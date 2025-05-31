The multiplayer shooter space has become a bit crowded in recent years, in part thanks to the growing push for live-service games that last forever. There have been a few recent mega-flops too, with Concord from Sony performing so poorly the game got unreleased, and the company was forced to reconsider its live-service strategy. There have also been a few recent hits in the multiplayer shooter space, and there are always more games on the horizon for you to try out next. For this list, I have gathered four multiplayer shooters you can play right now, and one coming a bit later in 2025 that has the potential to be the next big hit.

5 Marvel Rivals

The new kid on the block