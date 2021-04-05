The Best Motorola One 5G Ace Cases: Evutec, Osophter, FollmeAir, & More!

Keep your Motorola One 5G Ace safe with one of these great cases!

Over the past few years, Motorola has launched a range of cost-effective Android smartphones that offer excellent specifications and features. One of its latest mid-range handsets is the Motorola One 5G Ace, and it’s perfect for those who want an affordable 5G smartphone. Costing just $399, it sports a large 6.7-inch display, super-fast 5G connectivity, a 5,000mAh battery that provides over two days of battery life, a 48-megapixel triple camera, a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, a water-repellent design, and many other great features.

If you’ve purchased a Motorola One 5G Ace or are thinking about buying one, you’ll definitely want to keep the handset in a case so that it doesn’t get damaged in any way. Luckily, there are loads of great cases available for the Motorola One 5G Ace. But while it’s great to see many different cases on the market, you might be wondering which one to buy. So, to help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the best Motorola One 5G Ace cases.

Evutec AER Karbon Sleek and robust The Evutec AER Karbon offers both style and robust protection for the Motorola One 5G Ace. Made from aramid fiber composite and TPU, it features military-grade drop protection, scratch resistance, and stain resistance. Buy from Motorola

Full Body Heavy Duty Case All-round protection If you want maximum protection for your Motorola One 5G Ace, you should definitely check out this case. It’s a full-body, heavy-duty case comprising front and back covers that offer military-grade drop protection. Buy from Amazon

Osophter Clear Case Keep things simple This transparent polycarbonate case, from Osophter, offers a lightweight and slim design that won’t add unnecessary bulk to your Motorola One 5G Ace. Featuring reinforced bumper corners and raised edges, it’ll protect your phone from all sorts of damage. Buy from Amazon

FollmeAir Silicone Case Stylish and bright Looking for a stylish Motorola One 5G Ace case? Then, you’ll love this option from FollmeAir. It sports a lightweight and slim design, impact-resistant bumper corners, raised edges to protect the screen and camera, and a range of colorful patterns. Buy from Amazon

PULEN Shock Resistant Case Compact and shockproof Available in black, blue, or red, it provides a slim and lightweight design, shockproof protection, raised bezels to keep the screen and camera safe from damage, tactile buttons, and a non-slip textured back. Buy from Amazon

Dzxouui Glitter Cover Shine bright like a diamond Want to stand out of the crowd? Then the Dzxouui Glitter Cover is the option for you. It offers a slim and lightweight design, a stunning glitter-infused back panel, shockproof protection, raised edges to protect the camera, and precise cutouts. Buy from Amazon

As you can see, there are plenty of excellent cases available for the Motorola One 5G Ace. With any of them, you’ll be able to protect your brand new phone from scratches, dings, drops, and other types of damage. But which one should you choose? If you’re willing to spend more money on a phone case, then you can’t go wrong with the Evutec AER Karbon. However, there are certainly cheaper options out there that offer ample protection and other great features. For example, the PULEN Shock Resistant Case costs less than $10 and provides shock-resistant protection. Meanwhile, the FollmeAir Silicone Case and the Dzxouui Glitter Cover are great options if you’d like something more stylish.

Do you own a Motorola One 5G Ace, and have you found a great case for it? Let us know in the comments section below.