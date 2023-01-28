Want to expand your workspace with some new monitors for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8? We've rounded up a few great options.

Lenovo recently introduced the refreshed ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, a new version of its best business convertible. Admittedly, the latest generation of the laptop doesn't come with a huge suite of upgrades, but it does have newer 13th-generation Intel Core processors and software improvements for the webcam, which lives on top of a fantastic display. But what if that display isn't enough?

Indeed, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a great screen, especially if you splurge on the Ultra HD+ OLED panel, which looks absolutely stunning. But there's only so much you can do with a 14-inch panel, and it's always good to have extra space to get work done. That's why you should consider an external monitor for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and we've selected a few great options to help you get the right one.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 Editor's Choice This Lenovo monitor is a perfect match for any ThinkPad. It features the same iconic design language, and it gives you a great Quad HD panel that covers 99% of sRGB. It even has a phone stand built into the base, and it connects to your laptop with a single USB-C cable. See at Lenovo

HP 24MH FHD monitor Best Value Not everyone wants to spend hundreds of dollars on a new monitor, and the HP 24mh nails the basics for a very attractive price. It comes with a Full HD IPS panel, a 75Hz refresh rate, and built-in speakers, plus the stand provides more height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, which is great to see at this price. See at Amazon

BenQ PD3420Q Premium Pick The BenQ PD3420Q is a great ultra-wide monitor with sharp WQHD resolution and 98% coverage of DCI-P3, making it great for media consumption and content creation. It supports USB-C connectivity using a single cable, too. See at Best Buy

ASUS ProArt Display 27 ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor If you want a more premium experience, the Asus ProArt PA279CV is a fantastic 4K monitor that covers 100% of sRGB and Rec.709, with Delta E < 2 color accuracy. It also connects via USB-C with 65W of power delivery, and it supports adaptive sync between 40Hz and 60Hz. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Samsung Smart Monitor M8 If you want more than a screen, this Samsung monitor does exactly that. It's a 4K display that also runs Tizen so you can use a lot of smart TV apps on it without a computer. It also includes a high-resolution webcam to give you better image quality for meetings and video calls. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 This top-tier Lenovo monitor is one of the few with Thunderbolt support, with a full 40Gbps of bandwidth. The display itself is a super-sharp 4K panel covering 99% of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, but it also serves as a USB hub, it has a gigabit Ethernet port, and it can charge your laptop at up to 100W, plus it has a second USB-C port with 27W to charge a phone or tablet. See at Lenovo

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) Gaming certainly isn't the focus of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, but with an external GPU, anything is possible. With Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, this screen will help you make the most of a powerful GPU. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Portability and productivity can go hand-in-hand if you have a portable monitor like the ThinkVision M14t. You'll get a 14-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and it even has touch support, just like the X1 Yoga. However, it's very expensive. See at Lenovo

Innocn 13.3-inch Portable Monitor Innocn 13.3-inch OLED Full HD monitor If you chose the OLED model of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, an OLED portable monitor is the perfect companion. Even though this screen is somewhat smaller, the Full HD resolution still looks great. Plus, the lighter design means it's easy to take anywhere. See at Amazon

Those are some of the best monitors you can buy right now if you want to increase your productivity with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8. Even though the laptop isn't set to launch until April, you can get started and use most of these monitors with your current business laptop. And, if you're buying a business laptop such as a ThinkPad, you probably care about productivity, so a second screen makes a ton of sense.

My personal preference here would go to one of the more reasonably-priced options like the ThinkVision P27h or the Asus ProArt PA279CV. However, an ultrawide monitor can be that much better for productivity, and the idea of a monitor that also has smart TV apps, like the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, is certainly enticing.