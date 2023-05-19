If you're looking for a phone with a built-in stylus, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly the best phone you can buy. But for those who don't want to spend over a thousand dollars on a new phone, the Moto G Stylus (2023) is a great, affordable alternative. It's a budget-friendly 4G device with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset, a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and, most importantly, a built-in stylus. While it isn't an active stylus like the S Pen, it's still great for quick note-taking. As we pointed out in our Moto G Stylus 2023 review, Motorola's software also includes some cool software tricks to give you access to handy tools like a screenshot editor, a GIF maker, a handwriting calculator, and more when you pull the stylus out of its silo.

Although the Moto G Stylus (2023) is a great device for the price, it has a few drawbacks. For instance, it's not the best in terms of build quality and can easily pick up scratches in day-to-day use. If you accidentally drop it, you might also shatter its display, as it doesn't feature Gorilla Glass protection. For these reasons, I recommend slapping a protective case on it as soon as you pull it out of the box. To help you find one that offers ample protection and fits your style, I've rounded the following selection of the best Moto G Stylus cases currently on the market.