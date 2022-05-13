Best monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 in 2022

Lenovo recently launched the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, the latest iteration of its fantastic business convertible. Like many premium laptops this year, it’s packing the latest 12th-generation Intel P-series processors, plus it’s received a couple of major upgrades, including the option for an Ultra HD+ OLED configuration for its fantastic 16:10 display. That tall aspect ratio helps make this one of the best laptops for productivity, but sometimes, you just need more space. If you’re on the hunt for an additional monitor for your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, we’re here to help.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’ve never used a second monitor before, the thought of buying one may not be immediately appealing, but it can truly make a huge difference when it comes to productivity. A second screen means you have that much more information available to you at a glance, so you can reference something on one screen and write on the other, for example. It’s a big deal, and if you can afford it, it’s definitely something we recommend adding to your office setup. As such, here are some of our recommendations if you need a monitor for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7.

And those are our recommendations if you’re looking for a monitor to pair with your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. Some options are affordable, others are more on the high-end of things, but there’s something for everyone here. It’s hard to pick a favorite considering all the options here, but the ASUS ProArt PA278QV does offer some terrific value for its price, and it’s the most tempting option here. Samsung’s Smart Monitor M7 also looks like a fantastic and very versatile option, however.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 using the link below. Lenovo offers it in a wide range of configurations, though not all of the options Lenovo has announced are available just yet. Regardless, this is one of the best business laptops of 2022, and it’s an easy recommendation for any business user.