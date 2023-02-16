You'll need any of these nine monitors to properly take advantage of your Mac Mini and get the best image quality for video editing and beyond.

Apple's new Mac Mini M2 2023 is truly a great desktop computer, but it doesn't come with a monitor as part of the purchase. Sure, you can buy and bundle a new monitor for your new great Mac straight from Apple or another retailer as part of your checkout process, but selections might be limited there.

There's a wider market of monitors that pack in 4K resolution, QLED technology, and super fast refresh rates that can help you achieve top-notch picture quality and visuals in macOS Ventura. Some monitors even offer great color accuracy, which ensures that if you're in a creative field, your work will look the best. And, if you're living the multi-device lifestyle, many monitors offer different connectivity like USB-C, HDMI, and Thunderbolt so you can connect more than one laptop or desktop to your display. We did some digging and gathered nine of our favorite monitors for the Mac Mini M2 2023 right here for you.

Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor Editor's Choice Though priced a bit high, this Dell monitor packs in great 4K resolution and super slim bezels that'll make the content on your screen really pop. It even has a dedicated sRGB mode for amazing color accuracy. It can connect straight to your Mac Mini with the included HDMI cable. $525 at Amazon

Apple Studio Display Premium Pick The Apple Studio Display is one of the most premium monitors for the Mac Mini. It has a 12MP webcam built-in and a sharp screen that can hit 600 nits of brightness. You also get a 5K resolution, up to three USB-C ports for your accessories, and one Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting to your Mac. $1600 at Best Buy

HP 24MH FHD monitor Best Value Not everyone needs a fancy monitor for the Mac Mini, so we recommend this option from HP. It's a budget monitor with a basic FHD resolution and HDMI connectivity. You also get integrated speakers, which are better than the one on the Mac Mini. $150 at Amazon

Apple Pro Display XDR For Apple power users This monitor is out of reach for most people, but it's hard for us not to mention it. Priced at $5,000, this is the monitor for serious creative professionals. It's a 32-inch monitor with a crazy good 6K resolution and 1,600 nits of brightness. $4950 at Amazon $5000 at Apple

ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor Best for creators It might not have all the features of other Apple monitors, but this Asus monitor is still a great choice if you're a creative. It has USB-C and HDMI connectivity and packs in a Quad HD resolution. It's also color accurate, covering 100% of sRGB and Rec. 709. It also has a Delta E < 2, so color reproduction is great $449 at Amazon

LG 38WN95C-W Best ultrawide monitor This ultrawide monitor from LG is like having two monitors stacked side by side. It's quite large at 38 inches, but it's one of the best ultrawide monitors on the market thanks to the Thunderbolt connectivity, the QHD+ resolution, the 144Hz refresh rate, and the fact that it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. $1228 at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Best for streaming This large 32-inch monitor is great for streaming. It packs in a sharp 4K resolution and many smart features powered by Samsung's Tizen OS. You can get to your favorite streaming apps without even turning on your Mac and also switch inputs easily with the included remote. $400 at Best Buy $400 at Samsung

Lenovo ThinkVision P27u-20 Best design This is another solid monitor for content creators. This 27-inch option from Lenovo packs in 4K resolution and can cover 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports HDR and has a sleek design with a stand for an iPhone at the bottom. $769 at Lenovo

Dell S3221QA 32-inch Curved Monitor Affordable curved monitor Upgrade to the curved monitor life for cheap with Dell's S3221QS. This 32-inch monitor might be on the cheaper side, but it still offers 4K, UHD, HDR, and integrated speakers. You can downgrade to FHD as well if you want to save more money. $360 at Dell

There are plenty of monitors on the market, but these are some of our favorites. We collected monitors from the best brands like Samsung, HP, Dell, Lenovo, and even included Apple's top-quality monitors: the Apple Studio Display and the $5,000 Pro Display XDR. We've also considered those who might be on a budget and have included more affordable options, as we understand that not everyone has more than $1,000 to splurge on a premium monitor.

If you want the best monitor without spending over $1,000, then the Dell U2723QE is a great choice since it packs in a crisp 4K resolution and an included HDMI cable. For those with a higher budget, then the Apple Studio Display is the more premium monitor since it has a higher 5K resolution, connects with Thunderbolt, and also has an integrated webcam that you can use with your Mac Mini. Finally, for a more affordable pick, the HP 24mh is great with FHD resolution, HDMI ports, and integrated speakers. You can check out the other models we chose, too. If you're looking for more, we do have guides to the best 4K monitors.