These are best monitors for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
Samsung debuted the Galaxy Book 2 Business alongside the other Galaxy Book 2 notebooks in the series. This one’s slightly different from other laptops in the lineup. As such, we’re looking at slightly different specifications, including the display. All models of the Galaxy Book 2 Business sport a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, unlike the Galaxy Book 2 or the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models that are available with different display size options. While most users will have absolutely no complaints with the size or the quality of this panel used on the Book 2 Business, we think there’s nothing like having an external monitor as your secondary display. So in this article, we’re going to take a look at some of the best monitors for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business in 2022.
There are many advantages to using an external monitor with your laptop. With an external monitor, you are not restricted by the size of the panel. As long as you have enough space on your desk or your setup, you can even get a significantly large panel with a higher resolution than what your laptop’s display supports. The additional screen size will also increase your productivity overall as it’s easier to multi-task and have more windows open at any given point. And if you are a gamer, then you can even buy a bigger display to game on as 14-inch can be quite restricting, especially for gaming.
Best monitors for Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business
The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is a great option to consider because it's not a normal monitor. This one comes with smart TV features with which you can Netflix and more without having to rely on your laptop. It can also run Office apps via the cloud, which is great. And one of the best things about this particular display is that it features a sharp 4K screen.
If you want to play games on your Galaxy Book 2 Business notebook then we suggest picking up the Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor. This is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, so we think it's worth considering. It comes with a Quad HD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, quick response time, and more.
The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the sharpest displays on the market that comes with a solid set of specifications. It's a reliable monitor with a new IPS Black panel with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio. One of the best things about this particular monitor is that it connects via USB-C and even charges your laptop at up to 90W. This is a great monitor to consider for day-to-day productivity workloads.
If you are on the lookout for an ultrawide monitor for your Galaxy Book 2 Business, then we recommend checking out the LG 34WN80C-B Ultrawide monitor. Ultrawide monitors are great for those who want more screen real-estate for increased productivity, and this is one of the ultrawide monitors out there. It's got a sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution panel and it connects to the laptop via a single USB-C cable, while also charging it at 60W.
Buying a portable monitor for your laptop is not a bad idea. And if you're looking for a portable option then consider checking out the Lenovo ThinkVision M14. This monitor features a 14-inch Full HD panel and it connects to your laptops using a USB Type-C port with power passthrough. Unlike a lot of other portable monitors out there, this one is readily available, so be sure to check it out.
We recommend picking up the HP 24MH monitor if you are looking to buy a budget monitor to improve your home working conditions. With a 24-inch panel, this HP monitor is bigger than your laptop's display but it's not too big to take up the entire space on your desk. It has pretty good reviews overall and is said to have sharp images and decent viewing angles. You only get support for up to 75Hz refresh rate, though.
Well, that brings us to the conclusion of this particular collection of the best monitors for Galaxy Book 2 Business laptops. While we’ve only recommended the best monitors for your notebook, we do have some favorites. If we were to pick, then the Samsung Smart Monitor M7 would be our first choice. Those looking to buy a sharp 4K monitor can consider the Dell UltraSharp monitor whereas budget shoppers can check out the ASUS ProArt PA278QV monitor.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business is shaping up to be one of the best business laptops out there. There’s a lot to like about this laptop including the new Intel 12th gen Alder Lake mobile processors, a good selection of ports, and more. If you don’t like the 14-inch panel on the Galaxy Book 2 Business, then you might want to consider checking out the Galaxy Book 2 Pro or the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 with a touchscreen panel. Alternatively, you can also consider checking out our round-up of the best Samsung laptops or best laptops to see if you can find more options to consider. The Galaxy Book 2 Business laptop isn’t available to purchase just yet, so we’ll update this space with a buying link once it goes on sale officially.