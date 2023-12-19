The Intel Core i9-13900K is a total knock-out of a CPU for both gaming and productivity tasks. We absolutely love it for its strong single and multicore performance, but keeping the temperatures in check requires extra effort. This is something that should have been fixed with its successor, the Core i9-14900K, but sadly, the thermal issues continue even with this latest generation.

The 13900K is a little older now, which means it's a bit cheaper than the 14th Gen model, and the fact that there's practically no difference in features (apart from core clock speeds) makes it an even sweeter deal today. While you'll no doubt need the best CPU cooler for the job, it's equally important to pair it with the right motherboard. For the Intel Core i9, a board based on the Intel Z790 chipset is what you should be aiming for. There are many to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to the best of the best.