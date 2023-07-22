External hard drives are great for storing data with minimal fuss. Connect one to your PC and you can transfer just about anything. But what if you wanted to do more on this drive and use it for other tasks? That's where network-attached storage (NAS) comes into play. These are small servers that transform drives into smarter storage, allowing you to quickly move files between devices, run services and apps, create your own home media or surveillance server, and even run a web server, all from the same device. All that's required is an enclosure, a drive (or few), and a network connection.

Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS220+ Best Overall Still the reigning champion of home NAS. Synology's DiskStation DS220+ is the company's most affordable two-bay with an Intel processor. You can upgrade the RAM, store up to 40TB of data, and enjoy the company's exceptionally good NAS OS. Brand Synology CPU Intel Celeron J4025 Memory 2GB DDR4 (max. 6GB) Drive Bays 2 Ports 2x 1GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 OS DSM Price $300 Dimensions 165 x 108 x 232.2 mm Weight 1.3 kg Pros Excellent value

Intel processor

Best-in-class OS Cons Older platform

1GbE networking

No M.2 slots $250 at Amazon $300 at Newegg

The Synology DiskStation DS220+ is an older NAS compared to just about every other NAS in this collection, but there's a good reason why we're still recommending this enclosure. The specifications and value on offer are excellent. Let's start with the most important specification, the processor. The Intel Celeron J4025 is a few generations old now but it still packs a punch where it matters most with two physical cores and a maximum boost speed of up to 2.9GHz. Then there's the 2GB of DDR4 RAM installed at the factory. This may not sound like much, but it's more than enough for most NAS use.If you find yourself running out of system memory, Synology officially supports up to 6GB with an additional 4GB module. The two drive bays can be populated with two 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives with a maximum capacity of 40TB. We'd recommend using a form of RAID, which would cut into this raw capacity. Two 1GbE connections have a maximum throughput of around 480MB/s and can be linked within Synology's DSM OS. You won't find any M.2 slots here, nor is there the possibility of connecting an expansion unit from Synology, but the DS220+ has just about everything you'd need for a home NAS.

Source: QNAP QNAP TS-264 Runner-up Newer NAS with a higher price tag. The QNAP TS-264 is an impressively powerful NAS enclosure with two drive bays, a quad-core Intel processor, M.2 slots for expansion, optional 10GbE networking, and all the USB you could require. It's also great for streaming media with a HDMI port! Brand QNAP CPU Intel Celeron N5095 Memory 8GB DDR4 (max. 8GB) Drive Bays 2 Expansion 2x M.2 PCIe 3.0, 1x PCIe Gen 3 x2 Ports 2x 2.5 GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS QTS Price 430 Dimensions 168 x 105 x 226 mm Weight 1.55 kg Pros Intel CPU

Ideal for heavier use

M.2 slots and optional 10GbE networking Cons Pricey

May be overkill for home use

No RAM upgrades $421 at Amazon $430 at Newegg

The QNAP TS-264 is a newer NAS than the DiskStation DS220+ and should be considered the better buy if you don't mind spending slightly more on more recent hardware. Inside the QNAP TS-264 is a newer Intel Celeron N5095 processor with four physical cores and a boost speed of up to 2.9GHz. There's 8GB of RAM preinstalled, which cannot be upgraded. This is a shame as we've often found NAS being able to use more memory than what comes out of the factory, but 8GB is more than enough for most people. Two drive bays support up to 40TB of raw capacity, not taking into account a RAID setup.Where this NAS truly shines over the DS220+ is with the two M.2 slots, one PCI expansion slot for networking cards, and two 2.5GbE connections on the rear to get you up and running. There are a few USB ports and a HDMI port for media consumption. This NAS is more than capable of handling the transcoding of larger files, but having a dedicated port is great for bypassing this with a direct TV connection. It's expensive compared to the Synology NAS, but has notable upgrades that make it a better fit for a busier office or home.

