A mousepad may not be the most exciting part of your PC setup, but this humble accessory is crucial to enhancing click accuracy and delivering finessed gaming inputs. As much as we’d love to simply point out one mousepad as the best option for any use, there is a surprising amount of nuance to choosing the best mousepad for your specific needs. There are several key factors to consider, such as size, material, and what kind of computer mouse you use. On top of that, there are extra features to consider, such as wrist rests and RGB lighting. Join us as we navigate the best mousepads of all shapes and sizes.

If you need a mousepad that can easily travel along with a laptop or tablet, the iCasso Travel Mousepad is a handy choice. It provides a thin and smooth surface for controlling your mouse, and it zips us into a mouse carrying case when you need to take it on the go. It comes in several fun patterns, most of which also have a matching laptop case as well.

This extra-fancy mousepad from GIM offers everything from an extra-large surface area to full RGB lighting to 15W wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices. This makes it a great choice for desktop maximalists looking to add new utility to their setup. Its material may not be quite as nice as the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma, but it is still a solid alternative for those who highly value the charging feature.

If using your mouse at high DPI levels is first nature for you, you may prefer the hard polyethylene surface of the Logitech G440 over a standard neoprene mousepad. The low surface friction of its material allows you to perform quick mouse gestures using minimal force. This means fewer mistakes when every pixel counts.

When you spend much of your day in front of a mouse and keyboard, an ergonomic wrist rest goes a long way towards staving off carpal tunnel. The Amazon Basics Gel Mousepad has a padded wrist rest built right in, allowing you to pull off marathon typing sessions in safety and comfort.

If you want the large, full-desk dimensions of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma without the flashy RGB lighting, the Aothia Leather Desk Pad is a solid alternative option. It is made from water-resistant and durable PU leather and comes in over a dozen different colors. It also comes in smaller sizes if you just like the look of the faux leather.

As far as mousepads go, they don’t get more luxurious than the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma. This high-performance, non-slip mousepad fits under your mouse and keyboard, keeping both peripherals right where they need to be. It also syncs with the Razer Chroma software to deliver RGB lighting effects, which are a surprisingly popular feature of premium mousepads. The Wide version is closer to a desk mat in size, but the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma also comes in a Standard size.

If you value all of the qualities of the SteelSeries QcK Mini but want a little more surface area for your money, the Roccat Sense Core Square is a great alternative. Yes, it’s more expensive upfront than the QcK Mini, but it offers almost four times the surface area for just a few dollars more. And it uses almost the same micro-weave pattern and rubber backing as the QcK Mini.

You don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate the highly optimized micro-weave of the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mousepad, but it certainly helps. The high thread count surface is equally great for high-DPI or low-DPI use, and the non-slip rubber base keeps this mousepad firmly planted. Pair yours with a high-end gaming mouse , and you’ll only be a few thousand hours of practice away from being a pro gamer yourself.

Best Mousepads: the bottom line

While our top pick offers the core functionality that most users are looking for in a mousepad, there are still a surprising number of use cases that demand a little something extra. For example, users looking to enhance the esthetics of their setup may enjoy the RGB brilliance of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma. Similarly, high-DPI gamers may prefer the slick polyethylene surface of the Logitech G440.

And there are still more specialized mousepads yet. Our pick from GIM has a built-in wireless charging coil. Our pick from iCasso folds up into a travel-friendly form factor. But until they make a mousepad that does it all for cheaper than the SteelSeries QcK Mini, there will always be some tradeoffs involved with these extra features. Just keep your specific needs at the front of your mind, or else you’ll end up with more (or less) mousepad than you need.