AMD's Ryzen 5 8500G processor belongs to the same family as the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G processors, both of which are two of our favorite budget-friendly CPUs out there right now. The Ryzen 5 8500G is a bit different from the other two chips mentioned above, as it uses AMD's budget Phoenix 2 die. It blends two Zen 4 cores with four energy-efficient Zen 4c cores, and has the same 65W TDP. But unlike the Ryzen 3 8300G — which is only available to OEMs — the Ryzen 5 8500G is available on the market for anyone to get their hands on it.
If you are planning to use it for your PC build, then here are some great motherboards to consider. There's no shortage of compatible motherboards for the Ryzen 5 8500G, but the ones mentioned below are great picks, and they're also readily available right now.
-
MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi GamingEditor's choice$200 $220 Save $20
The MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi Gaming is one of the best mid-range MSI motherboards out there right now, and it's a solid pick for the Ryzen 5 8500G CPU. It offers plenty of great features for the price, and it comes with a reliable 14+2+1 stage VRM, three M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0 support, a good selection of I/O, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.
-
Gigabyte A620M Gaming XBest budget pick
Gigabyte's A620M Gaming X is a low-end AM5 motherboard that's ideal to pair with chips like the Ryzen 5 8500G for a budget build. It may not have a lot of bells and whistles, but it comes with things like an 8+2+1 stage VRM, four RAM slots, and has one M.2 slot with PCIe 4.0 support.
-
Asus ROG Strix X670E-E GamingPremium pick$448 $480 Save $32
The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E is a high-end ATX motherboard that'll cost you a bit more than some other options highlighted in this collection. As for the features, you get things like WiFi 6E, a massive selection of PCIe x16 and M.2 slots, a large 18+2 stage VRM, tons of RGB, and more. It's great for those who are planning to upgrade their Ryzen processor down the line.
-
ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFiBest mATX motherboard
Those working inside a microATX case can consider picking up the ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi motherboard. This board also looks great, and it comes with a lot of useful features, including four RAM slots, built-in Wi-Fi, and more. It also has a good selection of ports along with a pre-installed I/O shield.
-
GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MasterBest E-ATX motherboard$450 $500 Save $50
If you got an E-ATX case and you plan on upgrading to a more powerful CPU in the future, then consider grabbing the Gigabyte X670E Aorus Master motherboard. This is one of our top-picks, which is fully loaded with things like a 16+2+2 VRM, thermal guards for all the M.2 SSD slots, a solid selection of ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and more.
-
MSI MPG B650I EDGE WIFIBest for Mini ITX$261 $300 Save $39
If you're building a compact ITX PC using the Ryzen 5 8500G, then consider buying the MSI MPG B650I EDGE WiFi motherboard. This is easily one of the best Mini ITX motherboards around that offers a good mix of features. It supports DDR5 memory, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, Wi-Fi 6E, and more for a feature-rich PC build.
-
MSI PRO A620M-EBest under $100
Those who are really stretching their budget thin can consider picking up something like the MSI Pro A620M-E motherboard. This mATX motherboard offers incredible value for your money, and comes with a good selection of ports, support for DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0, and more.
-
ASRock B650M PG Riptide WiFiWith RGB lights$170 $190 Save $20
If you are looking for a compact and budget-friendly motherboard, then look no further than the ASRock B650M PG Riptide WiFi. You get both PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 connectivity, along with plenty of M.2 slots for speedy storage. It also has a good selection of ports, a pre-installed I/O shield, and lots of RGB lights.
-
NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 MotherboardBest white motherboard
If you are building a white-themed PC, then consider grabbing the NZXT N7 B650E. It looks great and will pair nicely with the overall white theme of your PC. This motherboard features a full metal cover for a clean look, and it also offers a solid list of features to justify its premium price tag.
Our favorite Ryzen 5 8500G motherboards in 2024
Includes both budget and high-end picks
Considering the affordable nature of the Ryzen 5 8500G processor, I've mostly highlighted motherboards that'll pair nicely with the processor without burning a huge hole in your wallet. There are a couple of high-end and premium picks on the list, too, but you should be able to get your PC up and running even with something like the MSI Pro A620M as well.
That being said, the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk takes the crown as the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 8500G on this list. It's a great mid-range motherboard that's perfect for most users out there, and it also comes with all the essentials that you may need for your PC. This motherboard is also reliable and capable enough to be used with other high-end AMD processors, meaning you should be able to upgrade your PC in the future without having to worry about replacing the motherboard.
I have also highlighted some other options on the list, including budget picks like the Gigabyte A620M, and more premium options like the NZXT N7 B650E motherboards. We haven't had a chance to test the Ryzen 5 8500G processor just yet, but you can check out our review of the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G processor below.