyond the basics, though, is with a new monitor. Adding a second (or third) screen to your setup lets you unlock new levels of productivity. With monitors now coming in with high refresh rates, great color accuracy, and crisp 4K (sometimes higher) resolutions, you can open more windows at once, and get a better view of what you're working on at any given moment.

Samsung S80A Best overall The Samsung UR596 is a great mainstream curved 4K monitor for any laptop. It packs in great contrast ratios, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a natural 1500R curvature. Other than that, the 32-inch size is plenty spacious for opening multiple windows at once. See at Amazon

HP 24MH FHD monitor Best affordable Not everyone has a lot of money to spend on a monitor, so that's why we suggest the HP 24MH for those on a tight budget. It has FHD resolution, but also built-in speakers, along with HDMI connectivity and a 75Hz refresh rate. See at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) Best for gaming Since the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has an Nvidia RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU, you can play games on it, so why not invest in a gaming monitor? This option from Samsung packs QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate that's great for gaming. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor Best color accuracy It might have a premium price, but this 27-inch 4K monitor from ASUS packs in great color reproduction. It can cover 100% of the sRGB and Rec.709 spectrums. You even can connect to your Galaxy Book 3 with USB-C for simplicity, so one cable does it all. $450 at Amazon

BenQ PD3420Q Great ultrawide For true productivity, an ultrawide monitor like this one will let you stack more windows side by side. This monitor from BenQ is 34 inches in size, packs in WQHD resolution, and can cover 98% of the DCI-P3 gamut. See at Best Buy

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Best with smart features The Samsung Monitor M8 is one of the more unique on our list of monitors. It packs in 4K resolution but also has many smart features powered by Samsung's Tizen OS. You can access your favorite streaming apps using the included remote without turning your laptop on. You even get a webcam, too. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

ThinkVision P27u-20 27-inch Monitor Best design This 27-inch 3840 x 2160 resolution monitor from Lenovo is great for those who always have the phone near their laptop or PC. It has an integrated phone stand in the base. Other than that, the Thunderbolt 4 connectivity can not only send a signal to your laptop but also charge it up to 100W. See at Lenovo See at Amazon See at B&H

Innocn 13.3-inch OLED Full HD monitor Best portable The AMOLED display on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the best feature, so if you want to add a second screen with the same technology and color reproduction, check out this portable monitor from Innocn. It has a lower FHD resolution, but also seamlessly connects with USB-C. See at Amazon

LG UltraWide 34WQ73A-B Best ultrawide with KVM support This is another great ultrawide monitor. It packs in QHD resolution and is like having two smaller monitors stacked side by side. USB-C connectivity and multiple inputs, and KVM support mean it also works great with multiple PCs if you own more than one laptop. See at Amazon

And those are some of the best monitors for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Even though it already packs a fantastic display, any of these monitors can help increase your productivity. Personally, I think 4K monitors are great since you get a higher resolution than curved or ultra-wide QHD monitors, but ultrawide monitors are also great for opening multiple windows at once.

If you're going to use your Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for work, I highly suggest the Samsung S80A since it has a sleek design and a great 4K resolution. More creative types might also want to check out another 4K monitor, the Asus Pro Art PA279CV, for its accurate color reproduction. Other than that, cheaper options like the HP 24mh are just as good for throwing a second window on another display for a bigger view of a webpage. Even a portable monitor like the Innnocn is great, too, since it can sit on any desk and fit with any setup without issue, and still produce accurate images and colors thanks to the OLED technology.