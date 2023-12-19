The Intel Core i9-13900K is a total knock-out of a CPU for both gaming and productivity tasks. We absolutely love it for its strong single and multicore performance, but keeping the temperatures in check requires extra effort. This is something that should have been fixed with its successor, the Core i9-14900K, but sadly, the thermal issues continue even with this latest generation.
The 13900K is a little older now, which means it's a bit cheaper than the 14th Gen model, and the fact that there's practically no difference in features (apart from core clock speeds) makes it an even sweeter deal today. While you'll no doubt need the best CPU cooler for the job, it's equally important to pair it with the right motherboard. For the Intel Core i9, a board based on the Intel Z790 chipset is what you should be aiming for. There are many to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to the best of the best.
-
Source: Gigabyte
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Elite AXEditor's choice
-
Source: ASUS
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HeroPremium pick
-
Source: MSI
MSI PRO Z790-S WIFIBest value
-
Source: ASRock
ASRock Z790 Riptide WiFiBest RGB
-
Source: Asus
Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFiBest Mini-ITX
-
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Elite AXEditor's choice$200 $260 Save $60
We've rated it the best board for Intel 14th Gen CPUs, and the Z790 Aorus Elite AX is our best overall pick for the 13900K, too. For the price, Gigabyte offers a great balance of design, features, and performance. You get a 16+1+2 VRM system, thermal shielding for the M.2 slots, quick-release latches for the PCIe 5.0 GPU and M.2 slots. Topping it off is Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5Gbps LAN.
-
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HeroPremium pick$548 $610 Save $62
Easily one of the best motherboards for Intel CPUs, the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 is a premium motherboard with features and performance to match. It offers a 20+1 power phase system, an illuminated strip over the VRM heatsink, and plenty of thermal shielding throughout. It ships with a ROG Hyper M.2 add-on card for a PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD. Robust cooling and overclocking features make this board an enthusiast's dream.
-
MSI PRO Z790-S WIFIBest value$170 $190 Save $20
The MSI Pro Z790-S Wi-Fi ditches the heavy-duty cooling and frills for a stripped-down version of the Z790 chipset. Looking at the price, though, it's hard to complain as it's the best inexpensive board for the Core i9-13900K without having to sacrifice features like overclocking. You still get built-in Wi-Fi, basic cooling for the VRMs, and two M.2 SSD slots.
-
ASRock Z790 Riptide WiFiBest RGB
The ASRock Z790 Riptide Wi-Fi is one of the coolest looking Z790 boards thanks to the built-in RGB strip. In addition to this, you also get ARGB headers and an ARGB splitter cable for better cable management. You also get one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, along with four more M.2 slots. The heatsinks have a slick-looking design, and there's built-in Wi-Fi 7.
-
Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFiBest Mini-ITX
The Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming Wi-Fi is the best Mini-ITX board for the 13900K. It's pricey, but you get all the premium cooling and overclocking features from Asus. The board comes bundled with the ROG Strix Hive control pod, which brings USB ports and OC controls right at your fingertips. There's a 10+1 power delivery system, and a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot.
-
Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Pro XBest white board$360 $390 Save $30
The Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Pro X is an excellent choice for an all-white Intel build, among some other best white motherboards out there. It's priced well, and comes with an all-white PCB and white shrouds. There's robust cooling and a beefy 18+1+2 VRM design. You get a total of five M.2 slots, one of which is PCIe 5.0. This premium board also features Wi-Fi 7 and a DIY-friendly design.
-
ASRock Z790M PG LIGHTNING/D4Best Micro-ATX$150 $220 Save $70
This ASRock motherboard is one of the few mATX boards, and is a good choice if you have a small cabinet. There's a 10+1+1 power system, which should be decent if you're not into overclocking. It's not a performance-oriented board but gets the job done. You get four DDR4 RAM slots and two GPU slots. You can add an M.2 Wi-Fi chip if needed later too.
-
MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFiBest design
The MSI MPG Z790 Carbon Wi-Fi is easily one of the best looking Z790 boards, and works well if you're doing a stealth build. The ample matte-black shrouding over the slots and VRM area looks cool, and the subtly backlit dragon logo adds a bit of aggression. It features plenty of DIY shortcuts, 19+1+1 VRM, and a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot.
Our favorite motherboards for the Core i9-13900K
The Intel Core i9-13900K is still one of the best premium desktop processors. The strong single and multicore performance lends itself best in a high-end gaming rig or a productivity machine for creative professionals. For this particular chip, we feel the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Elite AX is the best all-rounder for the job. It looks stunning, packs in advanced cooling and overclocking features, and is also priced attractively. It also offers plenty of DIY-friendly features, which many enthusiasts will appreciate. The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero is our second-best board on this list.
It comes at a slight premium, but it also offers performance and features to match. The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero is its successor as it adds some extra features and a tweaked design, but it's also more expensive. If you're not going to take advantage of those extra additions, we feel the regular Maximus Z790 Hero offers better value. Its design means business, and the cooling and power delivery system should easily be able to handle even an overclocked 13900K. If you need style with substance, though, it's hard to find a better choice than the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Pro X. This motherboard is a dream for an all-white build, and it doesn't compromise either on performance or features.