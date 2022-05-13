Best monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 in 2022
Lenovo recently launched the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, the latest iteration of its fantastic business convertible. Like many premium laptops this year, it’s packing the latest 12th-generation Intel P-series processors, plus it’s received a couple of major upgrades, including the option for an Ultra HD+ OLED configuration for its fantastic 16:10 display. That tall aspect ratio helps make this one of the best laptops for productivity, but sometimes, you just need more space. If you’re on the hunt for an additional monitor for your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, we’re here to help.
If you’ve never used a second monitor before, the thought of buying one may not be immediately appealing, but it can truly make a huge difference when it comes to productivity. A second screen means you have that much more information available to you at a glance, so you can reference something on one screen and write on the other, for example. It’s a big deal, and if you can afford it, it’s definitely something we recommend adding to your office setup. As such, here are some of our recommendations if you need a monitor for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7.
Lenovo makes some great monitors of its own, and the Qreator 27 is a stylish-looking model that brings a lot to the table. For starters, it's a super-sharp 4K IPS panel that covers 98% of DCI-P3, but it also has speakers built into the panel itself for more immersive audio. Plus, it connects using a single USB-C cable and even charges your laptop at 80W.
If you're looking for the best value for your monye, this may very well be one of the best options out there. The ASUS ProArt PA278QV has 27-inch Quad HD panel that's plenty sharp, plus you get 100% sRGB and Rec. 709 coverage, Delta E < 2, and it's Calman Verified. There's a model with USB-C connectivity, too, if you're willing to spend a bit more.
For the heaviest multi-taskers, having an ultra-wide display is a must, and this is a fantastic choice if that's what you're looking for. This is a 34-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and it comes in Wuad HD (3440 x 1440) resolution, so it's still pretty sharp. Plus, it covers 99% of sRGB, it has a 160Hz refresh rate, and 7W speakers built-in for immersive sound.
Monitors can be a great accessory for your PC, but with Samsung's Smart Monitor M7, you don't even need the PC. Sure, it's a sharp 4K screen, but since it runs Tizen, you get access to all your streaming apps, plus Microsoft Office, wireless DeX, and more. It's a monitor that does it all, and it's still relatively affordable.
Looking for something on a small budget? The HP 24mh isn't the newest model around, but it's a superb budget choice. It has Full HD resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and it even includes built-in speakers for all your media needs. Plus, it supports tilt, height, and even pivot adjustments, and it has both HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs.
We doubt most users would want to use the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga for gaming, but if you want to give it a go, this is a good monitor to get started. It's a 27-inch Full HD panel with 144Hz refresh rate, so it's not at the high end of the spectrum, but it's perfect for getting some gaming done on the side without spending too much.
Yes, this is another gaming monitor, but that's not why we're including it here. It's a 34-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440 x 1400 resolution, and it's the first monitor to use the new QD-OLED technology so you get true blacks, vivid colors, and DisplayHDR 400 support, all while reducing the risk of burn-in. It's expensive and very large, but this is a stellar monitor for just about anything.
We've already included a budget-oriented choice here, but if you need to go even cheaper, this Acer monitor may be for you. It's a 21.5-inch monitor with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, so it covers the basics in terms of offering a solid experience. It doesn't have built-in speakers or the same degree of adjustability as some others, but if you just need a basic extra screen, this is a way to do it on the cheap.
So you have a dual-screen setup at home, but what if you need to travel and you can't go without your dual-monitor setup? Enter the Lenovo ThinkVision M14, a 14-inch portable monitor that gives you a second screen anywhere you go. It has Full HD resolution, and thanks to the USB Type-C port, all you need is one cable to power the display. It even supports power passthrough, so you can charge your laptop through it.
And those are our recommendations if you’re looking for a monitor to pair with your Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7. Some options are affordable, others are more on the high-end of things, but there’s something for everyone here. It’s hard to pick a favorite considering all the options here, but the ASUS ProArt PA278QV does offer some terrific value for its price, and it’s the most tempting option here. Samsung’s Smart Monitor M7 also looks like a fantastic and very versatile option, however.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 using the link below. Lenovo offers it in a wide range of configurations, though not all of the options Lenovo has announced are available just yet. Regardless, this is one of the best business laptops of 2022, and it’s an easy recommendation for any business user.
