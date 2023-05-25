The Motorola Edge+ is also built to last with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an IP68 rating, but you'll definitely want to protect it with one of the best cases to keep it in pristine condition. If you're planning on getting the Motorola Edge+ and are wondering which cases to buy, these are some of my favorite picks.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is the company's newest slab-style flagship. It boasts impressive hardware in a sleek and stylish enclosure, and it's shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2023. I really like what Motorola is doing with its design to make it stand out while retaining the classic Moto aesthetic. It sports quad-curved panels on both the front and back for a classy look and a comfortable in-hand feel.

This drop-safe-certified case offers a good amount of protection without adding too much bulk to your device. It's made using 100% recyclable materials and antimicrobial polymer to help keep your phone microbe and germ-free.

This is a simple-looking clear case that lets you show off your phone's color and design. It offers a decent amount of protection to your phone, and it comes with reinforced corners for added drop protection.

This Motorola soft-touch silicone case is relatively slim and simple, but it comes in a few different colors. It has precise cutouts for the phone's ports and a microfiber interior to protect the surface of your phone.

Best cases for the Motorola Edge+ (2023): Final thoughts

Motorola's new 2023 Edge+ model is still relatively new to the market, which is why there aren't too many cases for it just yet. I've still managed to find some solid options though, including some I would use. If you don't want to wait for more options to show up on the market, then I recommend buying Motorola's silicone protective case. It's a relatively slim and lightweight case that won't add too much bulk to your device. I also like how it's fitted with a microfiber interior to protect the surface of your device.

If you'd rather buy something more affordable, consider checking out the Foluu clear case. It only costs $9 and lets you show off the color of your phone while offering decent protection. I'll keep an eye on the market to find more listings to add here, so stay tuned. The new Edge+ model, as I mentioned earlier, looks very impressive, and it's definitely worth considering if you're in the market to buy a premium Android phone in the U.S. But if you're on the fence, looking for some affordable options, then stop by our roundup of the best Motorola phones to check out your options.