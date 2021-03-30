Best MSI Laptops to buy in 2021: GS66 Stealth, Prestige 14 EVO, and more

MSI is a popular PC hardware brand that has also been making laptops for some time now. Apart from a solid portfolio of gaming notebooks, MSI has options for content creators as well as business and productivity users. The company recently announced a range of new gaming notebooks at CES back in January that feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics cards. Since Intel announced the new 11th-gen Tiger Lake H-series processors only for thin and light gaming notebooks, MSI didn’t bother to upgrade from the 10th-gen series processors or shift to the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series.

So if you are looking for a new MSI laptop, we have sorted some of the best options that are being offered by the company.

MSI GT76 Titan DT

This one is for all of you looking for a desktop replacement. A behemoth of a machine, the MSI GT76 Titan comes loaded with a desktop-class Intel 10th-gen Core i9-10900K CPU which can go over 5GHz. It is due for an update in the graphics department, but currently, it offers the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super, which should offer ample performance even in the most demanding games. The 17.3-inch display can be configured with either a full-HD (1920×1080), 300Hz refresh rate panel, or a UHD (3840×2160) panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Carrying around this monster is not advised though, as it weighs 4.2kg, so it’s best that you have a permanent spot for this laptop on your desk.

MSI GT76 Titan The GT76 Titan from MSI is a full-on desktop replacement that comes with a desktop class CPU and a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super to handle graphics performance. Buy at Amazon

MSI Prestige 14 EVO

As I mentioned earlier, MSI also makes non-gamer notebooks, and the MSI Prestige 14 EVO is a fine example. It is a lightweight 14-inch ultrabook weighing just 1.29kg. It is offered with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPU options and is Intel Evo certified, making it an ideal choice for everyday office work while maintaining a premium design. Speaking of which, the notebook is offered in three color options – Pure White, Carbon Gray, and Rose Pink.

Other notable features include Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, an IR camera with Windows Hello face unlock, and a 52Whr battery that claims to last around twelve hours.

MSI Prestige 14 EVO A thin and light notebook for everyday workloads, the Prestige 14 EVO comes with Intel's latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-U CPU packed in a lightweight design. Buy at Amazon

MSI GF65 Thin

Don’t go by the name, as the GF65 Thin is nowhere close to being a thin and light notebook. It is however one of the most affordable gaming laptop options from MSI introduced in 2021. It cuts corners to keep a low price – for instance, the chassis has a dated design and the lighting on the keyboard offers a single red color option.

It does come with a good set of specifications though, despite running on the older 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor. It comes with the new NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 memory that can be upgraded to up to 64GB, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and even a full-HD 144Hz display. With a price of about $1,400, this is a pretty sweet deal if you want to get your hands on an RTX 30-series GPU from NVIDIA.

MSI GF65 Thin The GF65 Thin is an entry-level gaming laptop option from MSI which comes with the new NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU. Buy at Amazon

MSI GS66 Stealth

A solid take on the thin and light gaming laptop category, the GS66 Stealth is one of the best-looking offerings from MSI. True to its name, the machine comes in a sleek chassis that is under 20mm in thickness and weighs about 2kg. However, it packs some really powerful hardware including the option of an Intel 10th-gen Core-i9 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU.

It also packs a massive 99.9Whr battery which should last a really long time and it is just under the permitted battery size if you are traveling on a flight. MSI has also included an IR webcam allowing you to unlock the laptop using Windows Hello facial recognition. To top it off, the laptop comes with a 300Hz refresh rate full-HD display or there is the option of going 4K UHD.

MSI GS66 Stealth A highly recommended thin and light gaming notebook, the new GS66 Stealth packs a lot of beefy hardware in the chassis that is under 20mm in thickness. Buy at Amazon

MSI Creator 17

The Creator series from MSI is primarily meant for users in the creative and professional fields. The top of the line Creator 17 is claimed to be the first laptop in the world with a mini LED display. This is the same display tech that Apple is expected to introduce in future iPad and MacBook models. The mini LED display on the laptop is also said to offer HDR 1000 which means you should get amazing visuals on this notebook.

As for the internals, the notebook is currently available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, support for up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, and two M.2 NVMe SSD slots. This one comes with the older NVIDIA RTX 20 Super-series GPUs with Max-Q design, but it should still offer excellent graphics performance.

MSI Creator 17 As the name suggests, this laptop is made for creative professionals and it is also the world's first laptop with a mini LED panel. Buy at Amazon

MSI GE66 Raider

The Raider series has been a popular offering from MSI as the company usually comes up with special edition versions. Like the Valhalla and Dragonshield limited edition models, MSI announced the Dragon Edition Tiamat for the 17-inch GE76 model. While that is yet to hit the stores, you can get your hands on the popular GE66 Raider which has been updated with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

Apart from offering solid hardware, the new GE66 comes with a slick-looking light bar at the front. It also features Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless communication and just like the GS66 Stealth, a massive 99.9Whr battery. Similarly, MSI is offering the laptop with up to a 300Hz refresh rate panel, which means a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

MSI GE66 Raider The flagship gaming notebook from MSI, the GE66 Raider comes with high-end features including the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs, a 300Hz refresh rate display, a massive battery and RGB lighting goodness. Buy at Amazon

In my opinion, the GS66 Stealth offers the perfect balance of power and style. Despite its slim profile, the laptop is rocking hardware that is more powerful than my current desktop. If you aren’t specifically looking for an MSI laptop, make sure you head to our list of the best laptops for 2021. Also, if you are always on the go and looking for a laptop with solid mobile connectivity, then check out the best 5G laptops.