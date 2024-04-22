Once you've narrowed down the best CPUs to the best Ryzen chips, and finally landed on the 8700F, you'll still have some important decisions to make. Whether to splurge on a super premium motherboard is a personal choice, but considering the 8700F isn't necessarily a super premium chip, you may want to save some cash, unless you plan on upgrading in the future.
Regardless, we've found some great motherboards at just about every price point.
Gigabyte X670 Gaming X AX V2Editor's choice$210 $250 Save $40
Gigabyte's X670 X AX V2 motherboard packs in an incredible amount of value for an AM5 board. This ATX board sports an X670 chipset on top of plentiful I/O and enough expansion slots for most folks. Plus, you won't have to spend all that much for the pleasure.
Asus ROG Strix X670E-E GamingPremium pick$444 $480 Save $36
This high-end ATX motherboard from Asus features the X670 chipset, Wi-Fi 6E, tons of PCIe x16 and M.2 slots, PCIe 5.0 support, and a big 18+2 stage VRM. Frankly, it might be overkill for the 8700F, but you'll also have plenty of opportunities to upgrade to a beefier chip.
Gigabyte A620M Gaming XBest value
The Gigabyte A620M Gaming X is a great pick of motherboard if you're looking to save some cash. This board may only have a single PCIe x16 and M.2 connector, but in exchange for that you're only going to have to spend $120, making it an affordable buy.
ASRock B650i Lightning WiFiBest mini-ITX
This mini-ITX ASrock B650i board is more than compact enough for a small build but still has some solid horsepower thanks to 8+2+1 phase power delivery, a healthy amount of USB ports, and support for some impressively fast DDR5, though you won't get PCIe 5.0.
ASRock B650M PG Riptide WiFiBest mATX$170 $190 Save $20
If you're looking for an mATX board, the ASRock B650M PG Riptide is an excellent mid-range pick with a 12+2+1 VRM, a healthy variety of PCIe slots, and a slew of I/O on top of Wi-Fi 6E and a stylish design. Plus, this board retails for less than $200.
ASRock X670E Taichi Support Gaming MotherboardBest EATX$430 $500 Save $70
If you want seriously overkill for a motherboard, the ASRock X670E is it. This board has loads of I/O, a spacious EATX form factor, and an impressively meaty 24 stage VRM, too. This is definitely more than you need for an 8700F, but you'll have lots of headroom.
NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 MotherboardBest white
For those who love a white look, the NZXT N7 B650E AM5 motherboard is worth considering. This motherboard has a seriously stylish design alongisde a full metal cover that pairs nicely with a glass panel. Plus, a bevy of premium features help to justify its pricetag, too.
MSI PRO A620M-ECheapest option
If your top priority is saving money, MSI's A620M-E is an excellent candidate. Coming in at just $75, this board has all the I/O and PCIe slots the A620M chipset can accomodate, and it'll be incredibly tough to find a cheaper AM5 board out there.
Gigabyte B650 Aero GBest for creators$260 $270 Save $10
In the world of AM5 motherboards, few are as unique as the Gigabyte's B650 Aero G thanks to its VisionLINK system aimed at providing a one-cable connection to a graphics pen display perfect for the budding artist or creator. For such a unique design, you won't have to pay over $270, either.
What to know about Ryzen 7 8700F motherboards
What motherboard you end up with really depends on what you need out of your computer. However, the Gigabyte X670 Gaming X AX V2 board is a great choice for most folks, offering an impressive blend of value and performance. If you have the extra cash, you really can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E or the ASRock X670E Taichi Support Gaming boards.
On the other hand, if you really want to save some money, there are still some solid options out there, like the MSI Pro A620M-E or the Gigabyte A620M Gaming X. Regardless of what you decide on, make sure you've got as many PCIe and M.2 slots as you will likely need, and be sure that it will fit inside your case.