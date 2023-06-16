The latest addition to Motorola's popular G series might not be the best cheap Android phone overall, but the Moto G 5G (2023) excels at a couple of things that will make it a great pick for some. It offers a clean software experience, excellent battery life, a high refresh rate display, and decent enough performance for most day-to-day tasks. However, it lags behind similarly-priced competitors in the camera department and doesn't have the best build quality in the sub-$300 price bracket. If you're considering buying one for yourself or have ordered it already,

I highly recommend slapping on a protective case and screen protector as soon as you pull it out of the box. A durable screen protector will ensure your new phone's display remains scratch-free through its lifetime, and I've rounded up the following options to help you find one that fits your requirements.