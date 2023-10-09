Have you ever questioned your gaming skills due to imprecise movements? The issue might not be with your hand or your gaming mouse, or connectivity issues with a wireless gaming mouse, but instead, the mouse pad itself could be faulty. Over time, with wear and tear, mouse pads can have a negative impact on your gaming. The best thing to do is to replace one with a specialized gaming mouse pad, which is different from a regular mouse pad in terms of material.
Fortunately, to make the choice more accessible, we have compiled a list of the best mouse pads for gaming. Each mouse pad is crafted to meet specific user preferences. Let's dive in!
Source: Glorious Gaming
Glorious Gaming Mouse PadEditor's choice
Source: Steelseries
SteelSeries QcK Mouse PadValue pick
BenQ Zowie GTF-X Gaming MousepadLow friction
Source: Razer
Razer AtlasBest premium
Source: Razer
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming MousepadBest RGB
Source: Corsair
Corsair MM300 Gaming Mouse PadMost durable
SkyPAD Glass 3.0 Gaming Mouse PadBest for esports
Source: Artisan
Artisan Hien FX Soft Gaming Mouse PadJapanese fabric
Source: Logitech
Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse PadBest budget
Source: Cooler Master
Cooler Master Dual-Sided Gaming Mouse PadDual-sided mousepad
Source: Cherry
Cherry MP 2000 Premium Mouse PadWaterproof
Source: Razer
Razer Sphex V3 Gaming Mouse PadUltra-thin design
Source: Glorious Gaming
Glorious Gaming Mouse PadEditor's choice
The Glorious Gaming Mouse Pad is a sleek pad, perfect for both gaming and office setup. Its smooth surface offers lightning-fast movement with precise control. With a non-slip rubber base, it stays firmly in place, and its anti-fray stitching maximizes the durability. On top of that, it's machine washable and comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. This black beauty will truly redefine your gaming and work setup. The best part? Multiple sizes are available so you can choose according to your requirements.
Source: Steelseries
SteelSeries QcK Mouse PadValue pick
The SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad is a gamer's dream, featuring exclusive micro-woven cloth for precise low and high DPI tracking. Its non-slip rubber base guarantees stability for high-fidelity games. Optimized precisely for gaming sensors, it's perfect for those who crave extra space for their sweeping mouse movements. While it is priced lower than other mouse pads, it surely is a great pick when it comes to performance! Truly impressive for the beginner gamer.
BenQ Zowie GTF-X Gaming MousepadLow friction
The Zowie GTF-X offers the best of both worlds with its unique blend of cloth and chloroprene rubber, providing a low-friction surface for precision gameplay. But that's not all; it boasts a liquid-resistant surface that makes maintenance a breeze. Triple-stitched edges add durability and comfort and make it a definite go-to for serious gamers. You can choose among four colors to match your system’s theme.
Source: Razer
Razer AtlasBest premium
The Razer Atlas Tempered Glass Gaming Mouse Mat is a premium pick with a tough, CNC-milled tempered glass surface that's as strong as it gets. Its micro-etched texture ensures precise and lightning-fast mouse movement. But what truly sets it apart is its dirt- and scratch-resistant prowess, retaining its flawless charm through prolonged battles. Besides, the mat is tested to work at its best with optical sensors. Also, there are near-silent mouse movements too, which would definitely enhance your gaming experience. The price is higher, but so is the quality of this mouse pad.
Source: Razer
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming MousepadBest RGB
If you are looking for a Razer mouse pad but don't have a huge budget, this one is a great fit, especially because it offers the best RGB experience. You’ll be experiencing a dynamic gaming effect on the mouse pad. The micro-textured cloth surface grants precision in fast-paced games, while the non-slip rubber base keeps it firmly in place. This mouse pad is available in multiple sizes and colors so you will, for sure, be able to find an optimal one according to your requirements.
