The Moto G Play (2023) is one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy. It has a two-day battery life, a decent display, a microSD slot for extended storage, a fingerprint scanner, and up to three years of security updates. This device also features the increasingly unpopular headphone jack and an IP52 water-repellent rating, all for just $170. While the lack of advanced features such as 5G, NFC, or exceptional cameras can be deal-breakers, there's no denying that it's a great phone for under $200.
As you can imagine though, you won't get the sturdy, durable, scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass you'd find on flagship options here. Therefore, you should think about protecting your phone's display as soon as you take it out of the box. I've selected a variety of protectors you should consider buying. Whether you want to keep your display clean and clear with tempered glass or hide it with privacy protectors, you're sure to find the right fit for your smartphone below.
-
Mr Shield Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Editor's Choice
-
Poetic Guardian case and protector combo for Moto G Play 2023Premium pick
-
iCsapr 4-Pack Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Best Value
-
2Pack privacy protector for Moto G Play 2023Privacy protector
-
Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Sensitive and touch-accurate
-
Mr Shield Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Editor's Choice
This Mr. Shield tempered glass screen protector offers excellent protection and scratch resistance without compromising touch accuracy. It feels just as smooth as your screen, and its silicone adhesives make for easy installation and removal. It also features rounded edges that allow it to feel gentle on your fingers and hands. You'll also get three in a pack.
-
Poetic Guardian case and protector combo for Moto G Play 2023Premium pick
The Poetic Guardian case and protector combo safeguards your device from all angles. It's built with multiple rugged materials, including polycarbonate, TPU lining, and bumpers, to improve shock and impact resistance. And if you don't like the built-in protector, Poetic Guardian offers a front frame that can be combined with a tempered glass protector so you can still retain the case's protection.
-
iCsapr 4-Pack Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Best Value
If you run through your screen protectors easily, then the iCsapr screen protector pack is a good option. It's affordable and comes with four different protectors. They're scratch-resistant, smudge-resistant, and bubble-free, so your screen is sure to be as clear as possible. It's also a perfect case fit, so you can utilize it regardless of your case.
-
2Pack privacy protector for Moto G Play 2023Privacy protector
If you want to retain your privacy during your commutes, travels, workplace, or anywhere else, then the 2Pack Tempered Glass Privacy Protector is what you need. Not only will this protector safeguard your display, but it'll also make it hard for people to see what's on your screen from a certain angle.
-
Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Sensitive and touch-accurate
The Supershieldz PET screen protector helps keep your display safe from dust, scraps, and scratches. It's quite sensitive, so your touch accuracy won't be much different from when you use your phone without a protector. You get three pieces of protectors that offer edge-to-edge protection and feel natural on the hand.
-
Mr. Shield PET Film Protector for Moto G Play 2023Quality PET film protector
This Mr. Shield screen protector is made of PET film, providing top-notch screen coverage and quality transparency, so you can see and use your touchscreen without any issues. It's scratch and scuff resistant, so you don't have to worry about putting it in a pocket with keys and other hard stuff.
-
Illumishield Matte PET Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Premium matte finish
The Illumishield Matte PET film protector is a three-pack kit that offers optimal protection from scratches, smudges, fingerprints, and bacterial elements. Its matte, anti-glare finish makes it a quality option. It's easy to install and comes with a lifetime warranty and the necessary instructions to install it properly.
-
Chrinecy 3+2 Pack Screen Protector for Moto G Play 2023Screen and camera protection
Want to protect your screen without leaving out your phone's camera? Then these tempered glass protectors from Chrinecy are the perfect options. Not only do you get three protectors to keep your display safe, but you also get two camera protectors for your shooters. They're all easy to install, so you can remove and install them yourself, even without prior experience.
Our top picks for the best Moto G Play (2023) screen protectors
The Moto G Play 2023 might be a budget device, but it's still one of Motorola's best phones, which makes it qualify for additional protection. Since it doesn’t feature a Gorilla Glass screen, adding a quality protector to reduce the chances of the screen getting damaged from drops, impact, or just scratches over time is essential. If you want a clear, durable, and responsive protector, I recommend the Mr. Shield tempered glass protectors, especially if it's your first time installing a screen protector on your own. It's a three-pack that costs about $7, and it comes with its own cleaning kit and bubble remover to make sure you have an easy installation.
The Poetic Guardian case and protector combo is the perfect option for those who want full body protection. This case and protector are made from rugged materials, and they cover all edges though you might have to deal with a bit of bulk. There are also options for privacy protectors and even your camera housing.
Moto G Play 2023
The Moto G Play (2023) is a solid budget smartphone for those on a tight budget. It's nice to see a high refresh display at this price point that offers good colors. The cameras are decent, and the battery life is fantastic. However, overall performance is sluggish, and apps will hang up from time to time.