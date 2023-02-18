The Mac Mini (M2, 2023) doesn't come with a mouse, but there are many you can buy from Apple, Logitech, and other brands. Here are six of them.

Apple's Mac Mini M2 2023 model might be quite the powerful desktop computer, but you don't get a mouse or a keyboard with your Mac purchase. Instead, you'll have to bundle and pay for one separately through Apple and other retailers. It's why we've decided to put together this guide that looks at six of the best popular mice that'll help you feel relaxed and productive as you scroll through macOS Ventura and your other favorite apps.

Apple offers its own official mouse for the Mac Mini, the Magic Mouse 2, which comes in at $99. Then, there are other mice from companies like Logitech like the MX Master 3S for Mac, which can work with different devices. There are also traditional wired mice that you can buy which help you worry less about charging and batteries since they'll plug right into the USB-A port on the back of your Mac Mini. And even though Macs aren't really for gaming, you can pick up a mouse that has RGB lighting, and high DPI sensors for more accurate scrolling across multiple monitors. Whatever your needs are, you can find the perfect mouse by checking out our list below.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 Editor's Choice This is the official Bluetooth wireless mouse for the Mac Mini. It has a sleek design that matches the look of your Mac and supports gestured commands like swiping between web pages. The mouse is also rechargeable via the fancy woven USB-C to Lighting cable. $79 at Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac Premium Pick Priced similarly to Apple's own Magic Mouse two, this is a more traditional mouse for the Mac Mini. It has an ergonomic design with side grips, and it has a side-scrolling wheel that makes navigating webpages easy. You recharge this mouse via USB-C and can connect it to three different devices via Bluetooth. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Ergonomic Wireless PC Mouse Best Value $9.17 $10.79 Save $1.62 If you don't have $100 to spend on a mouse for your Mac Mini, then this is the mouse for you. It's a basic ergonomic wireless mouse from Amazon that connects via a USB-A receiver. You'll have to provide batteries for it, though. $9.17 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless Best for gaming Though Macs aren't for gaming, you might want to use a fancy mouse like this one with your Mac Mini. it's a go-to mouse for esports players and has a great high 25K DPI sensor. It also has a subtle lighting effect on the front where the Logitech G logo is. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3-Button USB Wired Mouse Best wired mouse Don't want to worry about batteries or charging a mouse with your Mac Mini? That's what this basic affordable wired mouse can do for you. It plugs straight into the USB-A port on the back of your Mac. $7 at Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 Best compact mouse This Logitech mouse is a very compact mouse. It had a flat design that makes it perfect for those who are minimalists. Battery life lasts up to 18 months, too. $25 at Amazon

Those are six of the best mice for the Mac Mini. If you want the best mouse for your new Mac, there's no doubt that the Apple Magic Mouse 2 is the way to go, since it has a sleek touch surface, and recharges via the Lightning cable. Otherwise, nothing is wrong with the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac, which is specially designed for Macs, but also has an ergonomic design, and bonus features like a side-scrolling wheel. Those on a budget might also want to consider a basic mouse like the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Wireless PC Mouse or a classic wired mouse, too. We hope you found what you needed, and if you don't already own a Mac Mini, check it out with the link below!