Source: Corsair
Corsair MM300 Gaming Mouse PadMost durable
The Corsair MM300 Gaming Mouse Pad is a multicolored marvel that elevates your gaming experience. Its textile-weave surface ensures pixel-precise targeting and smooth tracking with minimal friction. But here's the kicker: It's designed for maximum durability, with stitched edges guarding against peeling. Plus, it's optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice, delivering pinpoint accuracy. And the cherry on top? The anti-skid rubber base keeps it firmly in place during intense gameplay.
SkyPAD Glass 3.0 Gaming Mouse PadBest for esports
The SkyPAD Gaming Mouse Pad is the ultimate choice for precision gaming. Its specially treated glass surface guarantees lightning-fast and precise mouse movements, a step above traditional pads. With a generous size, it ensures agile play and excellent gliding. Plus, its non-slip bottom keeps it securely in place, preventing unexpected shifts during intense battles. What sets it apart is its exceptional durability; the glass texture won't wear out like conventional mouse pads. Plus, maintenance is a breeze with regular glass cleaners.
Source: Artisan
Artisan Hien FX Soft Gaming Mouse PadJapanese fabric
The Artisan Hien mouse pad redefines gaming excellence with a specialized Japanese fabric making it a unique one in mouse pad technology. Breaking free from tradition, its knitted cloth surface strikes the perfect balance between speed and precision. What’s different? Its soft yet incredibly non-slip base, surpassing traditional textures, and is easily washable. But here's the kicker: It's the world's first multi-hardness mouse pad with XSOFT/MID layers enhancing the overall operability. It's a recommended choice for pro gamers demanding intense mouse movement.
Source: Logitech
Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse PadBest budget
The Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad offers a gaming edge without breaking the bank. With just the right amount of surface friction, it caters to low DPI gamers, allowing rapid movements while maintaining precision. Its consistent texture maximizes sensor accuracy, and the non-slip rubber base ensures it stays put during intense gaming sessions. Durable yet portable, it's an affordable essential for PC gamers on the go.
Source: Cooler Master
Cooler Master Dual-Sided Gaming Mouse PadDual-sided mousepad
Ever wanted to switch the friction intensity of your mouse pad? The Cooler Master Dual-Sided Gaming Mouse Pad offers the best of both worlds with its dual-textured surfaces, one for speed and the other for control. Apart from that, you’ll like the mesmerizing RGB illumination, featuring 19 glitch-free LEDs. Customization knows no bounds with software controls. And the best part? Effortlessly sync it with other Cooler Master devices for a stunning light show that complements your gaming style. Versatile, sturdy, and a competitive edge you can't do without.
Source: Cherry
Cherry MP 2000 Premium Mouse PadWaterproof
If you are looking for something simple yet functional, go for the Cherry MP 2000 Premium Mouse Pad. The unique element about this is the waterproof surface, which ensures easy cleaning and durability. Compatible with all mouse sensors, it guarantees precise and quiet performance. The stitched edges add quality, and the rubberized underside prevents slipping. It is available in large and XXL sizes with a fairly low price point compared to some others.
Source: Razer
Razer Sphex V3 Gaming Mouse PadUltra-thin design
The Razer Sphex V3 Hard Gaming Mouse Mat is another mid-range gaming companion. Its ultra-thin 0.4mm design effortlessly blends with your desk and offers precision and smooth tracking for optical sensors. Despite the low price point, you get enhanced durability from the tough polycarbonate. Plus, its adhesive base keeps it securely in place without leaving any sticky residue on your setup.
Which mouse pad should you buy for gaming?
With so many options available, you might be wondering which one should you choose. While the answer is not so definitive, one option we can recommend for most gamers is the Glorious Gaming Mouse Pad, our editor’s pick. Offering excellent speed and sophisticated control over your mouse, it's the one choice that fits most gamers’ requirements. Plus, being easy to wash and the stitched frame make it a more long-lasting choice.
However, you can always go for other options too. For example, if you are looking for something more interactive, go for the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad as it is one of the best RGB mouse pads. Low-budget options like Logitech G240 and Razer Sphex V3 are fine choices too since they offer most of the specs of a high-priced mouse pad.