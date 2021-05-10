Here are the best external monitors for the Surface Laptop 4: Dell, LG, Samsung and more

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was announced in April with a design similar to its predecessor. Available in either a 13.5-inch or a 15-inch form factor, the laptops have been bumped up to the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake mobile processors and options for new AMD Surface Edition chipsets that can be configured on both models. Speaking of which, AMD’s Ryzen mobile processors have been doing well, so if you are interested, here are some of the best AMD laptops that you can buy today.

The 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is a great machine, and it can work unhindered when you are on the go. But if you use the laptop frequently at a fixed desk, one of the best productivity hacks you can invest in is getting a second display. An external monitor will drastically increase your screen real estate, and makes life so much easier, especially if you have to switch between a few apps or tabs all the time. But at the same time, keep in mind that the Surface Laptop 4 doesn’t offer Thunderbolt connectivity which means it cannot connect dual-4K displays at the same time unless you use the Surface Dock. However, the USB-C port natively supports DisplayPort. This means you can either go for a monitor that offers USB-C connectivity or spend a little extra on an adapter. You check out some of the best docks for the Surface Laptop 4 here. This also makes for a perfect setup, especially when a majority of workplaces and schools have adopted a work-from-home or study-from-home environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the best monitors for Surface Laptop 4:

Best 24-inch monitors

HP 24mh

The HP 24mh is a recommended 24-inch budget monitor that offers a solid set of features for its price. It uses an IPS panel which means better colors and viewing angles and it also offers great sRGB coverage. The monitor also features three inputs (HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA), a functional stand with height, pivot, and tilt adjustment, as well as built-in speakers. Note that since this monitor doesn’t have USB-C input, you would need an adapter or hub for your Surface Laptop 4 to connect this monitor.

Dell S2421HN

Dell makes one of the best monitors around with various models under the 24-inch category. The S2421HN offers an IPS full-HD resolution at a 75Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Adaptive-Sync technology with a 4ms response time. It also comes with a solid-looking industrial design with three-sided slim bezels, while the panel is TÜV-certified which means a flicker-free experience with ComfortView, a feature that reduces harmful blue light emissions. Just like the HP monitor above, this one also doesn’t have a USB-C port either, so you need to rely on a USB-C to HDMI adapter to hook this monitor to your Surface Laptop 4.

Samsung Business SH850

The Samsung Business SH850 24-inch monitor is one of the only few options on the market that offers a QHD (2560×1440) resolution, a USB-C input, and a USB hub at this price range. This means that you just need a compatible USB-C cable for quick and easy connectivity to your Surface Laptop 4 without relying on adapters and hubs. According to Samsung. the USB-C port also offers power delivery to your laptop at up to 45W. Additionally, the monitor supports Samsung smartphones with connectivity via DeX. Best of all, Samsung offers a 3-year warranty on this monitor, giving customers plenty of peace of mind.

Best 27-inch monitors

LG 27QN600-B

Moving to the 27-inch category, we have the LG 27QN600-B which offers an IPS panel with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution along with FreeSync to avoid tearing and reduce stuttering. LG claims that the panel offers 99% coverage of sRGB color gamut and supports HDR10 content for a rich and vivid viewing experience. It does miss out on a USB-C port, but we believe it is still worth it at the asking price.

ASUS ProArt Display 27-inch

We recommend the ASUS ProArt 27-inch monitor for creative professionals who require absolute color accuracy for their workflow. The monitor comes with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution with IPS 178° wide viewing angle and up to 75Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709 wide color gamut and it is Calman Verified with factory calibration for excellent Delta E < 2 color accuracy. On top of that, the monitor comes with USB-C support with 65W Power Delivery and other ports, including DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB 3.1 hub.

Dell P2720DC

The 27-inch Dell P2720DC offers an excellent viewing experience with a QHD resolution, and a broad port selection including DisplayPort, HDMI, audio line-out, USB-C, and two USB hub ports.

The panel is bright and offers realistic-looking colors while the USB-C port supports Power Delivery which means that it can charge the Surface Laptop 4 via the USB-C connection as well. One can also connect a second monitor to it via DisplayPort, and the Dell Express Daisy-Chaining feature automatically configures Windows’ display settings for an extended dual-monitor setup.

Best Ultrawide monitors

LG 29WP60G-B



An ultrawide monitor helps you stack multiple windows for a seamless work experience. One of the more affordable options is from LG, the 29WP60G-B. This comes with a 29-inch full-HD (2560 x 1080) IPS panel offering a 21:9 aspect ratio. It covers 99% sRGB color gamut and there is support for HDR10 content as well. Other notable features include AMD FreeSync, three-sided slim borders, standard HDMI, and USB-C for easy connectivity. Do note that the USB-C port doesn’t deliver enough power, so you need to power the Surface Laptop 4 with the bundled charging adapter.

Dell U3818DW

Get the best curved ultrawide experience with the Dell U3818DW 38-inch monitor. Featuring a WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) resolution IPS panel, the monitor comes with 99% sRGB factory calibration for precise color at Delta-E less than 2. In terms of port selection, you get two HDMI, a DisplayPort, a USB-C port, and a USB hub with two upstream and two downstream ports.

These are just some of the best monitors if you have purchased the new Surface Laptop 4. If you haven’t, make sure you check out our quick comparison of the Surface Laptop 4 with the last-gen Surface Pro 7.