The motherboard is the central component of your PC build where the other parts, including the pixel-pushing CPU and GPU, are plugged in. The type of motherboard that you pick has a direct impact on the CPU, storage devices, and cabinet that you can use for your build. With Intel and AMD’s latest batch of processors requiring boards with newer chipsets, you need to be certain that the motherboard you purchase is compatible with your preferred CPU manufacturer.

Luckily, MSI offers plenty of high-end motherboards that work with Team Red and Team Blue’s processors. Both the MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi ProSeries and MSI MPG B650 Edge WiFi are fantastic motherboards for your new PC and are down to their lowest prices thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi

The MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi ProSeries uses the Z790 chipset which supports Intel’s current gen Raptor Lake processors. Besides its onboard WiFi connectivity and compatibility with DDR5 memory kits, the board is also future-proof as it supports the newer PCIe 5.0 standard. While it may not be the best option if you want to overclock your system, its extended heat-sink and MOSFET thermal pads provide adequate cooling for extended gaming sessions. Best of all, you can get this board for less than $200 this Prime Day!

MSI MPG B650 Edge WiFi

Alternatively, you should go for the MSI MPG B650 Edge WiFi if you want a motherboard compatible with AMD’s 7000-series CPUs. Like the PRO Z790-A, the MPG B650 supports DDR5 RAM sticks and features built-in WiFi. The board also includes HDMI and DisplayPort connections for Ryzen processors with integrated graphics. Additionally, it provides a dedicated BIOS button and makes identifying hardware errors a cinch with its EZ debug LEDs. It typically sells for $290, but you can get it for $216 for a limited time.

Which one should you pick?

The answer is simple: if you prefer Intel CPUs, go for the MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi ProSeries, otherwise choose the MSI MPG B650 Edge WiFi if you like AMD processors. Be sure to check out the best Prime Day deals on CPUs if you want to pair your MSI motherboard with a brand-new processor.