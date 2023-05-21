The Moto G Stylus 2023 is the only affordable Android phone with a built-in stylus on the market. While it isn't nearly as powerful as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, it offers decent hardware for the price and a host of software goodies that help you make the most of the included stylus. But, given its budget-friendly price, it doesn't have the best build quality, so we highly recommend buying a protective case for the device. Motorola also doesn't bundle any accessories aside from the USB-C to USB-A cable, but you can easily find a host of chargers, cables, and more for the device through various online retailers. If you've just picked up a new Moto G Stylus 2023 and are looking for compatible accessories, we've got you covered. The following selection includes the best chargers, cables, and other accessories you can buy for your new Moto G Stylus 2023.
Anker 511 20W Nano Pro chargerEditor's Choice
Since the Moto G Stylus 2023 doesn't ship with a compatible charging brick, Anker's 511 Nano Pro 20W charger is an absolute must-have. It's a compact charger with a single USB-C port, onboard power management, and overheating protection.
UGREEN 45W NexodeDual-Port Charger
If you want a bit more power to charge two devices simultaneously, Ugreen's 45W Nexode GaN charger is a great buy. It's a compact dual USB-C port charger with onboard power management, along with overheating and overcharging protection.
Amazon Basics USB-C CableAffordable USB-C Cable
If the USB-C cable that came with your Moto G Stylus 2023 isn't long enough, you can replace it with this Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C cable. The six-foot long cable is quite affordable, but it's not as durable as the braided USB-C cable from Anker.
Anker USB-C CableDurable USB-C Cable
Replace the included charging cable with this durable two-pack of nylon braided cables from Anker. Although a bit more expensive than the Amazon Basics cable, it offers better value for your money and will last much longer in comparison.
Belkin Portable Power BankAffordable Power Bank
Grab this affordable power bank from Belkin to keep your Moto G Stylus 2023 juiced up when you're on the go. It packs a large 10,000mAh battery, 15W peak output, and three ports to let you charge multiple devices at the same time.
Otterbox Premium Fast Charge Power BankHigh-Capacity Power Bank
If you're on the road for days on end and want a high-capacity power bank that can charge your Moto G Stylus 2023 multiple times over, grab this Premium Fast Charge Power Bank from Otterbox. It offers a peak output of 18W and two charging ports.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass for Moto G Stylus 2023Essential Pick
Keep your phone's display scratch-free with this affordable tempered glass screen protector from Supershieldz. It offers a precise fit, 2.5D rounded edges for a comfortable feel, and an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges.
IQShield Matte Screen Protector for Moto G Stylus 2023Matte Screen Protector
IQShield's anti-glare screen protector for the Moto G Stylus 2023 features matte finish that gives it a more premium feel while adding a layer of protection to keep it scratch free. It even comes with a lifetime free replacement warranty.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Budget-Friendly ANC Earbuds
If you don't already own a pair of wireless earbuds to use with your new Moto G Stylus 2023, you should pick up the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The earbuds pack a punch, offering great audio output and active noise canceling support at an affordable price.
Anker Soundcore Life P3Impressive Battery Life
Anker's Soundcore Life P3 are a great alternative to the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Although a bit more expensive, also offer wireless charging support and long battery life in addition to active noise canceling support and impressive audio output.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7Best Fitness Tracker
Xiaomi's Mi Band 7 is widely regarded as one of the best fitness trackers on the market, and you should grab one to use with your Moto G Stylus 2023 to kickstart your fitness journey. It features a large AMOLED display and supports plenty of fitness tracking features.
Fitbit Inspire 3Premium Fitness Tracker
If you're looking for a more premium fitness tracker, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is a decent alternative. It offers a premium build, but it costs twice as much as the Mi Band 7 and doesn't offer a couple of the fitness tracking features found on the cheaper model.
Our favorite Moto G Stylus 2023 accessories
Those are the best accessories you can get for the Moto G Stylus 2023 right now. The Anker 511 charger is a must-buy if you don't have a compatible one lying around. It's quite compact and offers 20W fast charging support, so you can even use it for other devices. Similarly, the Supershieldz tempered glass screen protector is an essential pick to keep your new phone's display in pristine shape. You should also consider buying the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and the Mi Band 7 if you'd like to try a pair of ANC earbuds and a feature-rich fitness tracker with your Moto G Stylus 2023.