Source: TerraMaster TerraMaster F4-423 Best Value This powerful NAS will save you money. The TerraMaster F4-423 is an affordable yet powerful four-bay enclosure with an Intel processor, upgradable RAM, M.2 slots, and a decent OS for running all the available apps and services. Brand TerraMaster CPU Intel Celeron N5095 Memory 4GB DDR4 (max. 32GB) Drive Bays 4 Expansion 2x M.2 PCIe 3.0 Ports 2x 2.5 GbE, 2x USB-A 3.1, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS TOS Price $500 Dimensions 227 x 225x 136 mm Weight 3.6 kg Pros Intel processor

Excellent value

Ideal for running Plex Cons HDMI can't be used for media

Access to M.2 and RAM slots $500 at Amazon $500 at Newegg

The TerraMaster F4-423 (our friends over at Android Police reviewed this NAS) is a great-value NAS from the company with similar specifications to competing four-bay enclosures but with a cheaper price tag. It's similar to the QNAP TS-464 which we regard as one of the best NAS for running Plex. Inside is the Intel Celeron N095, a very capable Intel chip with four physical cores that can boost up to 2.9GHz. TerraMaster loads the F4-423 up with 4GB of DDR4 RAM though the company does allow for a maximum of 32GB to be installed, which is more than what many have inside their main desktop PC.Four drive bays can take 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives for a total raw capacity of 80TB, but there are two M.2 slots for adding additional storage pool capacity or enabling SSD caching. Two 2.5GbE network ports are an uncommon sight at this price point, and while you may get excited at the prospect of using the HDMI port, TerraMaster has yet to allow this to be used for media throughput. Overlooking that, this is one of the best value NAS you can buy with excellent specifications for the price.

Source: QNAP QNAP TS-464 Best for Plex Create your own media streaming platform. QNAP's TS-464 is an impressive four-bay NAS with a striking design, powerful internal specs, and IR support for a remote control. If you're seeking the best-equipped NAS for running Plex (or other media solutions) without spending a small fortune, this is the NAS for you. Brand QNAP CPU Intel Celeron N5095 Memory 8GB DDR4 (max. 8GB) Drive Bays 4 Expansion 2x M.2 PCIe 3.0, 1x PCIe Gen 3 x2 Ports 2x 2.5 GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS QTS Price $590 Dimensions 168 x 170 x 226 mm Weight 2.26 kg Pros Intel processor

4K transcoding support

HDMI output and IR support Cons Expensive $588 at Amazon $586 at Newegg

Our favorite NAS for Plex is the impressive QNAP TS-464 and its sheet of specifications. The most important specification for any Plex NAS is the CPU and the Intel Celeron N5095 with its four physical cores and 2.9GHz speed is more than enough for 4K transcoding and streaming. Then there's the 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which cannot be expanded. We're also got HDMI output and an IR receiver for remote controls, allowing you to turn this enclosure into a powerful media center. To top it all off, QNAP threw in two M.2 slots and a PCIe 3.0 expansion slot for good measure.On the rear are two 2.5GbE network stacks and various USB-A ports for connecting just about everything. It's a high price to pay, especially with the four drives you'll need to buy to fully populate the TS-464, but this is about as good as you can get for the price when it comes to Plex. I reviewed this NAS positively over on Android Police, should you be interested in learning more.

Source: Asustor Asustor Flashstor 6 FS6706T Best for SSDs Enjoy super-fast speeds and enhanced reliability. The Asustor Flashstor 6 FS6706T is an SSD-only NAS with six M.2 bays for NVMe drives. This is designed with reliability in mind, as well as lower operating costs and less heat and vibrations generated by the SSDs. Need a NAS without all the spinning motors? This is the one to get. Brand Asustor CPU Intel Celeron N5105 Memory 4GB DDR4 (max. 16GB) Drive Bays 6 Expansion Yes Ports 2x 2.5 GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2x1, 2 x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS ADM Price $500 Dimensions 48.3 x 308.26 x 193 mm Weight 1.35 kg Pros Supports up to six M.2 drives

Compact size

Same excellent OS Cons Isn't completely silent

Expensive $450 at Amazon $450 at Newegg

We're entering into serious expensive territory with the Asustor Flashstor FS6706T. It's a compact NAS that can be installed just about anywhere inside the home, thanks to the lack of any 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drive bays. Instead, we've got six M.2 slots to work with. That's right, the FS6706T only supports flash storage in the form of NVMe SSDs. To make the most of this performance, Asustor went with the Intel Celeron N5105 processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM that can be bumped up to 16GB, and two 2.5GbE network connections.This Asustor NAS costs a fair amount, but so does NVMe storage, especially those designed for NAS. Whilst you could get away with installing any M.2 SSD drives inside this enclosure, we'd recommend NAS NVMe drives for maximum reliability and support within the Asustor ADM operating system. The end result is a super-fast NAS with little noise (though it's not silent), less power draw, and no vibrations.

