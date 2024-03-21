But if that plethora of options has left you with choice paralysis, or if you don't even know where to start looking for the best motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G, we can help. We've gathered the eight top AM5-compatible mobos so you can start your Ryzen 5 8600G PC build off right.

There are plenty of good reasons to use an AMD CPU in your PC build, whether for gaming, content creation, everyday work, or all of the above. Thanks to their excellent price-to-performance ratio, AMD CPUs and GPUs are hugely popular among PC builders. The Ryzen 5 6800G, part of AMD's Zen 4 processor lineup and featuring an AM5 socket, is the best AMD CPU on a budget right now. If you're using it for your build, there are plenty of great motherboards for the AMD Ryzen 5 6800G for you to choose from.

If you're working inside a compact ITX case, a good motherboard can make all the difference to your build. The MSI MPG B650I EDGE WiFi is not only a great Mini ITX motherboard for the Ryzen 5 8600G; it's one of the best Mini ITX motherboards, period. It has a balanced set of ports and features and an excellent layout for a clean build. Although it lacks PCIe 5.0 support, it's still a solid value.

The Ryzen 5 8600G is a fine candidate for a more compact build. If you're working inside a smaller microATX case, the ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi motherboard is well-suited to the task and an upgrade over our value pick. This AM5 mobo features four RAM slots (a welcome sight on a microATX board) and has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

If you love the look of a white PC case and need a solid AM5 motherboard to match, the NZXT N7 B650E Gaming is a top-notch pick. It has everything you'd want to see in a premium AM5 motherboard, including PCIe 5.0 support, four RAM slots, onboard Wi-Fi, and support for DDR5-6400 memory. The included metal top plate also gives your finished build a sleek, modern, and clean aesthetic.

The Ryzen 5 8600G isn't just good for gaming; it's a fine fit for a creator PC. The Asus ProArt X670E-Creator is another top-tier motherboard for content creation. Its 16+2 power stage is efficient, and PCIe 5.0 support allows for a power GPU and speedy SSD storage. It also has a bevy of useful ports on its rear I/O.

The Ryzen 5 8600G is a budget-friendly CPU, but that doesn't mean you can't splurge a bit if you want a motherboard with great features and future-proofing. The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is one of the best AM5 motherboards money can buy: It boasts PCIe 5.0 support, three PCIe 5.0 SSD slots, and a large 18+2 stage VRM. It also offers plenty of support for overclocking, letting you get the most out of your rig.

Its microATX format is a limiting factor, but if you're looking for the best motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G that you can get for less than a hundred bucks, this is it. The MSI PRO A620M-E is a super-cheap AM5 mobo that gives you everything you need for a budget battle station build. It only supports PCIe 4.0 and has two memory slots instead of four, but for the money, we're not complaining.

The ASRock X670E Steel Legend rivals the Asus ROG Strix B650-A as the top motherboard for AM5 CPUs. Like the Asus, this motherboard is feature-rich and doesn't break the bank, making it an excellent match for a high-value chip like the Ryzen 5 8600G. It supports PCIe 5.0 and up to 192GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, giving you plenty of future-proofing.

The ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi is a fantastic motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G and the best one for the money if you're building a gaming rig. It offers many great features for a mobo at this price, including PCIe 5.0 support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and four RAM slots. It also looks awesome with its white accents and RGB lighting.

How to choose the best motherboard for your AMD Ryzen 5 8600G build

The Ryzen 5 8600G CPU features AMD's Zen 4 architecture and uses an AM5 socket. It's a budget-friendly AM5 processor ideal for entry-level to mid-range desktop PCs. Still, it's important not to go too cheap on your motherboard, as this component is the foundation for your entire PC build, and a lousy one can lead to all sorts of problems down the line.

When choosing the best Ryzen 5 8600G motherboards, we prioritized build quality, reliability, ports, connectivity, and value. Our top pick, the ASUS ROG Strix B650-A Gaming WiFi motherboard, checks all these boxes. It's sturdy, has great features for the price, and is very builder-friendly. It's an excellent choice for a gaming rig. Its sleek aesthetics and RGB lighting don't hurt its appeal, either.

If you want something cheaper, the MSI PRO A620M-E ProSeries is a solid budget AM5 motherboard for less than a Benjamin. Its microATX form factor leaves you with fewer sockets to work with (for instance, you've only got two RAM slots), but with support for PCIe 4.0 DDR5-6400 memory, it offers a lot of bang for the buck. On the other hand, if you want to splurge, the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming motherboard lets you get the most out of your AMD Ryzen 5 8600G CPU and other components. It offers efficient power delivery and plenty of hardware slots, and with support for PCIe 5.0 and high-end AM5 processors, it also gives you some future-proofing for upgrades down the line.