The Moto G Play (2023) may not be the best Motorola smartphone you can buy for under $200, but its long battery life coupled with a clean UI makes it a worthwhile budget option. The phone’s plastic body is sturdy enough for daily usage, but it's weaker compared to a more expensive, metal phone. The phone can be damaged if not handled carefully, and accidental drops can shatter its tempered glass display. That's why cases are always a great investment. While there are plenty of cases for the Moto G Play (2023) on the market, I have compiled a list of some of the best ones for you.

The SUANPOT RFID Blocking Wallet case combines functionality with premium looks. Its handsome faux leather build provides superb durability and heat dissipation properties. The case also has three card slots, an extra pocket for receipts and bills, and features RFID shielding technology to prevent hackers from stealing your card details.

The LeYi case provides great protection for your Moto G Play (2023) without breaking the bank. It supports wireless charging and has a silicone layer on its sides to absorb fall impact. This cheap case also comes with two tempered glass screen protectors to protect the phone’s screen from scratches.

The stylish FollmeAir case is available in eight designs, ranging from vibrant florals to a transparent style that shows off your Moto G Play. The case has excellent shock absorption and features raised bezels to protect your keys and camera from scratches and dust buildup. Additionally, the FollmeAir case has extra grips on the corners to prevent slipping.

The Androgate case, available in six colors, is made of TPU and Polycarbonate to provide top-notch protection while adding minimal weight to your phone. It features a 360-degree rotatable metal ring that can be attached to a car mount holder and includes two extra screen protectors to safeguard your phone’s display.

Bonkier’s case features a highly robust body made of hard and soft materials. The case's exterior metal plate supports magnetic car mounts and even has a kickstand to allow hands-free phone use. It includes two tempered glass screen protectors and has a 360-day warranty period.

The Qinmay case is a great affordable option with a hard frame to protect your phone from everyday wear. It’s made from non-slip materials and has precise cutouts, providing easy access to your phone’s ports. This shockproof case also offers two screen protectors.

The Warsia case offers high durability without compromising on looks thanks to its sleek design. In addition to its anti-scratch properties, the case has raised bezels to protect the Moto G Play’s camera and is lightweight despite its robust two-layer design. It also supports wireless charging and comes with a built-in screen protector.

If you're on the lookout for a professional, minimalist case, then the Motorola Original Protective Case is your best bet. It is built with shock-absorbing TPU material, and the microfiber interior lining prevents scratches from dust and debris. In addition to the case's precise cutouts for the audio and charging ports, its compact design remains light enough for daily usage.

Our favorite Moto G Play (2023) cases: Final thoughts

Despite its flaws, the Moto G Play (2023) is one of the best cheap Android phones on the market. And as such, it needs a great case to keep it well-maintained. A good case provides high-grade protection while maintaining the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetic. Although you can’t go wrong with any of these cases for your phone, I highly recommend the Warsia case since it checks all the boxes of a reliable case. It’s highly durable, supports wireless charging, and has a sleek design that pairs well with the Moto G Play’s appearance. There's also an official case from Motorola that's simple, but will get the job done.

The Bonkier case is an excellent choice if you prefer a more rugged design. It has a built-in metal ring that can be used as a kickstand and supports magnetic car mounts. But if you want something even more rugged, the heavy-duty Quinmay case has the most shockproof design and provides military-grade protection against accidental falls and bumps.