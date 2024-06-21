When looking for a great new CPU, you're inevitably going to be deciding between the top Ryzen chips and the best Intel processors. To that end, AMD's new 9000 series CPUs are definitely worth some consideration, like the 9900X. However, you'll need a great motherboard to pair it with.
To that end, here are all the best 9900X motherboards out there right now.
Editor's choice
ASRock X670E Taichi Support Gaming Motherboard
ASRock's X670E Taichi board is a truly premium motherboard with impressive 24+2+1 VRM stages, PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD support, and 2.5Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E. Plus, you get lots of IO, too. If you're looking for a board that has it all, this is it.
Premium pick
ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero$610 $650 Save $40
If you've got the budget for it, the Asus ROG Crosshair Hero is an excellent pick with a premium construction, a suite of M.2 slots with PCIe 5.0 support, PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and blazing-fast RAM compatibility. Yes, it will cost you over $600, but it's tough to beat.
Best value
GIGABYTE X670 AORUS Elite AX$241 $290 Save $49
This value-packed board from Gigabyte supports DDR5-6666, features four M.2 SSD slots (with a PCIe 5.0 slot), a VRM with 16 stages, and a healthy suite of IO. The best part, though, is that this board comes in at around $250, making it an affordable buy.
Best for gamers
Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming
This top-of-the-line X670E-E board from from Asus ROG sports PCIe x16 slots, multiple PCIe 5.0 SSDs, a meaty 18+2 stage VRM, and a heart variety of IO. Plus, at under $500, it's not the most expensive AM5 board out there, even if it's a truly premium option.
Best for workstations
Asus ProArt X670E-Creator$425 $460 Save $35
If you're building a workstation PC, this ProArt X670E board from Asus is worth a look. You get a 16+2 stage VRM, four M.2 slots, support for up to 128GB of memory, x16 PCIe 5.0 slots, and a great selection of IO. Get yours now for well under $500.
Best B650E board
ASRock B650E Taichi Lite$240 $280 Save $40
If you need a solid midrange board, the ASRock B650E Taichi Lite might be right for you. You're getting an impressive 24+2+1 stage VRM, PCIe 5.0 SSD support, a healthy amount of USB 3.2 ports, and an incredibly attractive pricepoint of under $300.
Best white board
NZXT N7 B650E Gaming Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard$270 $320 Save $50
This stylish, sleek white B650E board from NZXT is perfect for those not looking for another black and gray board that also features a 16+2+1 stage VRM, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot. Plus, this comes in at under $300 on sale.
Cheapest option
Gigabyte A620M Gaming X
If you're on a strict budget, this A620M board from Gigabyte will cost you well under $150, and you'll get a 8+2+1 stage VRM, an M.2 slot, PCIe 4.0, and enough IO to get the job done. It's barebones, sure, but it's about as cheap as decent AM5 boards come.
Best cable management
MSI B650M Project Zero
If you're big on cable management, this Project Zero board from MSI moves your connectors to the back of the motherboard, so they're out of sight and out of mind, making for an extremely clean build. Plus, this won't even cost you $250, making it an affordable buy.
Our take on Ryzen 9900X motherboards
Across just about every price point, you've got options, which is great news. However, for a premium chip like the 9900X, we wouldn't recommend spending the least amount possible. To that end, the ASRock X670E Taichi Support board is a great choice for just about any use case.
However, if your budget can't stretch to accommodate the ASRock, Gigabyte's X670 Aorus Elite AX board is more than worth consideration at nearly half the price. If you really need to save some cash though, Gigabyte's A620M board might be a good fit, coming in at just $120.
