There are plenty of hard drives out there, and each company has multiple models that are designed for different workloads. So, I’ve selected eight of the best NAS-ready hard drives to help you pick the right one for your setup.

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) systems are a godsend when it comes to storing and sharing large chunks of data with all your devices. Most NAS enclosures have more hard drive bays than even a gaming PC because you may require a lot of storage capacity depending on your workload. Heck, even if you don't need plenty of HDDs for your day-to-day tasks, you can still run some extra hard drives in RAID mode to improve the overall read/write speeds and protect your data from drive failure and corruption.

The Western Digital WD Purple hard drives are designed for users who require high-capacity storage drives that can work 24/7 to store data from their security cameras. The WD Purple family of HDDs features AllFrame 4KTM Technology to decrease pixelation and reduce frame loss during recording. Moreover, each hard disk supports up to 64 cameras, and you can use a single 14TB model to save all your footage.

Seagate’s BarraCuda hard drive is one of the cheapest HDDs on the market that's good enough for entry-level NAS servers. Unfortunately, only the 1TB model is a CMR drive, while the higher capacity models are all SMR HDDs. But if you have plenty of drive bays in your NAS enclosure, you can put together a RAID configuration using multiple 1TB BarraCuda HDDs at an affordable price.

While SMR drives aren't good enough for normal usage, the SMR models of Western Digital’s WD Red drives provide a good cost-to-capacity ratio if you only intend to use your NAS to archive data. Besides offering a maximum capacity of 6TB, they have a rotational speed of 5400 RPM, and you can slot up to eight of these drives into your NAS.

Toshiba may not be as popular as Western Digital and Seagate, but it manufactures some top-notch HDDs, and the Toshiba N300 PRO is proof of that. Capable of spinning at 7200 RPM, the fast N300 PRO has a maximum cache size of 512MB and provides up to 18TB of storage. It features RV sensors to prevent rotational vibrations inside your NAS enclosure and includes error recovery control measures to retrieve important data.

The Western Digital WD Gold series is a premium set of HDDs that’s better suited for enterprises and data centers than everyday use cases. WD Gold hard drives are extremely fast thanks to their high spin rates of 7200 RPM and up to 512MB cache. The drives are also very durable and feature vibration protection tech to automatically correct linear and rotational vibrations.

If you want a durable and reliable hard drive for your NAS, you should consider picking up the Seagate Exos X20. These hard drives leverage the SAS III 12GB/s connection to hit high read and write speeds. In addition to a 5-year warranty from Seagate, they have an extremely low annualized failure rate of 0.35 % and an MTBF rating of 2.5 million hours, so you don't have to worry about losing any important files.

Western Digital’s WD Red Pro hard drives are a great choice for home office users who wish to set up a NAS system. Supporting NASware 3.0 technology, these 7200 RPM drives consume less power and have lower operating temperatures. They have a maximum capacity of 22TB and can protect your data from the excessive vibration caused by multi-drive NAS setups.

Built for heavy workloads, Seagate’s IronWolf Pro lineup of hard drives offers high transfer speeds and has an enormous workload limit of 300TB/year and a high MTBF value of 2.5 million hours. The IronWolf Pro hard drives provide up to 22TB of storage, and you can fit a maximum of twenty four of these blazing-fast drives into your NAS enclosure.

A recap of the best hard disks for NAS

These are some of the best hard drives that you can get for your NAS system. Whether you want to back up important files or store surveillance footage, you’ll definitely find a hard drive that suits your niche here. The Seagate IronWolf Pro is my top recommendation for an all-rounder hard drive. With its high cache, quick read/write rates, and high durability, it’s a fantastic choice for most users.

For enterprises and large offices, the Western Digital WD Gold is an extremely reliable hard drive. It’s rather pricey, but you get what you pay for. Alternatively, you can go for the affordable Seagate BarraCuda 1TB hard drive. While it lacks the high reliability or better storage capacity of the other drives on this list, it's an inexpensive option if you plan to use your NAS as a media server.

If you want a convenient storage option but don't want to go through the trouble of setting up a NAS, you might want to check out the best portable SSDs. You can even go for an M.2 SSD if you simply want to upgrade your PC's storage.