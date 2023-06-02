While the Motorola Edge+ (2023) might not be the absolute best Android phone on the market, it's still a very solid option in the sub-$800 price range that offers a smooth high refresh rate display, excellent battery life, lag-free performance, and a feature-rich software experience. Although Motorola has equipped the device with Gorilla Glass Victus display protection, we also recommend investing in a durable screen protector to keep it scratch free in the long run.
Since the Motorola Edge+ (2023) features a curved display, you might face issues with a few tempered glass screen protectors currently on the market. To help you pick one that'll offer edge-to-edge protection without any snags, I've rounded up the best screen protectors for the Motorola Edge+ (2023). Check out the following selection to pick one that fits your requirements.
Supershieldz TPU Film for Edge+ 2023Editor's Choice
The Supershieldz TPU film is my top pick for the Motorola Edge+ 2023, as it offers edge-to-edge coverage, doesn't interfere with cases, and doesn't peel off the rounded edges.
Aiselan Tempered Glass for Edge+ 2023Premium Tempered Glass
If you prefer tempered glass screen protectors, you should pick up this two-pack of 3D curved screen protectors from Aiselan for a more premium feel and protection from minor drops.
atFoliX TPU FIlm for Edge+ 2023Premium Pick
The FX-ActiFleX screen protector from atFoliX is a premium TPU option that offers edge-to-edge protection for the Edge+ 2023's curved display and a smudge-free oleophobic coating.
Suttkue Tempered Glass for Edge+ 2023Affordable Tempered Glass
If the Aiselan tempered glass screen protector is a bit too expensive, you can snag this two-pack of 3D curved glass screen protectors from Suttkue instead and save some money.
Poetic Revolution for Edge+ 2023Rugged Case with Built-in Screen Protector
If you've still not bought a case for your Edge+ 2023, you can consider the Poetic Revolution series rugged case that features a built-in screen protector for 360-degree protection.
Poetic Guardian for Edge+ 2023Clear Bumper with Built-in Screen Protector
If you like the idea of using a protective case on your Edge+ 2023 that has a built-in screen protector but don't prefer bulky rugged cases, the Poetic Guardian is a great alternative.
Dzxouui Clear Case with Screen Protector for Edge+ 2023Clear Case with Screen Protectors
Grab this affordable clear case for your Edge+ 2023 and get two free screen protectors that will work seamlessly with the case and keep your phone's display scratch-free.
Sucnakp TPU Case with Screen Protector for Edge+ 2023TPU Case with Screen Protectors
This slim TPU case for the Edge+ 2023 comes with two free screen protectors, allowing you to give your Edge+ 2023 360-degree protection from scratches for just ten bucks.
Our favorite Motorola Edge+ (2023) screen protectors
Since the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is pretty new, the choice of screen protectors for the device is fairly limited. But I expect more manufacturers to release film-style and tempered glass screen protectors for the phone in the coming weeks. I'll regularly update the list, so make sure you check back in a few days if you don't like any of the current options. But if you want to buy one right away, I highly recommend the TPU film screen protector from Supershieldz. It offers edge-to-edge protections at a pretty affordable price, and it will keep your phone's screen scratch-free till you can get a more durable tempered glass screen protector from a known brand.
Alternatively, you can pick up one of the cases from Poetic. The built-in screen protector on these cases will ensure your phone gets seamless 360-degree protection from scratches and drops without any compatibility issues. In case you're not picking up one of the Poetic cases, you might want to check out our favorite Motorola Edge+ (2023) cases to find one that will work seamlessly with your new screen protector.