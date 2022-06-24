The best monitors you can buy for the MacBook Air (2022)
Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air looks like a fantastic device, featuring an all-new design, an upgraded M2 processor, and other welcome improvements. While the display has technically been made taller, it’s not that much bigger, and for multi-tasking, it can still help to have a second screen. We’re here to help with that, and we’ve rounded up some of the best monitors you can buy for the 2022 MacBook Air across a few different price points.
Now, we should mention that the MacBook Air doesn’t let you connect more than one external display at a time, regardless of the resolution. This is a limitation of the Apple M2 processor, just as it was with the M1. It can hinder productivity in some cases, but a single external display already helps a lot, so it’s worth looking at the options you have. Let’s get into it.
If you want one of the best monitors around and you have the money to spend, this is a fantastic option. 4K resolution, DisplayHDR 600, 98% coverage of DCI-P3, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity make this a fantastic display, though it is very pricy.
Apple's official Studio Display is another premium expensive option with a lot to offer. It's a 5K panel with 600 nits of brightness, P3 Wide Color (with multiple color profiles available), and it includes things like a 12MP camera and a powerful six-speaker setup.
ASUS' ProArt PA278CV is one of the best value for money monitors you can buy. It comes in Quad HD resolution, it covers 100% of Rec. 709 and sRGB, it has Delta E<2 color accuracy, and a 75Hz refresh rate. Plus, it also connects using a single USB-C cable.
This Samsung monitor is very unique because not only is it a solid 4K screen for getting work done, it has Samsung's smart TV UI, meaning you can use apps like Netflix, Apple TV, and so on even when you don't have MacBook Air connected to it.
If you want a true budget option, this model from Sceptre is solid, featuring Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. One great thing about it is it also has built-in speakers, which is very rare for this price point. You'll need a USB-C to HDMI adapter, though.
If you want to pass on the built-in speakers, the Acer SB220Q is an even cheaper monitor that still has Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It's a little smaller, too, and just like the previous one, you'll need an adapter to output to HDMI from the MacBook Air.
There are good monitors out there, but not many can compare to the Apple Pro Display XDR. This 32-inch monitor comes in a whopping 6K resolution and it uses mini LEDs to provide what Apple calls XDR. With 1600 nits of peak brightness, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and P3 Wide Color, this is an incredible monitor. Of course, it costs nearly $6,000, so that's what you'd expect.
Only being able to connect one display makes it a little harder to multitask, but you can work around it by using an ultra-wide monitor. This one from Samsung has a very sharp WQHD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, plus it connects using a single USB-C cable and it can even charge your laptop at the same time. It's curved, too, so it's more comfortable to use.
Want to live the dual-screen life away from home? This Arzopa portable monitor is very similar in size and resolution to the MacBook Air (plus a 1,000:1 contrast ratio that's rare for a portable monitor), making it the perfect pair for on-the-go productivity. It connects with a single USB-C cable that also powers the display, so it's easy to set up and use wherever you need to.
And those are some of the best monitors we recommend if you need something to go with your new MacBook Air. Obviously, the more expensive ones tend to be technically better, but the different price ranges here let you choose what fulfills your needs the best without having to spend too much. Personally speaking, the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 would be a very tempting option for its sharp resolution and everything it can do without a laptop connected to it.
The 2022 MacBook Air is promising to be one of the best Macs yet, and it’s the debut of the next generation of Apple Silicon. Plus, it’ll get even better later this year when macOS Ventura releases with features like Stage Manager and Continuity Camera. It’s planned to launch in July, but if you want to check it out right now and start choosing your model, you can check it out below. This time, there are four colors to choose from.
The 2022 MacBook Air is powered by the new Apple M2 chip, plus it has a new taller display and an all-new design.