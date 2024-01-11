The Intel Core i5-14600K is a 14th-gen processor by the company, released in 2023. Like its 12th and 13th-gen predecessors, the Core i5-14600K supports 600 and 700-series motherboards, using the same LGA 1700 socket. If you're building a PC from scratch or happen to be upgrading from an older Intel processor, I've rounded up my favorite Intel motherboards that are compatible with this mid-range processor. You'll find everything here from budget-friendly motherboards to more enthusiast overclocking platforms.

My top picks for Intel Core i5-14600K motherboards

Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE Best overall The perfect foundation for a Core i5 PC build The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE is a premium gaming motherboard based on the Z790 chipset. Pros Good performance

Solid connectivity Cons No PCIe 5.0 SSD slot $270 at Amazon $270 at Newegg

One of my favorite motherboards for the Intel Core i5-14600K would be the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE. It's an ATX motherboard with plenty of features at a more reasonable price. It's easy to spend $400 and beyond on a motherboard alone and I believe this Gigabyte board strikes a good balance between capabilities and value. First up is the power delivery system, consisting of a 16+1+2 phase design for the VRMs. What this means is the CPU can be pushed harder through manual overclocking (beyond what Intel sets) and the board will provide reliable power to help avoid system instability.

This is backed by the support for up to DDR5-7600 RAM and a capacity of 192GB. Although you're likely to never require such speeds or capacity, it's good to know this motherboard will be good to go with future memory upgrades. There's speedy 2.5GbE networking, PCIe 5.0 support for the main x16 graphics card PCI slot, and four PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots are great for installing superfast storage. Gigabyte includes numerous headers for cooling, USB ports, audio, and more to connect just about anything. It's a shame there's no PCIe 5.0 SSD M.2 slot, but that's usually reserved for more premium motherboards.

This is the motherboard to buy or the 14600K if building a system from scratch.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Best performance For those who want more power Asus's ROG Maximus Z790 Hero is expensive, but right now it's the most impressive motherboard for Intel CPUs if you're an enthusiast chasing the very best. It's also a great choice if you're a keen overclocker. Pros Excellent performance

Good for overclocking Cons Pricey $610 at Amazon $550 at Newegg $610 at Best Buy

Now, if there were to be a motherboard that's overkill for the Intel Core i5-14600K it would be the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero. This is an impressive motherboard that commands a price tag of a whopping $600. This motherboard has it all, however. I'm talking 20+1 power phases for excellent overclocking support for the CPU and RAM. The latter is capable of running up to DDR5-7800+, which is extremely fast and also far beyond what should be paired with the 14600K. But if you want to get the most out of the chip and smash some world records, this would be the setup to use.

As well as the sleek gamer design and passive cooling elements throughout the PCB that make a difference, Asus offers PCIe 5.0 for the main x16 graphics card PCI slot and the first M.2 NVMe SSD slot. The remaining three M.2 slots are all PCIe 4.0, which is still more than fast enough for most. There's 2.5GbE networking, plenty of USB connectivity, ROG SupremeFX 7.1 surround sound, and likely more fan headers than you'll know what to do with. This motherboard should only be purchased if you're serious about overclocking. Not doing so would be wasting this board's potential.

MSI PRO Z790-S WIFI Best budget Save money without sacrificing performance The motherboard is based on the Z790 chipset, and features a 12+1+1 VRM design. Pros Great value

DDR5 RAM support Cons Not great for overclocking $190 at Amazon $190 at Newegg

The most affordable motherboard in this collection is the MSI Pro Z790-S WiFi. It may not be as fancy-looking as some of the other recommendations, but it's worth considering for a budget-friendly PC build. MSI stripped back many of the less important features and provided a great foundation for a PC using the Intel Core i5-14600K. 192GB of DDR5 RAM can be installed and supported speeds top out at 6600MT/s. The primary x16 PCI slot is PCIe 5.0, though there are only two M.2 slots and they're both PCIe 4.0.

The power delivery isn't the best either, consisting of a 12+1+1 phase design. This is just better than what some Mini-ITX motherboards offer. It's perfect for the 14600K, but don't expect to win world records for running benchmarks at seriously high clock speeds. Running the chip with the latest and greatest GPUs won't be an issue, making the Pro Z790-S WiFi a good motherboard for a gaming PC. There are some other positive points, including 2.5GbE networking, multiple fan headers, and some USB ports. It's a good way to save money without sacrificing too much on system potential.

Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi Best compact Great motherboard for compact PC builds When building your own compact PC, it's important to choose the right motherboard for your needs. A Mini-ITX motherboard is inherently at a disadvantage compared to larger boards due to restricted connectivity. Asus tried to cram just about everything it could onto this PCB. Pros Compact size

DDR5 RAM support

Excellent performance Cons Limited connectivity

Pricey $470 at Amazon $420 at B&H

Compact ITX PC cases will only support smaller motherboards. Some will work with mATX (or Micro ATX) motherboards but many will restrict your choice to Mini-ITX motherboards. These are much smaller than full-size ATX boards and thus have fewer features and weaker capabilities. They're also more expensive, due to the additional work put into cramming everything under the sun onto a smaller platform. The Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi is a fantastic Mini-ITX motherboard and one of the best available.

