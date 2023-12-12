Apart from getting the best CPU cooler and the best RAM for the Ryzen 9 7950X , you'll need to start with a solid foundation. Motherboards based on AMD's X670 and X670E chipsets are the ideal choices as they are equipped to comfortably handle power-thirsty CPUs like the 7950X, and they also support the latest external graphics cards and storage technologies. The major difference between the X670E (E= Extreme) and the X670 chipset is the additional allocation of PCIe 5.0 lanes (24 vs 8). Other than that, both chipsets offer the same features. Here's our list of some of the best motherboards to consider when building your Ryzen 9 7950X rig.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is currently one of the most powerful desktop CPUs for gaming or productivity. This beastly chip boasts 16 cores, a 4.5GHz base clock, and 64MB of L3 cache. It's also a rather expensive and power-hungry CPU, which means you need to pair it with the right motherboard to use it to its true potential.

The Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX comes with an understated design, and is priced well for all the features it offers. The DIY-friendly design includes a quick-release latch for the M.2 slot, a 16+2+2 phase VRM solution, and a PCIe 5.0 GPU slot. The rear I/O panel features plenty of USB ports, including a 20Gbps Type-C port.

All those looking to do a stealth build or simply want a board with a kick-ass design, it's hard to beat the MPG X670E Carbon WiFi. The all-matte black finish and subtle RGB backlighting for the dragon logo oozes style. It's an X670E-based board, which means there's no shortage of PCIe Gen5 bandwidth, and you get beefed up cooling for the VRMs and SSD areas.

This no-holds-barred compact motherboard from Asus goes above and beyond, and is one of the best Mini-ITX motherboards . Other than the obvious limitations like fewer RAM slots, you get premium features all the way, like heavy-duty heatsinks, and ROG Strix Hive I/O pod for the desktop which offers controls, status LEDs, and USB ports – right at your fingertips.

This is one of the best white AM5 motherboards for the Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. The shroud covering most of the board is designed to mimic expensive Carrara marble, and it gives it a classy look for an all-white build. It's one of the flagship boards from ASRock for AMD processors, which means you can expect top-notch features and cooling performance.

The X670E Aorus Master is our top choice if you're looking for a full-sized gaming motherboard. It featrures a 16+2+2 VRM design, thermal guards for all the M.2 SSD slots, and a quick-release system for the GPU and SSD connectors, making swapping out components fuss-free. You also get built-in Wi-Fi 6E and two USB-C connectors in the rear I/O panel.

The ASRock X670E PG Lightning is the best AM5 motherboard if you're on a tight budget. It might lack some of the frills of the others, but being based on the X670E chipset, you're guaranteed good power delivery, a PCIe Gen 5 GPU slot, and overclocking features. The PCB even has a unique white and black design, which makes it stand out.

This is easily one of the best AMD motherboards for enthusiasts. Apart from the eye-catching design, you get a fully shielded PCB, three PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, an expansion card for two more Gen5 M.2 SSD, and an external touch display for OC tuning and system monitoring. The only con is the hefty price tag, but if you can afford it, it's worth it.

The ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming has long been our go-to AMD motherboard, and it isn't changing anytime soon. It offers excellent build quality and power delivery, which is just what you need for such a CPU. You also get two PCIe 5.0 GPU slots, and three PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD slots. It looks slick with subtle RGB lighting, and complements the 7950X perfectly.

The three best motherboards for the Ryzen 9 7950X

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is a dynamite of a CPU, and is a great choice for someone building a gaming or editing machine. If you're looking for a high-end PC that will age well and will still be relevant a couple of years from now, it's worth investing in such a processor. A CPU is only as good as the motherboard you put it on, and to really let the 7950X stretch its legs, you shouldn't be looking for anything beyond an AMD X670 chipset-based motherboard. The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming was a fantastic board when we reviewed it, and continues to be so even today. The excellent build quality, reliable performance, and plenty of headroom for future upgrades, are just some of the reasons why we love it. It's pretty well priced too, all things considered. On the other hand, if you want to balance your budget and won't really use all the features that Asus offers, the ASRock X670 PG Lightning is a great value offering.

This motherboard offers a solid foundation for something like the 7950X, and comes with a unique PCB design. You get all the features of the X670E chipset, like Gen5 SSD and GPU slots, plenty of high-speed USB ports and connectors, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet. If you're looking to spice up your gaming rig, it's tough to beat the ASRock X670E Taichi Carrara. This stylish looking motherboard will certainly add a touch of class to any build, without compromising on performance.

If you've already blown your budget on just the core components and still need some essential accessories, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best cheap gaming chairs to keep you comfortable for those long sessions, along with the best budget gaming keyboards.