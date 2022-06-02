These are the best cases for Moto G Power (2022) you can buy right now

The Moto G Power (2022) is still a relatively new budget-friendly phone that comes with an emphasis on long battery life. It brings a bunch of noteworthy improvements over the predecessor, including a high refresh-rate panel and more memory among other things. It looks like a solid option to consider for a starting price of $200. The Moto G Power (2022) is said to have a good build quality overall but the matte-textured plastic back doesn’t exactly scream quality. Thankfully you can cover the phone with a case that’ll also protect it at the same time. There are a bunch of options available on the market and we’re going to check out some of the best ones in this article. Here are the best cases for Moto G Power (2022) you can buy right now.

Best cases for Moto G Power (2022)

Closing Thoughts

Well, that brings us to the end of this particular collection. As you can see, there are plenty of case options for the Moto G Power (2022) model. While all the options mentioned in this collection are worth considering, we’d say the SUPCASE UB Pro rugged case and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case are our favorites. The SUPCAE UB Pro case offers 360-degree protection for your phone and also comes with a built-in screen protector. The Ultra Hybrid case from Spigen, on the other hand, is a simple-looking clear case for those who don’t necessarily want to add a lot of bulk to their devices.

The Moto G Power (2022) is readily available to purchase online right now. The 64GB variant of the phone is going for $189 at the time of writing this article. We think it’s a pretty good deal for those who are looking to buy a reliable mid-range phone with a long-lasting battery. You can use the link below to find the best price for it online. Alternatively, you can also check out our collection of the best Motorola phones if you’re interested in checking out other Moto phones that are worth considering in 2022.

