The Moto G 5G (2023) is one of the best budget phones currently available, featuring a mix of recent and dated technology for just $250. Though notably, it has a plastic build. So not only does it look dull, but it also is susceptible to cracks and other damage. Fortunately, you can conceal and protect your new Android phone by relying on a case. To help you with your hunt, we've compiled a list of the best Moto G 5G (2023) cases currently available for purchase.
Motorola Textured Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Editor's Choice
This official case from Motorola offers a textured surface, making it easier to grip the phone. It also features a rugged, shock-resistant build.
OtterBox Commuter Series LITE Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Quality pick
This solid case offers a hybrid build made from both soft and hard materials. It consequently cradles your phone gently, while still shielding it from exterior shocks.
HAOTP Wallet Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Multifunctional pick
If you're seeking a cool style, vibrant color, leather build, wallet, and kickstand, then look no further. This fancy case offers all for an affordable price.
Janmitta Basic Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Rugged pick
Available in six different colors to choose from, this heavy-duty case offers a camera shield, screen protector, and kickstand ring for your phone.
RMOCR Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Includes screen protector
This clean-looking, rugged case offers seven lively shades to pick from. It comes with a tempered glass screen protector and a Lanyard loop, as well.
GSDCB Case for Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)Basic pick
If you're seeking a basic case that gets the job done without adding too much bulk, then this is the one to pick. It offers a minimalistic carbon fiber/TPU build.
FNTCASE Slim Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Colorful pick
This case offers almost two dozen different colors, allowing you to express yourself in a more flexible manner. It also has a slim, simple build.
Ftonglogy Case for Moto G 5G (2023)Stylish pick
If you're looking for an exceptionally vibrant case, then this silicone one offers several floral designs that can add life to your otherwise mundane-looking phone.
Our favorite Moto G 5G (2023) cases
As our list reveals, there are plenty of excellent cases for the Moto G 5G (2023). Each offers a unique set of characteristics that make it stand out. So which of these cases is the best for you depends on your personal needs, taste, and budget. Though personally, if I had to pick one of them, I would get the official case from Motorola or the solid one from OtterBox. After all, both companies are famous for their quality products.
You also don't have to settle for just a single case. Many of these products are pretty affordable, so you could buy plenty of them and use them based on the occasion, your clothing style, or the environment you're in. Ultimately, we advise you to use at least one case with your Moto G 5G (2023), as it's better to be safe than sorry. A single drop may shatter your smartphone's delicate build, and repairs tend to cost much more than a case.