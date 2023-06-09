Motorola has been on a roll as of late, releasing and refreshing its handset lineup, which is mostly filled with budget-friendly smartphones that pack a lot of features. The Moto G 5G (2023) is one of its latest phones that provides excellent bang for the buck, with its 120Hz display, fantastic battery life, good performance, and excellent software experience. At $250, the Moto G 5G isn't going to break the bank, has everything you could ever want from a smartphone, and could be the perfect phone for you if you're willing to look over some of its shortcomings.

While it's a complete package, that doesn't mean everything you need comes with the phone. In this day and age, you're lucky if the manufacturer includes a charging brick with a brand-new smartphone. While Motorola does include one, there's so much more in terms of accessories that can really enhance and improve the experience. While there are some excellent case options for the phone, we're talking about everything else here, and I've assembled quite a list when it comes to some of the best accessories for the Moto G 5G (2023).