Best monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a great mainstream business laptop, featuring some notable improvements over the previous generation. Specifically, Lenovo has upgraded the display, which now come sin a taller 16:10 aspect ratio, something that used to be reserved for more premium ThinkPads. But as good as this screen is for productivity, sometimes you need more space, especially if you’re into multi-tasking. And that’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors you can buy for the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3.
When it comes to monitors, there are a few different things you might be looking for. Maybe you just want some extra screen real estate for as low of a price as possible, or you might be looking for a more premium experience. We’ve covered a few options here, including portable monitors to enhance your productivity on the go. Take a look below.
The Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 is a great monitor that doesn't break the bank. It has a 27-inch panel with sharp Quad HD resolution and it has up to 350 nits of brightness. Plus, it has multiple inputs, including USB-C with power delivery to your laptop.
If you want a more premium experience, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is a phenomenal 4K monitor. It has a large 27-inch panel and it uses IPS Black technology, delivering twice the contrast ratio of a typical IPS panel. Plus, it covers 98% of DCI-P3.
The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is very interesting in that it's more than a monitor. It does have a 4K screen, and you can even connect easily via USB-C, but it also runs Tizen, with all the apps Samsung offers in its Smart TVs. Plus, it includes a high-quality webcam, too.
Ultra-wide monitors are a great solution if you want to multitask without buying multiple screens. This one is a 34-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and it comes in a very sharp WQHD resolution. Plus, with USB-C connectivity, you can connect to the display and charge your laptop with a single cable.
The HP 24mh is a nice entry-level monitor that covers all the basics. It's a 24-inch Full HD panel, it has a 75Hz refresh rate, and it even has built-in speakers, which isn't that common for monitors this cheap. Plus, it supports height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, so it really is fantastic value for the money.
If you want a small screen to expand your workspace for the lowest price possible, this may be for you. It's a 21.5-inch Full HD IPS panel, and it also has a 75Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. It's not a fancy monitor, but it's a great (and cheap) addition to your Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 may not be meant for gaming, but with optional discrete graphics, you could use it for that. And this is a solid entry-level gaming monitor, with Full HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has two HDMI and one DisplayPort input, so you can hook up a console, too.
Once you're used to a dual-screen lifestyle, it can be hard to go without it, so what if you could take it on the go? This portable monitor lets you do exactly that, powered by a single USB-C cable and featuring a 14-inch Full HD panel, it's a fantastic companion for the ThinkPad T14.
While there are a few portable monitors out there, the ThinkVision M14t is still somewhat unique because it also supports touch input, making it a but more versatile. Otherwise, it's a 14-inch Full HD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it connects via USB-C for display and power.
And those are our recommendations if you’re looking for monitors to pair with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3. We have quite a few recommendations from Lenovo’s ThinkVision brand, and they’re great because not only are they solid monitors, they also match the design language of the ThinkPad T14, so you can have a professional and consistent theme for your office setup. Personally, I’m smitten by the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, thanks to its versatility beyond just being a great monitor. Having smart TV features built in is bound to be useful for at least some users.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 using the link below. If you’re still looking for a laptop to buy, maybe stop by our list of the best laptops in general to see what else is out there. THere’s no shortage of great laptops on the market right now, so you’re bound to find something you like.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 is a business laptop powered by Intel 12th-gen or AMD Ryzen 6000 processors. It has a 16:10 display, lots of ports, and it nails all the basics for businesses.