The new Edge+ model has joined Motorola's 2023 smartphone lineup. It's a flagship device that's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It's an easy recommendation for those who are in the market to buy a high-end phone under $1,000. Motorola also bundles its new Edge+ with a compatible fast charger with up to 68W power output. It's already a step above other manufacturers who don't bundle any accessories, but you can buy a host of other companion products to go with it that can improve your overall experience.
If you just bought a new Motorola Edge+ 2023 model and are looking to pair it with some new accessories — be it chargers, cables, earbuds, and more — then check out the collection below in which I've added a selection of my favorite accessories for the new Motorola Edge+ 2023.
Source: OnePlus
Motorola TurboPower 68W USB-C chargerEditor's Choice
Motorola's TurboPower 68W charger is one of the best GaN chargers out there that can be used to charge smartphones, laptops, and more. It supports USB-PD, and comes with a single USB-C port and a compatible cable.
Nekteck 60W GaN chargerBest Value
The Nekteck 60W is one of the fastest single-port USB-PD chargers you can buy. It uses GaN instead of silicon for a compact design and cooler performance. One of the best things about this particular USB-PD charger is that it comes with a 2-meter USB Type-C cable in the box.
Ugreen 140W Nexode GaN 3-port chargerPremium Pick
The UGREEN Nexode charger is the only USB PD 3.1 charger in this collection, and it's easily one of the fastest USB PD chargers out there right now. You can get up to 140W of power via one of the USB-C ports, so it's even capable of charging powerful and demanding machines like the new MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro or M1 Max chip.
Baseus PowerCombo 65W USB-C charging stationCharge all your devices
This Baseus 6-in-1 charging station is what you need to reduce clutter from your desk or when you're traveling. You get two USB-C and two USB-A ports along with two AC outlets to help you charge all your devices and even extend the charging outlets for additional devices. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 100W power when used individually, so it's quite powerful too.
Baseus 20,000mAh 65W power bankBest battery pack
This particular power bank from Baseus comes with a massive 20,000mAh battery inside, and it comes with a bunch of output ports too. It also features a numerical LED charger indicator to tell you the battery status.
Anker PowerWave II StandBest wireless charger
The Anker PowerWave II Stand is a 15W Qi-certified wireless charger that's a great addition to your desk setup. It charges your phone at a convenient angle, letting you easily check notifications without moving your phone.
Spigen 65W ArcStation Car ChargerBest car charger
This Spigen ArcStation car charger is an excellent option if you want to charge your smartphones, laptops, or tablets quickly. It supports USB Power Delivery and can provide up to 45W charging through one of the Type-C ports, whereas the other port can deliver 20W.
iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Wireless ChargerBest wireless charger for car
Don’t like fiddling with a cable in your car? This wireless charger is a great alternative. The iOttie car charger is offered in two types of mounts - dashboard and CD/vent. It only supports up to 10W charging, but sometimes convenience is more important than speed.
Amazon Basics USB-C CableBest replacement cable
If the included USB-C cable is a bit short, you can replace it with this Amazon Basics USB-C to USB-C cable. It's six-feet long and quite affordable.
Anker USB-C CableBraided cable
Grab this two-pack of USB-C to USB-C braided nylon cables from Anker at an incredibly affordable price.
Source: OnePlus
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Budget-Friendly ANC Earbuds
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are affordable earbuds that offer solid audio quality and surprisingly functional ANC. They're some of the best budget earbuds you can buy right now.
Google Pixel WatchBest smartwatch
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch under the Google Pixel branding. It's outdated in some ways but has a lot of charm for what it is.
Our favorite accessories for the Motorola Edge+ in 2023
That wraps up our round-up of the best accessories for Motorola's new flagship in 2023. Motorola's TurboPower 68W is the best replacement charger you can buy for the one that's already bundled with the phone. It's relatively compact and can charge your Moto Edge+ at its maximum charging speed. It also comes with a USB-C cable, so you don't have to worry about buying a separate one.
I've also added other chargers and a bunch of accessories that I'd personally pick up to improve the overall user experience, so consider checking them out to see if you like something. I didn't add any protective cases to this roundup because we've highlighted them in a separate post.
Motorola Edge+ (2023)
The 2023 flagship Edge+ brings an impressive spec sheet and an affordable price. From the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to the 165Hz pOLED display, Motorola is offering North Americans perhaps its most complete high-end phone in years.