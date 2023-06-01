The Moto G Play (2023) is one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy. It has a two-day battery life, a decent display, a microSD slot for extended storage, a fingerprint scanner, and up to three years of security updates. This device also features the increasingly unpopular headphone jack and an IP52 water-repellent rating, all for just $170. While the lack of advanced features such as 5G, NFC, or exceptional cameras can be deal-breakers, there's no denying that it's a great phone for under $200.

As you can imagine though, you won't get the sturdy, durable, scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass you'd find on flagship options here. Therefore, you should think about protecting your phone's display as soon as you take it out of the box. I've selected a variety of protectors you should consider buying. Whether you want to keep your display clean and clear with tempered glass or hide it with privacy protectors, you're sure to find the right fit for your smartphone below.