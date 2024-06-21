When looking for a great new CPU, you're inevitably going to be deciding between the top Ryzen chips and the best Intel processors. To that end, AMD's new 9000 series CPUs are definitely worth some consideration, like the 9900X. However, you'll need a great motherboard to pair it with.

To that end, here are all the best 9900X motherboards out there right now.

Our take on Ryzen 9900X motherboards

Across just about every price point, you've got options, which is great news. However, for a premium chip like the 9900X, we wouldn't recommend spending the least amount possible. To that end, the ASRock X670E Taichi Support board is a great choice for just about any use case.

However, if your budget can't stretch to accommodate the ASRock, Gigabyte's X670 Aorus Elite AX board is more than worth consideration at nearly half the price. If you really need to save some cash though, Gigabyte's A620M board might be a good fit, coming in at just $120.