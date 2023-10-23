Finding the best mouse isn't always an easy process; a quick search will produce thousands of results, and sifting through all different types might leave you with more questions than answers. You also don't want to buy something that will fall apart within a few weeks, and you don't want something that will potentially cause wrist and forearm strain. All of us here at XDA use a mouse day in and day out, and we have a clear idea of what's worth your money and what's not. I've put together this collection of the best mice on the market today for a variety of uses to help you find the perfect pointer.

Logitech MX Master 3S Editor's choice Best general purpose mouse The MX Master 3S is a top choice for professionals with heavy workloads as well as casuals who simply want a premium mouse for everyday computing. It's comfortable, it's precise, and it works across platforms. The only real downside is that is doesn't come in a left-handed version. Pros Solid battery life

Up to 8,000 DPI

Tons of programmable buttons Cons Relatively expensive

Not made for lefties $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Newegg

Logitech's MX Master 3S is the latest evolution of what is widely considered the best mouse around if you're looking for something that can handle everyday computing as well as specialized work. It's made to be as silent as possible while still having a satisfying click, and in total there are seven buttons (most of which you can customize to your liking). The mouse is made for right-handers, with an ergonomic design that is comfortable to use all day.

The mouse connects wirelessly with Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle, and it can be paired with up to three devices for quick switching. It'll even work across operating systems. You can expect more than two months of battery life on a charge, and it's easy to juice up thanks to the USB-C port. Scrolling is incredibly smooth and accurate thanks to the electromagnetic wheel, and the 8,000 DPI sensor will work on practically any surface including glass. Check out more of the best silent PC mice if you like the idea but aren't quite sold on the product.

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse Best value Comfortable but affordable Microsoft's Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is a great alternative to our top pick if you're looking to spend quite a bit less. It's comfortable, it has great battery life, and its wireless Bluetooth connection can be paired with up to three devices at once for easy switching. Pros Lightweight ergonomic design

Up to 15 months battery life

Available in four colors Cons Not rechargeable (requires two AAA batteries)

Not made for lefties $50 at Best Buy $32 at Amazon

Microsoft's Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse is a far more affordable alternative to our overall pick, and it'll be a great choice for casual computing in the home or office. It doesn't have nearly as many extra buttons as the MX Master 3S, but it does have a couple of thumb buttons to go along with the usual left and right click. The mouse is made for right hands, with an ergonomic design that prevents wrist and forearm stress.

The mouse is wireless and connects with Bluetooth, with up to 30 feet of range if you're in an open area. You can pair the mouse with up to three separate devices for quick switching. It's unfortunately not rechargeable, instead running on two AAA batteries that Microsoft claims can go for up to 15 months before needing replacement. To better suit your style, the mouse is available in Matte Black, Glacier, Pastel Blue, and Peach color options.

Source: Razer Razer Pro Click Best productivity In collaboration with Humanscale Razer's Pro Click ergonomic mouse is a great alternative to our top pick for those who need a more precise optical sensor. The wireless mouse is comfortable to use, has long battery life, and provides a bunch of programmable buttons to suit your specific workflow. Pros Can be paired with up to four devices

Plenty of programmable buttons

16,000 DPI optical sensor Cons Relatively expensive

Not made for lefties $95 at Amazon $98 at Best Buy

Razer's collaboration with Humanscale gave us the Pro Click wireless mouse, designed to be as comfortable and precise as possible for professionals who spend long days at a desk. It helps keep stress out of your wrists and forearms with its tilted design, and it's wireless to reduce weight. It can connect with Bluetooth or with a 2.4GHz dongle, and Razer says the rechargeable battery will last for up to 400 hours if you're using Bluetooth. It plugs into micro-USB when it comes time to charge.

Razer's 5G optical sensor is on board with up to 16,000DPI tracking for precise pointing, and there are a total of eight programmable inputs that you can customize to your liking. The mouse can even be paired with up to four separate devices for quick switching. This should be a great alternative to our top pick if you need that extra sensor precision and a similar ergonomic design.

Source: Logitech Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Best compact wireless Pocket-sized and versatile Logitech's MX Anywhere 3S bridges the gap between portable and ergonomic. It has a precise 8,000 DPI sensor, a bunch of programmable buttons, and it'll work on any surface. Connect with Bluetooth or with the Logi Bolt dongle, which is unfortunately sold separately. Pros Accurate 8,000 DPI sensor works on any surface

Ambidextrous and ergonomic

Quiet clicking Cons Needs extra software to change DPI

Logi Bolt dongle sold separately $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Dell

Logitech's MX Anywhere 3S sort of bridges the gap between a desktop ergonomic mouse and something made for travel. It can easily slip into your laptop bag and should offer more than two months of battery life on a charge; its USB-C port is convenient and offers quick charging when it does run down. The 8,000 DPI sensor is plenty precise and will work on any surface, plus the clicks are quiet so that you don't annoy the people around you. The ambidextrous design works for lefties and righties, though the extra thumb buttons remain on the left side of the mouse.

In our Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse review, PC Expert Arif Bacchus remarked that it's a "mouse that'll let you be productive anywhere thanks to its new 8K sensor, magnetic scroll wheel, and quiet click mechanism." It can be paired with up to three devices at once for quick switching, and it works across platforms. Bluetooth is the standard, but it can also work with the Logi Bolt USB dongle. Unfortunately, this doesn't come included with the mouse.

