Need a new monitor for your Surface Laptop 5? In this guide, we look at some of the very best you can buy.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 packs a high-resolution display 3:2 aspect ratio display on both the 15-inch and the 13-inch models. If you're looking to expand your productivity beyond the built-in screen, though, you'd probably need to invest in a new monitor. This can give you more space to multitask and open windows side by side when you're at home, or in your office.

That's why we put together this guide. From 4K monitors from Dell, gaming monitors from Samsung, and even cheap portable monitors, we have a selection of some of the best monitors you can buy in 2022 for your new Surface Laptop 5 or some of the best Surface PCs. Check them out below.

Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor Want to move beyond the 720p webcam on the Surface Laptop 5? This monitor has a built-in webcam and speakers that'll make your Teams, Zoom, or Skype feel more immersive. It's also quite stylish with slim bezels. View at Dell

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Don't have enough room at your desk for a monitor but want added productivity on your Surface Laptop 5? This portable monitor from Lenovo is one you can take anywhere. It is 14-inches and has FHD resolution for quick multitasking on the go. View at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G7 Samsung Odyssey G7 The Surface Laptop 5 isn't a gaming laptop, but this is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. It packs in a super fast 240Hz refresh rate for gaming, and the newer QLED technology which will bring the content on your screen to life. View at Best Buy

Dell UltraSharp 27 UP2720Q Dell UltraSharp 27 UP2720Q This pricey 4K monitor from Dell is one of the most color accurate you can buy. If you plan to use your Surface Laptop 5 for content creation and photo editing, it'd be great since it has color calibration tools built-in. View at Dell

HP 24MH FHD monitor HP 24mh Want a cheap monitor for your Surface Laptop 5? This one will do the job right. It comes in at FHD resolution and is affordable, and even has built-in speakers. View at Amazon

Dell Alienware 34QD-OLED AW3423DW Alienware 34QD-OLED AW3423DW If you plan to game on your Surface Laptop 5 using an external GPU, this monitor will be the best for you. It combines QLED and OLED technology for unmatched levels of brightness and color accuracy. View at Dell

LG DualUp Monitor The Surface Laptop 5's 3:2 aspect ratio screen is great for multitasking, but the LG DualUp takes it to another level.It's like having two monitors stacked on top of each other, great for social media and other content. View at Amazon

LG UltraWide 38WN95C-W LG UltraWide 38WN95C-W If you absolutely want the best multitasking experience with your Surface Laptop 5 at home or at work, this LG monitor is for you. It's a large display with an ultrawide resolution, and you can fit so many open windows on it. View at Amazon

Huawei MateView HUAWEI MateView Love the 3:2 aspect ratio on your Surface Laptop 5? This monitor from LG is one of the rare monitors that are tuned to the same 3:2 aspect ratio. It also has many smart features onboard. View at Huawei

And those are some of the best monitors we can find for the Surface Laptop 5. We looked at affordable picks like the HP 24MH, portable monitors like the Lenovo ThinkVision M14, as well as more expensive QLED and OLED displays like the Alienware 34QD, or the Samsung Odyssey G7. We hope you found a monitor that suits your need for the Surface Laptop 5, or any of the other best laptops out there.