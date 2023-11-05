Intel continues to dominate the gaming space with the launch of its 14th-generation CPUs. They're among the best CPUs for gaming , even as the company continues its fight for the performance crown with AMD. However, to maximize the capabilities of these new CPUs, you will need an equally capable motherboard that allows them to fully stretch their wings. That's why we've rounded the very best Intel motherboards you can pair with your 14th-generation CPU to maximize the performance of your new build.

The MSI MAG B760 TOMAHAWK WiFi is a budget-friendly motherboard with a simple yet appealing all-black design with silver accents. The 12+1+1 phase VRM design allows the CPU to achieve its maximum turbo speeds while maintaining low VRM temperatures. For networking, it offers a 2.5GbE LAN port as well as WiFi 6E, while storage is handled by four M.2 slots. It's a solid choice for budget-conscious users seeking a reliable 14th-generation motherboard.

The ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I is the ideal Mini ITX motherboard for compact gaming PCs, offering an impressive 8-layer PCB, efficient M.2 heatsinks, and a reinforced PCIe 5.0 slot. Although you can’t overclock the CPU with a B-series motherboard, the stock performance is admirable, thanks to the 8+1 phase VRM design with 80A power stages. The board also delivers a respectable feature set, highlighted by its two M.2 slots and rear USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C port.

The Asus TUF Z790-PLUS D4 is a compelling DDR4 motherboard for those seeking value or compatibility with existing DDR4 memory kits. While its design is unremarkable, with minimal RGB lighting, it offers exceptional build quality with a 6-layer PCB, TUF chokes, and TUF 5K black metallic capacitors. The feature set is basic for the price, featuring 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6, four M.2 slots, and a noteworthy USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C port, making it an affordable yet capable choice.

The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Pro X boasts a distinctive all-white design that exudes uniqueness. Its well-diffused RGB lighting complements the aesthetic perfectly. It even excels in overclocking, thanks to its strong 18+1+2 VRM design with 90A SPS power stages. Exceptional connectivity options include five M.2 slots, a 5GbE LAN port, W-iFi 7, and numerous high-speed USB ports. With a durable 8-layer PCB and a reinforced PCIe slot, it manages to merge style with reliability.

The MSI MPG Z790 Carbon MAX WiFi solidifies itself as the premier choice for overclocking enthusiasts. Its design breaks from MSI's conventional style with an MSI Dragon on the I/O cover. Its overclocking prowess is undeniable, courtesy of its extraordinary 19+1+1 phase VRM design featuring 105A power stages and an efficient heat dissipation system featuring a direct touch heatpipe. Add that to its high-end feature set, and it stands out as the top choice for pushing the limits of performance.

The MSI PRO Z690-A features a utilitarian all-black design, emphasizing minimalism and subtlety. It provides an acceptable overclocking experience due to its 8+4 phase VRM and efficient VRM cooling. You can expect to get respectable overclocking results with mid-range CPUs from Intel’s 14th generation. The Z690-A also offers ample USB ports, four M.2 slots, 2.5 GbE LAN, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, making it a top choice for value-oriented gamers looking for a feature-rich motherboard.

The MSI MEG Z790 ACE is a premium motherboard with a striking design, featuring prominent MSI iconography and gold accents. Its exceptional build quality is bolstered by the massive integrated M.2 heatsink, metal backplate, and reinforced PCIe slots. It excels in CPU overclocking, thanks to the 24+1+2 phase VRM design coupled with exceptional VRM cooling. High-end features like convenient diagnostics, along with outstanding connectivity options like five M.2 slots and Thunderbolt 4, make it a top choice for premium builds.

The Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX earns our Editor's Choice designation for its impressive balance of aesthetics, performance, and features. Its all-black design with rugged accents is sleek and understated, while the performance shines with a 16+1+2 phase VRM design and multi-cut heatsinks, making it an excellent choice for overclocking without overspending. Its feature set is surprisingly robust, including multi-key functions, four M.2 slots, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 2.5 GbE LAN port, all at a reasonable price point.

Which Intel 14th-Gen motherboard should you buy?

With a plethora of great options available on the market, you might be wondering which motherboard you should choose for your new Intel build. For a quick answer, you can’t go wrong with our top choice, the Gigabyte Z790 AORUS Elite AX. This fantastic motherboard features the flagship Z790 chipset while being quite reasonably priced. It also offers an excellent power delivery system and a host of modern connectivity features.

However, If you’re on a tight budget, then you might want to consider the MSI MAG B760 TOMAHAWK WiFi motherboard. Sure, you give up CPU overclocking with a B-series chipset, but the TOMAHAWK offers excellent networking and storage options without breaking the bank.

Lastly, if you only want the best of the best regardless of the price, then you might want to pick up the MSI MEG Z790 ACE for the ultimate experience, thanks to its extraordinary CPU overclocking capabilities and premium feature set.