Microsoft Arc Mouse Best for travel Snaps flat for easier storage Microsoft's Arc Mouse is a great option for travelers who like to pack light. The mouse is comfortable to hold thanks to its rounded design, and it can snap flat for easier storage. It connects wirelessly with Bluetooth and offers long battery life from two AAAs. Pros Snaps flat for easy storage while traveling

Comfortable arc design

Long battery life Cons Not as full of features as other options $64 at Amazon $64 at Best Buy

The Arc mouse from Microsoft is an ideal travel companion thanks to its ingenious design. When you want to store it away, it snaps flat and remains thin enough to slip into a laptop sleeve pocket. When you want to use it, just pop it back into its curved format for a comfortable grip. It automatically powers up when it's curved, and it cuts the battery when it's flat to save your charge. The mouse isn't rechargeable, but its two AAA batteries can go for up to six months according to Microsoft.

The mouse connects wirelessly with Bluetooth, and its BlueTrack sensor works on pretty much any surface except glass and other mirrored surfaces. The sensor has a maximum 1,000 DPI sensor, which is good enough for work on the road. There's no physical scroll wheel, but it does have a touch scroll function.

Source: Razer Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Best wireless gaming The ultimate gamer Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as wireless gaming mice can get. It has a 30,000 DPI sensor, durable and comfortable design, and up to 90 hours of battery life from a charge. By default is uses a 1,000Hz polling dongle, but you can upgrade to a HyperPolling dongle for even more precision. Pros Premium lightweight design

Precise 30,000 DPI sensor

90-hour battery life Cons HyperPolling dongle not included

Expensive $147 at Amazon $149 at Best Buy $150 at Newegg

Razer is a leading brand when it comes to the best wireless gaming mice out there, and its DeathAdder V3 Pro will give you an advantage over the competition. In our Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro review, Senior Writer Rich Edmonds noted, "Razer has essentially perfected its mouse design language, and the DeathAdder V3 Pro is stunning to look at and to use." It has five programmable buttons, it's super comfortable even during marathon gaming sessions, and it lacks any RGB to keep your desk looking clean.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro has a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor with a maximum 30,000 DPI for plenty of sensitivity and precision. The 1,000Hz dongle that's included should be good enough for most people, though you can spend extra on a HyperPolling dongle for even better performance. The mouse offers about 90 hours of battery life and recharges with USB-C. It's available in Black, White, and Faker colors. Pair this up with a great gaming mousepad for best results.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Best ambidextrous gaming High-performance and versatile $86 $130 Save $44 Logitech's G Pro Wireless gaming mouse features a comfortable ambidextrous design, 25,600 DPI sensor, 1ms polling rate, and customizable buttons that can be swapped from side to side. Pros Comfortable ambidextrous design

25,600 DPI sensor and 1,000Hz polling

Customizable buttons and onboard profiles Cons Overkill for general use $70 at Amazon $86 at Best Buy $108 at Newegg

I've been using this awesome gaming mouse for a couple of years now, and I have no intention of replacing it anytime soon. It's ambidextrous with thumb buttons that can be moved to either side, it's comfortable to use for hours on end (trust me on that one), and it has the performance needed for gaming. Inside is Logitech's Hero 25K sensor with up to 25,600 DPI for the accurate tracking that gamers need. The Lightspeed wireless connection has a 1ms report rate, and the mouse even comes with an extended cable that can be used for charging or for a closer connection to the wireless dongle.

There is a bit of RGB lighting, but it's certainly not overdone, and the battery will last up to 48 hours on a charge if you do have the lighting enabled. A button on the bottom of the mouse lets you swap between up to five different performance profiles, and the whole thing weighs just 80 grams. Left-handed gamers will certainly want to give this a long look, but there are other great left-handed gaming mice to consider.

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse Best ergonomics Give your wrist a break Logitech's MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse was the solution to my wrist and forearm pain. It's super comfortable to use all day, and you don't lose any precision despite the thumb-controlled trackball. Connect with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle and enjoy months of battery life on a charge. Pros Extremely comfortable design

Trackball pointing doesn't lose any precision

Long battery life, pair with two separate devices Cons Not for lefties $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at B&H

Logitech's MX Ergo trackball mouse is a personal all-time favorite, to the point that I've now purchased a second one after wearing out the first. That's not to say the mouse isn't durable; I just loved it so much that I used it for everything, including gaming, which far surpassed the click limit. It held up for four years of heavy daily use, which is why I was comfortable buying a second one.

I used to deal with some painful wrist and forearm stress, but this mouse was the solution. I don't use it quite as much these days, but anytime I'm feeling a twinge of pain I'll get it out and use it again for a few weeks. It's designed to keep your hand at a more natural angle, and the trackball means you don't have to make those harmful micro-movements with your wrist. I was skeptical at first that I'd be able to have as much precision with my thumb, but it only took a couple of days to get used to the design. A small button next to the trackball lets you quickly swap between sensitivities for precise pointing.

The mouse can be paired up with two separate devices, it has extra customizable buttons next to the left click, and the trackball is easy to clean. It's also rechargeable, with up to four months of life on a charge. Connect with Bluetooth or with the included 2.4GHz dongle. This is a great mouse for those with large hands, but it'll pretty much work for anyone.

Getting the perfect mouse for your needs

Buying the perfect mouse for your needs will come down to your available budget, dominant hand, and general usage. You want something that's comfortable for all-day use, and you want something that can keep up with your pointing, whether that means longer battery life for extended workdays or a more precise sensor for competitive gaming.

If we're picking one mouse that will suit the most people, Logitech's MX Master 3S is an easy recommendation. It's super comfortable thanks to an angled ergonomic design (though it's really only made for righties), it has a bunch of customizable buttons and thumb scroll wheels, and it works across platforms with up to three devices paired at once. The wireless connectivity with either Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle keeps your desk looking clean, and the battery can last for up to two months on a charge. An 8,000 DPI sensor is plenty precise for most workloads, and it'll work on just about any surface. Unless you're a gamer who needs something specialized, this should be your first choice.