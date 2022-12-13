The Surface Pro 9 already has a great display, but if you want some extra screen real estate, these external monitors can be a big help.

The Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's latest and greatest Windows tablet, packing 12th-generation Intel Core processors, some beautiful new colors, and the same stunning 13-inch display as its predecessor. But as great as that display looks, it does have a downside: It's fairly small, and sometimes, you want to be more productive. If you're using the Surface Pro 9 at your office desk, you might want to plug in some external monitors to expand your workspace, and we've rounded up a few great options for you.

Do note that the Surface Pro 9 doesn't have HDMI or DisplayPort output, so you'll need a monitor with a USB-C input or to buy an adapter. Plenty of higher-end monitors now come with USB-C, but some still only have HDMI or DisplayPort. We'll try to call this out as needed.

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE Dell UltraSharp U2723QE The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is one of the best monitors around for most users. It uses the brand-new IPS Black technology to offer a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and it's super sharp thanks to the 4K resolution. It also has great color coverage with 98% of DCI-P3, and it supports USB-C connectivity, so you don't need an adapter. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Samsung Smart Monitor M70B The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70B) is a large 32-inch monitor with a sharp 4K resolution and a relatively affordable price tag. It runs Tizen, so it can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and even Microsoft Office even if you don't have your PC on you. It also connects easily via USB-C with 65W charging for the Surface Pro 9. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

ASUS ProArt PA278CV ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27-inch WQHD Monitor If you're looking for a great middle-of-the-road option, the Asus ProArt Pa278CV offers great value for the money. It's a 27-inch panel with Quad HD resolution, and it comes with 100% coverage of sRGB and Rec. 709, plus it has a color accuracy rated at Delta E < 2, so it's great for creative work. It connects via USB-C and charges your laptop, too. See at Amazon

LG Ultrawide 34WN80C-B LG UltraWide 34WN80C-B Multitasking becomes much easier when you have an ultra-wide display like this one. This is a 34-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and it comes in a very sharp 3440 x 1440 resolution, so everything looks great. The IPS panel covers 99% of sRGB, and thanks to USB-C connectivity, you can use a single cable to connect and charge your Surface Pro 9. See at Amazon

HP Z43 HP Z43 4K UHD Display If you need an especially big screen — whether it's for multitasking, media consumption, or online collaboration — you might like this monitor. It's a very big 43-inch IPS panel with 4K resolution, so it looks great from any angle. It also supports USB-C connectivity with 65W of power delivery, plus it can be used as a USB hub with four USB ports. See at HP

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor Samsung Odyssey G5 (G50A) If you plan on getting an external GPU for gaming, you might want a gaming monitor to go along with it. This monitor has Quad HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. However, you'll need an adapter for HDMI or DisplayPort. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

HP 24mh HP 24MH FHD monitor If you want some extra screen real estate without spending a lot, the HP 24mh is a great budget monitor with a Full HD 24-inch panel and a 75Hz refresh rate. It even has built-in speakers, which is rare at this price point. However, you'll need an adapter since there's no USB-C input. See at Amazon

Arzopa Portable Monitor Arzopa 13.3-inch 2K Portable Monitor Once you're used to having dual screens, it can be hard to go back, even when you're on the move. This affordable Arzopa monitor comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio and a very sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, making it fantastic for working on the go. Like most portable monitors, it connects via USB-C, so it's easy to set up. See at Amazon

Innocn 13.3-inch Portable Monitor Innocn 13.3-inch OLED Full HD monitor If you want the ultimate viewing experience on the go, this portable monitor from Innocn is one of the rare options that uses an OLED panel for rue blacks and vivid colors. It comes in Full HD resolution, which is sharp enough for this size, and it also connects simply with a single USB-C cable. See at Amazon

And those are our top recommendations if you're looking for a great monitor to go along with the Surface Pro 9. Personally, the Samsung Smart Monitor M70B is a very compelling option since it's more than a monitor. You can use it for media consumption even if you don't have your PC handy at the time. Of course, if you want the best image quality, the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is for you.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Surface Pro 9 below, either in Wi-Fi models, powered by Intel processors, or 5G variants with the Microsoft SQ3 chip. Only the Intel models come in the full range of colors, though, which makes them a bit more tempting if you want something unique. Otherwise, you can always check out the best Surface PCs you can buy now if you want something different.

Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi Model) Surface Pro 9 (Wi-Fi) The Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi model comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors, and it's available in a range of beautiful colors to choose from. See at Best Buy