For RAM, we've got two DIMM slots for a maximum of 64GB but these modules can be rated for up to DDR5-7600. Then there's the full-size x16 PCIe 5.0 slot for GPUs and two M.2 NVMe SSD slots (one supporting PCIe 5.0). That's already quite the setup for such a compact board and things continue to improve with the impressive 10+1+1 phase VRMs. You won't be able to push the Core i5-14600K quite as hard as larger motherboards but the Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi is more than capable of doing some lighter overclocking.

So long as you don't mind paying more for less, the Asus ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi is a fantastic motherboard for a PC build with a smaller chassis.

NZXT N7 Z790 Best design A gorgeous motherboard for clean PC builds NZXT's N7 Z790 has support for 12th and 13th Gen Intel processors, DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0, and more. It's fully equipped with metal shrouding covering the majority of the main PCB. This helps create a clean look for a PC build and CAM integration is the icing on the cake. Pros Stunning design with plenty of shrouds

Good overclocking support

Great connectivity Cons Pricey $297 at Amazon $297 at Newegg $300 at NZXT

NZXT's products have a minimalistic look and feel and the company's motherboards are no exception. The NZXT N7 Z790 is one of the company's latest offerings for 12th to 14th-gen Intel processors and has just about everything you'd need to build a powerful PC. Even if you're not already using other NZXT products and the company's CAM software, the N7 Z790 can act as an introduction to the ecosystem or be used without additional software. It's good NZXT doesn't force the use of its software and this is why I'm happy to include it in my roundup.

Unlike most other motherboards, the NZXT N7 Z790 has a clean design with metal shrouding covering most of the PCB. Available in white or black, these shrouds can be removed for personalization, should you need the motherboard to match a specific theme. As for the motherboard itself, it has a strong list of features, including a 16+1+2 DrMOS power phase design, more convenient fan header locations, support for up to DDR5-8000 RAM, 2.5GbE networking, and a full-size x16 PCIe 5.0 slot for the best graphics cards.

Even if you don't plan on using other NZXT hardware, I'd recommend considering the N7 Z790 as a foundation for your Intel PC.

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi Best value A great motherboard for the price The ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi motherboard features enhanced power, comprehensive cooling, ultra-fast gaming networking, and fastest connectivity for optimal performance, durability, and immersive gaming, with a sleek TUF Gaming design. Pros Solid build and simple design

Good overclocking support

Great connectivity Cons No M.2 PCIe 5.0 slot $250 at Amazon

If you're after the best-value motherboard, I'd go for the Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi. It still has the same flagship Z790 chipset from Intel, support for DDR5 RAM (something usually reserved for more expensive motherboards), a familiar 16+1 DrMos phase power delivery design, and 2.5GbE networking. It's a motherboard that punches above its weight by offering more advanced features without packing the board full of technology you'll likely have no use for. Not everyone needs fancy RGB lighting and the TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi focuses on the important stuff.

The Asus TUF Gaming Z790-Plus WiFi isn't a perfect motherboard, as reflected in the price. There's no PCIe 5.0-enabled M.2 SSD slots, for instance. Should you have a PCIe 5.0 drive and want to make the most of the available performance, this won't be the motherboard for you and I'd recommend considering one of my other shortlisted Intel motherboards. Still, although this is a good-value option, it is possible to push the Core i5-14600K harder with the available VRAM setup. Overclocking the CPU and RAM is as easy as activating Asus' overclocking AI feature and XMP for the memory. Just make sure you have a decent CPU cooler.

How to buy the best motherboard

Picking the best motherboard for the Intel Core i5-14600K is an easy process so long as you match the processor socket. Choosing a motherboard with a Z790 chipset from Intel almost guarantees the board will be compatible with the Core i5-14600K. My collection of recommendations will make for a great foundation for a powerful PC or gaming rig with the right hardware. It all starts with what you plan on using the system for. If it's for browsing websites, playing a game or a few, and using some apps, you can get away with more budget-friendly motherboards. If you want to overclock the 14600K, I'd recommend spending some more.

I'd go for the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX ICE if I had to pick one. This Intel motherboard ticks all the right boxes, including DDR5 RAM support, PCIe 5.0 support, a clean attractive board design, and solid connectivity. The 16+1+2 phase digital VRM solution ensures your PC will be running smoothly and the four M.2 NVMe slots will remove the need to use slower SATA HDDs and SSDs. If you download a lot of data or frequently play online games, the 2.5GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6E will maintain stable connections to the outside world.

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero is considerably more pricey and is one of the most expensive motherboards you can buy for the Intel Core i5-14600K. It's largely overkill for the processor and is designed for the Core i7 and i9 family of chips, but you can use it with this processor and enjoy a very capable experience. If you were to pick up such a motherboard, it's important to consider manual overclocking of the processor to get as much as possible out of the available feature set. It has just about everything you could ask for to build an enthusiast Intel-powered PC.