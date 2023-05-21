The Moto G Stylus 2023 is the only affordable Android phone with a built-in stylus on the market. While it isn't nearly as powerful as Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra, it offers decent hardware for the price and a host of software goodies that help you make the most of the included stylus. But, given its budget-friendly price, it doesn't have the best build quality, so we highly recommend buying a protective case for the device. Motorola also doesn't bundle any accessories aside from the USB-C to USB-A cable, but you can easily find a host of chargers, cables, and more for the device through various online retailers. If you've just picked up a new Moto G Stylus 2023 and are looking for compatible accessories, we've got you covered. The following selection includes the best chargers, cables, and other accessories you can buy for your new Moto G Stylus 2023.