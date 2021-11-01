Best monitors for MacBook Pro 2021 you can buy right now

The new MacBook Pro 2021 models feature a fantastic Liquid Retina XDA display. The mini-LED technology makes them better than all the previous MacBook panels we’ve seen so far. That being said, even a beautiful and large display like that isn’t enough to take full advantage of all the raw power these new MacBooks offer. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best monitors for MacBook Pro 2021 models you can buy right now.

There are two main things to consider while shopping for a monitor for your MacBook Pro. The first, and perhaps the most important thing to consider, is USB-C connectivity. Yes, the new MacBook Pro models do have an HDMI port, but it only supports one display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz. The Thunderbolt 4 ports have native DisplayPort output over USB‑C and can be used to connect more monitors.

The second thing to consider is the image quality, of course. MacBook Pros, especially, the new models have a great display, so adding a subpar quality panel won’t do justice to the overall experience. This is even more important if you plan on using the display for media consumption or creative workloads. You should look at the ones that cover wide color gamuts and have high color accuracy. Thanks to the sheer number of options on the market, it’s not difficult to find the good ones. From high-quality 4K monitors to fancy curved panels, here are some great options to consider:

LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K Monitor Best overall monitor for MacBook Pro The LG UltraFine 4K is one of the best monitors for the MacBook Pro. This 27-inch 4K monitor connects seamlessly with the new notebooks. It supports USB Type-C connectivity and shows all monitor controls in the settings panel of your MacBook. It's a VESA HDR400 panel that covers up to 99% of the sRGB space. It also supports USB-C with 60W Power Delivery and comes with a height-adjustable stand that matches Apple's design aesthetics. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ProArt 27-inch 4K monitor Great monitor for content creators The ASUS ProArt is a surprisingly good monitor for content creators. This 4K HDR panel covers 100% of the sRGB color space and is a Calman verified panel for high color accuracy with DeltaE < 2. It also supports a bunch of color calibration profiles and comes with a well-built stand to maintain the overall aesthetics of your setup. The connectivity options on this monitor include DisplayPort over USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.1 hub. Buy from Amazon

LG UltraWide WFHD 29-inch monitor A solid ultra-wide monitor Ultra-wide monitors are best for those looking for more screen real-estate and we think the LG UltraWide monitor 29 perfectly fits the boat. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, this ultra-wide USB-C monitor eliminates the need for a secondary monitor. It's an IPS panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1080 and it covers up to 99% of the sRGB color space too. Overall, a great panel to take advantage of the new MacBook Pros. Buy from Amazon

BenQ SW270C PhotoVue 27-inch QHD monitor Great monitor for photo editing The BenQ PhotoVue is a professional-grade monitor that's quite popular among photographers. This 27-inch 4K photo monitor covers up to 99% of the Adobe RGB and 95% of DCI-P3 color space. It's a fantastic panel for photographers to dole out images. The monitor also includes a plethora of ports including the USB 3.1, DisplayPort, HDMI, SD card reader, and USB-C. LG also makes a 32-inch variant of this panel if your budget allows for it. All units come with a shading hood to reduce screen glare. Buy from Amazon

ASUS ZenScreen 14-inch FHD Monitor Best portable monitor The ASUS ZenScreen is for the folks who're looking for a portable display that's also easy on their wallet. It's a 14-inch FHD monitor with a USB Type-C connector. It can be used in both portrait as well as landscape mode and is very easy to handle too. It's not as premium as other monitors in the collection, but it's one of the most affordable panels on the list. It's only 8mm thick and you can easily carry it in your backpack along with your MacBook Pro. Buy from Amazon

MSI Prestige PS341WU 32-inch Monitor A Premium ultra-wide monitor The MSI Prestige PS341WU is a great option if 4K resolution isn't enough for you. Its main claim to fame is the 5,120 by 2,160 pixels display, making it one of the sharpest in the market. It also comes with a great set of features including a Nano IPS panel with DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support, and more. It's also one of the best-looking monitors in the collection with beautiful white aesthetics. Buy from Amazon

BenQ EW3280U 32 inch 4K Monitor Best entertainment monitor We understand not all MacBook Pro users are professional content creators, which is why we're adding a solid entertainment monitor. The BenQ EW3280U is a 4K monitor with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. What we love the most about this display is that it comes with an impressive built-in speaker system for a fantastic entertainment experience. The only real drawback is that it doesn't support charging, which means you'll be using an additional port for it. Buy from Amazon

ViewSonic VX3276-MHD 32-Inch FHD Monitor Best for multi-tasking The ViewSonic VX3276 is a reliable 32-inch 1080p monitor if you don't want to burn a huge hole in your pocket. It'll connect to the new MacBook Pro 2021 models via an HDMI cable for a solid 1080p output. This is perfect for those who simply want an additional display for multi-tasking. This IPS monitor isn't the best for colour-sensitive work, but it's also not nearly as expensive as some other monitors mentioned in this collection. Buy from Amazon

Apple Pro Display XDR 32-inch 6K Monitor Made by Apple Last, but definitely not least, we have the Apple Pro Display XDR. This is perhaps the most expensive monitor you can buy for your MacBook Pro. It's a Retina 6K display with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It goes without saying that it's one of the best monitors for content creators out there who can afford its eye-watering price of $4999 for the Standard glass model. Pro stand and VESA mount are sold separately, so don't forget to grab those if you're setting up a new workstation. Buy from Adorama

As you can see, there are plenty of great MacBook Pro compatible monitors on the market. The LG UltraFine 27-inch 4K monitor is our pick for the best MacBook Pro monitor because we think it offers a good mix of features for the price. Content creators dealing with colour-sensitive work will be pleased with the Calman verified ASUS ProArt 4K monitor. But if you’re an average user looking for a secondary display for multi-tasking, then you should be leaning towards the 32-inch ViewSonic FHD monitor.

The new MacBook Pro is definitely one of the Best Macs out there, so we recommend picking up a monitor from our collection to build a powerful workstation. As always, don’t forget to tell us which monitor you’re planning to buy from the list. Also, be sure to check out our collection of the best MacBook Pro cases to add some protection to your new notebook.