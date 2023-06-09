Motorola has been on a roll as of late, releasing and refreshing its handset lineup, which is mostly filled with budget-friendly smartphones that pack a lot of features. The Moto G 5G (2023) is one of its latest phones that provides excellent bang for the buck, with its 120Hz display, fantastic battery life, good performance, and excellent software experience. At $250, the Moto G 5G isn't going to break the bank, has everything you could ever want from a smartphone, and could be the perfect phone for you if you're willing to look over some of its shortcomings.
While it's a complete package, that doesn't mean everything you need comes with the phone. In this day and age, you're lucky if the manufacturer includes a charging brick with a brand-new smartphone. While Motorola does include one, there's so much more in terms of accessories that can really enhance and improve the experience. While there are some excellent case options for the phone, we're talking about everything else here, and I've assembled quite a list when it comes to some of the best accessories for the Moto G 5G (2023).
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger
-
Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger
-
The Spigen USB-C 65W car charger has dual ports, including one PD 3.0 port and one Type C.
Spigen ArcStation PD3.0 Car Charger PC2000
-
T-Core Power Bank
-
Anker 511 Power Bank
-
Source: Amazon
Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger
A 100W GaN wall charger that features two USB-C and two USB-A ports. With 100W of power, you'll be able to charge up smartphones, tablets, and compatible laptops. The charger also has portability in mind with its foldable plug. Best of all, it's backed by Amazon and is incredibly affordable.
-
Anker 713 Nano II 45W Charger
The Anker 713 Nano II 45W charger packs quite a punch but is incredibly compact, making it the perfect travel companion for your smartphone. The charger features one USB-C port that can provide up to 45W of power, which is plenty for the Moto G.
-
The Spigen USB-C 65W car charger has dual ports, including one PD 3.0 port and one Type C.
Spigen ArcStation PD3.0 Car Charger PC2000
The Spigen ArcStation is a slender and sleek car charger with two USB-C ports, one at 45W and another at 20W. The 45W PD port can even charge compatible laptops, and the 20W port is just enough to top up your tablets and smartphones quickly.
-
T-Core Power Bank
The T-Core power bank is extremely compact and stylish while providing 10,000mAh of power while on the go. The portable battery has an external display that can show how much charge you have left, plenty of ports, and can get things topped up relatively quickly with its QC 2.0 technology.
-
Anker 511 Power Bank
The Anker 511 is an ultra-compact charger that's also a power bank. It offers 20W Power Delivery and has a 5,000mAh battery that can quickly charge up the Moto G. Best of all, since it's a wall charger, you'll have it plugged in, which means the battery will always be topped up.
-
Source: TOZO
TOZO A1 Mini Earbuds
The TOZO A1 wireless earbuds are an inexpensive option if you're looking for quality earbuds. The earbuds have touch controls, support for BT 5.3, and also can last up to 5.5 hours on a charge. The earbuds also come in various colors, and the charging case can keep the earbuds topped up while on the go.
-
JLab Air Sport
The JLab Air Sport earbuds are a great option if you're looking to work out and still listen to tunes. The earbuds feature an IP66 rating, can last up to six hours on a charge, and the charging case can keep the earbuds topped up for over 30 hours.
-
Lamicall Foldable Phone Stand
The Lamicall desk stand provides a way to prop up your phone while also maintaining a small footprint. This makes it a great accessory for home or while you're on the go. The stand is also height adjustable, which can be a huge lifesaver when watching movies or reading.
-
Supershieldz screen protector for Motorola Moto G 5G 2023
There's no better way to protect your screen than investing in a screen protector for your phone. With this Supershieldz pack, you get three screen protectors featuring exceptional clarity and 2.5D rounded edges. The protector also features a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to protect against moisture and oils.
-
Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller$60 $100 Save $40
The Razer Kishi is a fantastic controller built specifically for Android smartphones that allows you to enjoy your favorite games from the Google Play Store or streaming services by giving your responsive, high-quality tactile controls. This controller also features passthrough charging for your Moto G smartphone.
-
Amazfit GTR Mini
Amazfit GTR Mini offers a classic look but also has plenty of smart features like health and fitness tracking. The watch can last up to 14 days on a single charge, and also offers over 120 different types of workouts that it can track. Best of all, it's not that expensive.
-
Fitbit Inspire 3
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a slim and sleek fitness tracker that can keep you on top of all your health and wellness metrics and keep you connected with incoming alerts from your smartphone. Best of all, it lasts up to ten days on a single charge.
Best accessories for the Moto G (2023)
There are a lot of accessories to choose from, but ultimately it's really going to be based on your budget and how much you want to spend on additional products. While the Moto G 5G (2023) does come with a charger and USB cable, if you're the type of person that likes to carry fewer things around while you travel, the Amazon Basics 100W charger is going to be an excellent option. It can charge up your phone but also keep other devices topped up too.
Furthermore, protecting your device is always going to be essential, no matter the cost of the device. By grabbing the Supershieldz screen protector pack, you can feel confident knowing that your screen will be protected. And better still is that if something manages to happen, you can always replace it with the others that came in the pack. Of course, earbuds, controllers, and stands are always optional, but they're listed here to give you an idea of what's out there, and best of all, they're all affordable.
Moto G 5G (2023)
The Moto G (2023) is $150 cheaper than its predecessor and comes with a 6.5-inch LCD 120Hz display, Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery.