Since the Motorola Edge+ (2023) features a curved display, you might face issues with a few tempered glass screen protectors currently on the market. To help you pick one that'll offer edge-to-edge protection without any snags, I've rounded up the best screen protectors for the Motorola Edge+ (2023). Check out the following selection to pick one that fits your requirements.

While the Motorola Edge+ (2023) might not be the absolute best Android phone on the market, it's still a very solid option in the sub-$800 price range that offers a smooth high refresh rate display, excellent battery life, lag-free performance, and a feature-rich software experience. Although Motorola has equipped the device with Gorilla Glass Victus display protection, we also recommend investing in a durable screen protector to keep it scratch free in the long run.

Our favorite Motorola Edge+ (2023) screen protectors

Since the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is pretty new, the choice of screen protectors for the device is fairly limited. But I expect more manufacturers to release film-style and tempered glass screen protectors for the phone in the coming weeks. I'll regularly update the list, so make sure you check back in a few days if you don't like any of the current options. But if you want to buy one right away, I highly recommend the TPU film screen protector from Supershieldz. It offers edge-to-edge protections at a pretty affordable price, and it will keep your phone's screen scratch-free till you can get a more durable tempered glass screen protector from a known brand.

Alternatively, you can pick up one of the cases from Poetic. The built-in screen protector on these cases will ensure your phone gets seamless 360-degree protection from scratches and drops without any compatibility issues. In case you're not picking up one of the Poetic cases, you might want to check out our favorite Motorola Edge+ (2023) cases to find one that will work seamlessly with your new screen protector.