Best monitors to buy in 2021: LG UltraGear, Samsung Odyssey and more

Looking for the best monitor can be tricky, especially with the many options available on the market. Before you start scrolling through the endless options online, it’s best to do some research. First of all, ensure that you know the purpose of your monitor. For instance, are you going to use it for a lot of gaming? Or do you need a monitor that offers accurate colors for your photo or video editing tasks?

Another important factor is the size of the monitor. You might want a large 32-inch display or even a curved ultra-wide for an immersive experience. But trust me, it’s going to hurt when it doesn’t fit onto your desk unless you already have plans to mount it on the wall. You also need to check what kind of screen resolution you want. Full HD or 1080p is the minimum resolution that you should be aiming for. The higher you go, the sharper the image you’re going to get. Refresh rate is also something you should consider, especially if you’re going to be gaming. Getting hold of a 144Hz monitor is not that difficult; in fact, manufacturers have now reached the 360Hz territory!

Other relevant features include the panel type, display technologies, color range, contrast ratio, and so on. I could probably end up writing an entire piece on how to choose the right one, but for now let’s go through some of the best monitors to buy in 2021:

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B

A 27-inch monitor with 1440p resolution, in my opinion, is a perfectly balanced combination. The LG UltraGear 27GL850 offers the same value additions, including HDR, 144Hz refresh rate, and an excellent response time. It offers great color reproduction, and while it’s primarily meant for gamers, the IPS panel on this monitor is excellent for almost anything — be it content creation, media consumption, or just browsing the web. Overall, superb value for the asking price.

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B

Dell UltraSharp U3818DW

For content creators and creative professionals looking for the ultimate ultrawide experience, Dell has the 38-inch UltraSharp U3818DW monitor. The ultrawide curved screen features an IPS panel with a 3840×1600 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, 99% sRGB color gamut, and a 2300R curve radius. It also features USB-C for data and power delivery of up to 60W. Overall, it’s an impressive monitor for office use as you get ample screen real-estate and some additional multitasking features, like Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP).

Dell UltraSharp U3818DW

Samsung Odyssey G7

Samsung’s Odyssey range is pretty impressive for gamers, with the G7 27-inch model offering the sweet spot of 1440p gaming on a curved 27-inch panel. It offers a buttery smooth refresh rate of up to 240Hz, 1ms response time, and adaptive sync support with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. The QLED panel covers 125% of sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 color gamuts, which is pretty good. You also get support for DisplayHDR 600, essentially enhancing your experience if you enjoy gorgeous story-driven AAA gaming titles that focus on high-resolution graphics. At the same time, the support for a high refresh rate means you can quickly jump into faced-paced competitive gaming with high and consistent frame rates.

Samsung Odyssey G7 27

Lenovo ThinkVision M14

Do you wish you could carry your dual-screen setup with you? If so, you need a monitor you can slip into your bag. Lenovo has the ThinkVision M14 that can help boost your on-the-go productivity. It’s a thin and light 14-inch display, almost like a tablet, that can hook up with your laptop or even a smartphone using a simple USB-C cable. It makes use of an IPS panel and offers a full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a low blue light filter. The foldable kickstand at the back helps get the correct angle and includes additional USB-C ports to expand connectivity and support for power pass-through.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14

Gigabyte AORUS FV43U

Gigabyte is fairly new in the display business, but one of their recent products definitely caught our eye. The AORUS FV43U is a massive 43-inch display that’s loaded to the brim. It comes with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), 144Hz refresh rate, Vesa Display HDR 1000 certification, and two HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K 120Hz for new-gen gaming consoles. The company also claims excellent color reproduction with 97% DCI-P3, 150% sRGB, and 99% AdobeRGB. It also features built-in dual stereo speakers of 12W each, USB-C ports, and the option to individually adjust six colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow). To top it all off, it comes with its own remote control.

Gigbyte AORUS FV43U

ASUS ProArt PA32UCX

The ASUS ProArt PA32UCX is aimed at customers looking for a premium monitor capable of producing excellent colors for photo editors, videographers, cinematographers, and more. The IPS panel uses Mini-LED backlighting with 1,152 zones of local dimming control and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. Expect the brightest whites and the deepest blacks, with 10-bit color, VESA Display HDR 1000 certification, Dolby Vision, and Quantum Dot technology. ASUS claims that the display supports 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and 99.5% Adobe RGB when it comes to color gamut coverage. It also comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 60W USB-C Power Delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI, and a USB hub.

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCX

LG UltraGear 27GP950-B

There are many 4K monitors out there, but the LG UltraGear 27GP950 is a winner. With a 144Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked up to 160Hz, Nano IPS technology, and support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, this is the fastest, smoothest, and most responsive 4K monitor on the market. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 that supports 4K resolution at 120Hz along with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) for next-gen consoles. The panel itself offers great colors with 98% coverage of DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification.

LG UltraGear 27GP950-B

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K

Pixels matter, all 33.2 million of them. The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is one of the finest 8K monitors you can buy today. With a native resolution of 7,680 x 4,320, it was one of the first commercially available 8K monitors. In fact, there aren’t a lot of reliable 8K monitors to choose from, mainly due to the fact there isn’t enough content available at such high resolution. It won’t take long though, especially since NVIDIA has introduced the RTX 3090, which is claimed to deliver 8K resolution at 30fps.

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K

These are currently some of the best monitors you should be looking out for. If we were to pick one, we’d go for the LG UltraGear 27GP950-B as it packs some great tech in a 27-inch form factor allowing it to fit well onto most desks. We’ll be adding more to the list, so make sure you give us feedback on what you would like to see.

