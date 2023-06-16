The latest addition to Motorola's popular G series might not be the best cheap Android phone overall, but the Moto G 5G (2023) excels at a couple of things that will make it a great pick for some. It offers a clean software experience, excellent battery life, a high refresh rate display, and decent enough performance for most day-to-day tasks. However, it lags behind similarly-priced competitors in the camera department and doesn't have the best build quality in the sub-$300 price bracket. If you're considering buying one for yourself or have ordered it already,
I highly recommend slapping on a protective case and screen protector as soon as you pull it out of the box. A durable screen protector will ensure your new phone's display remains scratch-free through its lifetime, and I've rounded up the following options to help you find one that fits your requirements.
Motorola Tempered Glass for Moto G 5G (2023)Editor's Choice
The official Motorola Essentials tempered glass is my preferred pick, as it offers edge-to-edge coverage and precise cutouts for the selfie shooter and front-facing sensors.
Mr.Shield Tempered Glass for Moto G 5G (2023)Best Value
Mr.Shield's tempered glass screen protector offers the best value for your money. You can snag this three-pack of clear screen protectors for just $7.
Zagg InvisibleShield Glass+ for Moto G 5G (2023)Premium Pick
Zagg's InvisibleShield Glass+ is a premium tempered glass screen protector that offers a precise fit, an oleophobic coating, and a U-shaped cutout for the selfie camera.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Moto G 5G (2023)Affordable Alternative
This three-pack of clear tempered glass screen protectors from Supershieldz is a great affordable alternative that features a precise cutout for the front-facing camera.
Salmerb Tempered Glass for Moto G 5G (2023)Case-Friendly
This tempered glass screen protector from Salmerb is just 0.3mm thick and doesn't cover the device's bezels, ensuring you don't face any compatibility issues with cases.
HR Wireless Tempered Glass for Moto G 5G (2023)Edge-to-Edge Coverage
The HR Wireless tempered glass screen protector for the Moto G 5G (2023) offers edge-to-edge coverage that protects the display and bezels from scratches.
Xperssion Tempered Glass for Moto G 5G (2023)Premium Alternative
Xpression's tempered glass screen protector is a premium alternative that offers a seamless look without any cutouts. It also features a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating.
Poetic Revolution for Moto G 5G (2023)360-degree Protection
Poetic's Revolution series case for the Moto G 5G (2023) offers 360-degree protection with a built-in screen protector that will keep the phone's display scratch-free.
Our favorite Moto G 5G (2023) screen protectors in 2023
Since the Moto G 5G (2023) is fairly new, the screen protector selection for the device is fairly limited at the moment. However, there are a couple of great options from known brands that you can grab right away to protect its display from scratches. The official tempered glass from Motorola is my favorite pick, as it offers a precise fit and cutouts for the front-facing camera and sensors. But if you want something more affordable, you can pick up the tempered glass protectors from Mr.Shield or Supershieldz. Alternatively, you can grab the Poetic Revolution series case with a built-in screen protector and give your new phone 360-degree protection at a nominal price.
If you don't plan on ordering the Poetic Revolution series case, you should consider checking out our roundup of the best Moto G 5G (2023) cases for a couple of other options to use with the screen protector of your choice.
Moto G 5G (2023)
The Moto G (2023) is $150 cheaper than its predecessor and comes with a 6.5-inch LCD 120Hz display, Snapdragon 480+ processor, 4GB of RAM, dual rear cameras, and a big 5,000mAh battery.