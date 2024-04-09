AMD's Ryzen 5 8500G processor belongs to the same family as the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G processors, both of which are two of our favorite budget-friendly CPUs out there right now. The Ryzen 5 8500G is a bit different from the other two chips mentioned above, as it uses AMD's budget Phoenix 2 die. It blends two Zen 4 cores with four energy-efficient Zen 4c cores, and has the same 65W TDP. But unlike the Ryzen 3 8300G — which is only available to OEMs — the Ryzen 5 8500G is available on the market for anyone to get their hands on it.

If you are planning to use it for your PC build, then here are some great motherboards to consider. There's no shortage of compatible motherboards for the Ryzen 5 8500G, but the ones mentioned below are great picks, and they're also readily available right now.

Our favorite Ryzen 5 8500G motherboards in 2024

Includes both budget and high-end picks

Considering the affordable nature of the Ryzen 5 8500G processor, I've mostly highlighted motherboards that'll pair nicely with the processor without burning a huge hole in your wallet. There are a couple of high-end and premium picks on the list, too, but you should be able to get your PC up and running even with something like the MSI Pro A620M as well.

That being said, the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk takes the crown as the best motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5 8500G on this list. It's a great mid-range motherboard that's perfect for most users out there, and it also comes with all the essentials that you may need for your PC. This motherboard is also reliable and capable enough to be used with other high-end AMD processors, meaning you should be able to upgrade your PC in the future without having to worry about replacing the motherboard.

I have also highlighted some other options on the list, including budget picks like the Gigabyte A620M, and more premium options like the NZXT N7 B650E motherboards. We haven't had a chance to test the Ryzen 5 8500G processor just yet, but you can check out our review of the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G processor below.