If you're looking to pick up a new mouse or keyboard for your PC in time for the holidays, then Black Friday might be the time to do it. If you're a gamer or just a regular computer user, there's something for everyone, and we've rounded up some of the favorites we've spotted so far.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard — $100 ($100 off)

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Mechanical Keyboard $99 $199 Save $100 A gaming keyboard with a lot of RGB, a wristrest, and linear switches make this a pretty great gaming keyboard option for anyone who wants to upgrade their gaming setup. $99 at Amazon

Enthusiasts users often prefer mechanical keyboards, particularly when gaming. They feel better to use, and depending on the switches, might make gaming easier. One such keyboard is the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, and currently, it's $100 off. The keyboard gives you a wristrest, fully reprogrammable keys, and a lot of RGB to play around with.

Logitech G Pro Wireless — $88 ($42 off)

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Logitech G Pro Wireless $88 $130 Save $42 The Logitech G Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now. It's a go-to option for both esports professionals and casual gamers alike. $88 at Amazon

If you're a gamer, you'll need a high-quality mouse. One of the best upgrades I ever made for my gaming rig was buying a wireless mouse, and that mouse was the Logitech G Pro Wireless. It has amazing sensor accuracy, it's ambidextrous, and all the keys are reprogrammable. Not only that, but it's light, it can carry the wireless receiver inside the bottom of the mouse when you want to take it with you, and the battery lasts a very long time.

Honestly, if you need a mouse, this is 100% my pick every time.

Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard - $19.99 ($30 off)

Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard $19.99 $49.99 Save $30 If you want a mouse and keyboard that go perfectly together, the Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop bundle is a fantastic option. The two devices feature modern and slim designs, and the keyboard is a full-sized model with a number pad and a key for quick access to Office apps. $19.99 at Amazon

If you have a desktop PC or a laptop in an office, you're probably going to need a keyboard. The Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard is a fairly basic one, but it does have a full-size design with a number pad, so it makes number crunching that much easier. There's a good chance your laptop doesn't have one, so it's definitely a welcome feature. Plus, it has dedicated shortcuts to a lot of Windows features, including quick access to the emoji panel on Windows 10 and 11.

Even better is that this keyboard is wireless, meaning that you can move it around freely without worrying about cables.

Logitech K845 Mechanical Keyboard - $49.99 ($10 off)

Logitech K845 Logitech K845 $49.99 $59.99 Save $10 The Logitech K845 is a great mechanical keyboard for office workloads and productivity. It comes with an aluminum body and a bunch of different switch options to choose from. $49.99 at Amazon

Enthusiast users often prefer mechanical keyboards, whether that's for productivity or gaming, and the Logitech K845 is a fantastic option that's now even cheaper than usual. This is a mechanical keyboard with TTC Red switches (Brown and Blue switches also exist, but those models aren't discounted). The red switches are linear and silent, with a 45g actuation force, so they're easy to press and don't make a ton of noise.

It's a full-size keyboard too, meaning that it's going to be perfect for number crunching and other tasks that you may need to do to lead a productive life. It's not just for gaming, and it's muted (but modern) design would mean that it would fit in any kind of environment.

Microsoft Wireless Comfort 5050 bundle - $44.99 ($25 off)

Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 $44.99 $69.99 Save $25 The Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 bundle give you a mouse and keyboard designed with ergonomics in mind, helping you stay comfortable during long periods of work. $44.99 at Amazon $44.99 at Best Buy

If your job involves sitting at a desk all day working on your computer, comfort is essential, and that's where this bundle comes in. The keyboard has a warped design that's meant to keep all the keys easily within your reach, and it has a comfortable wrist rest, so you keep your wrists raised and comfortable while you work. It's a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, and there are even extra media keys for access to quick volume controls and other features.

The bundle includes a mouse as well, meaning that it's a pretty good all-encompassing productivity solution if you work at your computer all day. Both the mouse and the keyboard are wireless too, making it even better.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse - $44.99 ($25 off)

Logitech MX Master 2S ($46 off) Logitech MX Master 2S $44.99 $69.99 Save $25 The Logitech MX Master 2S is a fantastic productivity mouse with a high-precision sensor and an ergonomic design. It also allows you to control two PCs at the same time. $44.99 at Lenovo

If you only want a new mouse but also want one of the greats, the Logitech MX Master 2S is probably the best option you can find this Black Friday. This is an older generation of the MX Master, but it's still a premium product with an ergonomic design meant to be comfortable for all-day use. It also uses a custom 2.4GHz connection for reliable wireless connectivity.

The biggest downside with this mouse (and with a lot of Logitech mice in general) is that it uses micro USB. It has a scroll button on the side that you can use which is pretty great for productivity, too.

Razer Viper 8KHz Gaming Mouse - $39.99 ($40 off)

Razer Viper 8KHz $39.99 $79.99 Save $40 The Razer Viper 8KHz features a 20K DPI sensor and an extremely high polling rate for pinpoint precision and responsiveness in intense online games. You can get it for half off right now. $39.99 at Amazon

The Razer Viper 8KHz is a solid gaming mouse option that you can pick up on sale currently. It's one of the best gaming mice money can buy, and it has an 8KHz polling rate. While that's a bit over the top (most gaming mice will go up to 1000Hz), it can ensure maximum accuracy.

This mouse is wired (and thus, one of its biggest downsides), but it weighs in at only 71g. It also uses Razer's woven Speedflex cable, so it doesn't drag as much as a typical cable.

ROCCAT Vulcan 121 - $79.99 ($80 off)

ROCCAT Vulcan 121 $79.99 $159.99 Save $80 The ROCCAT Vulcan 121 has a pretty large palm and wristrest and shortened keycaps, and it's completely RGB too for the gamers who want that. $79.99 at Amazon

ROCCAT's Vulcan 121 is a pretty standard affair as a keyboard, but it's a solid one. It features Titan switches, RGB, and a wristrest. It's also a full-size keyboard and features a number pad, so you can use that for spreadsheets and other calculations if you'd like. This makes it a perfect option for both gaming and productivity.

Razer Naga Pro - $84.99 ($65 off)

Razer Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse Razer Naga Pro $84.99 $149.99 Save $65 The Razer Naga Pro is a fantastic option to consider if you're looking for a premium gaming mouse, especially for MMO/MOBA titles. $84.99 at Amazon

If you play any MMO games, you probably have a lot of buttons on your mouse, and if you don't, you'll want to. That's where the Razer Naga Pro comes in. It's an excellent mouse in its own right, but for MMO and MOBA titles, it might be one of the best upgrades you can make for your PC if you don't have a mouse like this already.

Logitech Pebble M350 Wireless Mouse - $19.99 ($10 off)

Logitech Pebble M350 Logitech Pebble M350 $19.99 $29.99 Save $10 The Logitech Pebble M350 offers a slim design. It's ideal for those who work on the go. $19.99 at Amazon

If you're not looking for anything too crazy in the mouse department, then the Lenovo Pebble M350 wireless mouse might be worth looking at. It's compact and portable but gets the job done and looks kind of cool as well. What's more, it's even cheaper currently.

These are just our favorite deals, but there are plenty of other options on sale. If you want to further boost your PC experience, there are other Black Friday deals on PC accessories.