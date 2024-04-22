Once you've narrowed down the best CPUs to the best Ryzen chips, and finally landed on the 8700F, you'll still have some important decisions to make. Whether to splurge on a super premium motherboard is a personal choice, but considering the 8700F isn't necessarily a super premium chip, you may want to save some cash, unless you plan on upgrading in the future.

Regardless, we've found some great motherboards at just about every price point.

What to know about Ryzen 7 8700F motherboards

What motherboard you end up with really depends on what you need out of your computer. However, the Gigabyte X670 Gaming X AX V2 board is a great choice for most folks, offering an impressive blend of value and performance. If you have the extra cash, you really can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E or the ASRock X670E Taichi Support Gaming boards.

On the other hand, if you really want to save some money, there are still some solid options out there, like the MSI Pro A620M-E or the Gigabyte A620M Gaming X. Regardless of what you decide on, make sure you've got as many PCIe and M.2 slots as you will likely need, and be sure that it will fit inside your case.