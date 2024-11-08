The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D isn't quite out yet, but you can bet that two things will be true. First, it'll be awesome for gaming workloads because the last-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still a powerful processor. The other thing is that it's fully unlocked, so you'll be able to overclock the core for the first time on an X3D processor. That makes it worthy of a good motherboard to call home, and that means you'll want one of AMD's AM5 motherboards. What's fantastic here is that every existing AM5 board will support the new CPU as long as it can supply the 120W TDP of power that this gaming beast requires. We've rounded up some of our favorites from the existing crop and the new X870/E chipset motherboards that will be great pairings with this 8-core overclockable monster.

How to pick the best motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

If you're choosing a motherboard for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, you most likely want to build a gaming rig. While some gaming CPUs can limit you to the flagship models, the 120W TDP of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D means you have a much wider pool to choose from, which is awesome but can make it tricky to narrow down your pick. If you want to take advantage of the overclocking ability of this CPU, you'll want to get a motherboard with awesome power delivery, and the good news is you can save some of your budget by getting an older motherboard, since any AM5 motherboard is compatible.

Our favorite last-gen AM5 motherboard is the Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming, and that's my recommendation for this new CPU. This mid-tier motherboard still packs a punch and has all the advanced connectivity you could want. About the only thing you'd miss out on is Wi-Fi 7, but as most people don't have a router to take advantage of it, it's not really a problem. Of course, you could go for an X870 or X870E chipset if you needed the newest hotness, but it's really not necessary.