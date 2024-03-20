The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is a great budget APU (Accelerated Processing Unit) designed to handle 1080p gaming without needing an external GPU. Between its eight computing cores and its integrated Radeon 780M, it has already earned a place on our list of the best CPUs outright. However, there is a key question lingering for gamers eager to assemble their own Ryzen 7 8700G build. Do you put all that money you saved toward an extravagant motherboard, or do you lean into the value build and assemble an ultra-affordable 1080p gaming rig? While we can’t answer that question for you, we can offer some of our best AM5 motherboard picks to pair with the Ryzen 7 8700G.

If you plan to use your Ryzen 7 8700G build to create content with a Wacom or Huion pen display, then you should consider the Gigabyte B650 Aero G. This motherboard has a VisionLINK port to offer power delivery, data, and video all over one USB-C connection. This removes the need for a rat’s nest of cables and further enhances the streamlined aesthetic of your GPU-less rig.

While we’ve listed several aesthetically pleasing motherboards for black builds, the NZXT N7 B650E is one of only a few decent AM5 mobos that would pair with a clean white PC build. Its full metal cover offers a clean look that pairs nicely with glass-paneled ATX cases, and it provides enough premium features to make it worth the higher cost.

Even if you are operating on a highly restrictive budget, you should still be able to afford the cheapest option from our power list of the best budget AM5 motherboards : the MSI Pro A620M-E. This mATX board offers incredible bang for your buck, featuring all of the I/O ports and expansion slots that its A620M chipset can handle. As long as you aren’t looking to do anything fancy with your new build, it will get the job done.

Look, you’re already going to need one less PCIe slot for a GPU-less PC build. That means you should be fine with the Gigabyte A620M Gaming X’s single PCIe x16 and M.2 connectors. This mobo’s budget price and mATX form factor make it a natural partner for the Ryzen 7 8700G. And as long as you don’t plan to upgrade to a system that utilizes PCIe 5.0 later, there is no downside to going with the A620M chipset.

The Gigabyte X670 Gaming X AX V2 offers the best price-to-performance ratio out of all the available AM5 motherboards. It’s about as cheap as it gets for an ATX motherboard with an X670 chipset while still offering enough I/O ports and expansion slots for a serious desktop setup. Plus, you don’t have to pay for extra features like PCIE 5.0, which the Ryzen 7 8700G doesn’t even support.

If the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I looks familiar, it comes from the same motherboard line as our top ATX pick, the ROG Strix X670E-E. This model is a little lower on PCIe x16 slots and M.2 sockets because of its Mini-ITX form factor, but it is still more than what you would need for a modest Ryzen 7 8700G build.

The ASRock X670E Taichi is just as much overkill as the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E, but the possibility of scoring one secondhand or on clearance is worth familiarizing yourself with this motherboard. Its I/O panel has loads of ports, and its EATX form factor means you can fit even more peripherals on your board. Best of all, its massive 24-stage VRM makes it great for overclocking. The Ryzen 7 8700G’s iGPU greatly benefits from overclocking.

The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E is a high-end ATX motherboard using the advanced X670 chipset. It is fully loaded with all the features you would want from a top-tier AM5 mobo , including WiFi 6E, a massive selection of PCIe x16 and M.2 slots, and a large 18+2 stage VRM. Because the Ryzen 7 8700G doesn’t support PCIe 5.0, you’re paying for more power than you need, but this creates plenty of upgrade opportunities down the road.

The best motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7 8700G: the bottom line

The "best" option isn't always the smartest

Although the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G's overall design makes it best suited for budget builds, it seems wrong not to recommend a few high-end motherboards like the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E, ASRock X670E Taichi, and Asus ROG Strix X670E-I. These high-end AM5 motherboards may seem overkill since they are more expensive than the Ryzen 7 8700G itself, but hey, they are an easy pick if you find a used or discounted unit. When you remove the budget from the equation, they are indeed the best options available.

In real-world use cases, we expect most builders to be interested in more value-priced options like the Gigabyte X670 Gaming X AX V2. But for those looking to get the most bang for their buck, the MSI Pro A620M-E is hard to beat. With as many viable AM5 motherboards as there are out there, you would be wise to shop for your needs and within your means. As long as you do both, you can’t go wrong with any of the motherboards on this list.