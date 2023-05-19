If you're looking for a phone with a built-in stylus, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is undoubtedly the best phone you can buy. But for those who don't want to spend over a thousand dollars on a new phone, the Moto G Stylus (2023) is a great, affordable alternative. It's a budget-friendly 4G device with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset, a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and, most importantly, a built-in stylus. While it isn't an active stylus like the S Pen, it's still great for quick note-taking. As we pointed out in our Moto G Stylus 2023 review, Motorola's software also includes some cool software tricks to give you access to handy tools like a screenshot editor, a GIF maker, a handwriting calculator, and more when you pull the stylus out of its silo.
Although the Moto G Stylus (2023) is a great device for the price, it has a few drawbacks. For instance, it's not the best in terms of build quality and can easily pick up scratches in day-to-day use. If you accidentally drop it, you might also shatter its display, as it doesn't feature Gorilla Glass protection. For these reasons, I recommend slapping a protective case on it as soon as you pull it out of the box. To help you find one that offers ample protection and fits your style, I've rounded the following selection of the best Moto G Stylus cases currently on the market.
Tudia DualShield Grip for Moto G Stylus 2023Editor's Choice
The Tudia DualShield Grip is my top pick in the current crop of Moto G Stylus (2023) cases. It features a dual-layer design for great drop protection and a textured back panel for an enhanced grip.
Dretal TPU Case for Moto G Stylus 2023Best Value
If you want an affordable Moto G Stylus case that offers a basic level of scratch protection, you should get this TPU case from Dretal. It's a value-for-money pick that comes with a screen protector.
SaharaCase Military Kickstand for Moto G Stylus 2023Premium Pick
This heavy-duty Military Kickstand series case from SaharaCase is best for those who don't want to make any compromises. It's a high-quality, rugged case with a built-in kickstand and a handy belt clip.
Motorola Textured Protective Case for Moto G Stylus 2023Grippy Texture
Motorola's official case for the Moto G Stylus (2023) has a soft TPU construction and offers a snug fit with a microfiber lining to prevent scratches and a diamond-textured exterior for a reassuring grip.
FNTCASE Rugged Case for Moto G Stylus 2023Dual-Layer Shock Absorbing Design
This rugged case from FNTCASE is another great option that offers a good level of drop protection for your Moto G Stylus (2023). It has a built-in kickstand and even comes with a screen protector.
Foluu Leather Folio for Moto G Stylus 2023PU Leather Wallet Case
Carry up to three cards and some cash with your phone with Foluu's PU leather folio case. Its folio cover keeps your phone's screen scratch-free, and you can even use it as a handy kickstand.
Joytra Rugged Case for Moto G Stylus 2023Built-in Lens Cover$13 $15 Save $2
Joytra's sleek, rugged case offers 360-degree protection for your phone with its sturdy design and built-in lens cover. It even features a handy kickstand and comes with a screen protector in the box.
Asapdos Leather Wallet for Moto G Stylus 2023Plenty of Storage
This leather wallet case from Asapdos is essentially a compact clutch with plenty of storage for your cash and cards, a dedicated slot for the Moto G Stylus (2023), and a zipper pocket for loose change.
Our top picks for the best Moto G Stylus (2023) cases
The case selection for the new Moto G Stylus is fairly limited at the moment, but you can buy a few great options immediately. Tudia's DualShield Grip case is currently my favorite pick, as it has a sleek design, a dual-layer construction for impressive drop protection, and a textured back for an enhanced grip. Motorola's official case runs a close second thanks to its minimal design and precision fit, but it won't offer the same level of drop protection as the DualShield Grip. I recommend the former if you want a rugged case, but the options from SaharaCase and FNTCASE aren't bad either.
If you don't like any of these cases, you can check back in a few days. Renowned case makers will likely release their cases for the Moto G Stylus 2023 in the coming weeks, and I'll include them on the list as soon as they're available.
Moto G Stylus (2023)
The Moto G Stylus (2023) continues Motorola's run of excellent budget smartphones with a built-in stylus. For a device with a launch price of $200, it performs well, has excellent battery life, and offers users a digital notebook in their pocket without destroying their bank accounts.