Source: Synology Synology DiskStation DS223j Best Budget A great first-time NAS for beginners. The Synology DiskStation DS223j is an affordable entry point for those looking to buy their very first NAS enclosure. It has an ARM processor, two drive bays and some ports to hook it up to your network. Brand Synology CPU Realtek RTD1619B Memory 1GB DDR4 (max. 1GB) Drive Bays 2 Expansion No Ports 1x 1GbE, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Caching No OS DSM Price 200 Dimensions 165 x 100 x 225.5 mm Weight 0.88 kg Pros Affordable

Same great DSM OS

Perfect for your first NAS Cons Limited CPU power

Single network port

No expansion support $190 at Amazon $194 at Newegg

The Synology DiskStation DS223j is one of the most affordable enclosures from the company. Instead of an AMD or Intel processor, we're looking at a Realtek RTD1619B ARM chip. Apple has done wonders with its silicon for its Macs, but these Realtek processors are nowhere near as powerful, resulting in sluggish performance if you try and do any heavy lifting. Still, the Ds223j is good to go for storing lots of data, thanks to the two available drive bays, and will happily run even Plex Media Server, so long as you don't plan on streaming 4K content.No expansion support, no M.2 slots, and a single 1GbE network port allow for this NAS to be so affordable, making it an ideal buy for those looking for their very first NAS to test the waters.

Source: Asustor Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen2 AS6704T Best 4-bay One of the finest four-bay NAS around. The Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen2 AS6704T is the company's second generation of this powerful four-bay NAS. It has an uprated CPU, four M.2 bays, upgradable RAM, optional 10GbE, and a solid OS. Brand Asustor CPU Intel Celeron N5105 Memory 4GB DDR4 (max. 16GB) Drive Bays 4 Expansion 4x M.2 PCIe 3.0, 1x PCIe x2 Ports 2x 2.5GbE, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2x1, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS ADM Price $650 Dimensions 185.5 x 170 x 230 mm Weight 2.94 kg Pros Powerful internal components

Excellent for media streaming and transcoding

Four M.2 slots for storage and/or caching Cons PCIe slot not easy to access $609 at Amazon $610 at Newegg

The Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen2 AS6704T is a powerful NAS for the price, including an Intel Celeron N5105 processor, 4GB of RAM from the factory, and four drive bays. The system memory can be upgraded to a total of 16GB and the four bays can be supported by the available four M.2 slots. If all that wasn't enough already, Asustor threw in a PCIe expansion slot for installing a 5GbE or 10GbE network card. There's HDMI and a few USB ports on the rear of the enclosure for good measure, allowing you to connect everything in the home and run all your favorite apps and services.We'd recommend this NAS for more advanced users where the available power can be utilized for heavier workloads.

Source: QNAP QNAP TVS-h674-i3 Best Performance For those with heavy server workloads. The QNAP TVS-h674 is an impressive NAS that costs a small fortune. It's because of what's contained within. This i3 model houses an Intel Core i3-12100, the same CPU that can be found inside desktop PCs. Then there's up to 64GB of RAM, six drive bays, multiple M.2 slots, PCI expansion, and fast networking to boot. Brand QNAP CPU Intel Core i3-12100 Memory 16GB DDR4 (max. 64GB) Drive Bays 6 Expansion 2x M.2 PCIe 4.0, 1x PCIe 4.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x4 Ports 2x 2.5GbE, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, 1x HDMI Caching Yes OS QTS Price $1,700 Dimensions 188.2 x 264.3 x 280.8 mm Weight 6.32 kg Pros Powerful internal components

Plenty of connectivity options

Excellent for heavy workloads. Cons Expensive $1700 at Amazon $1763 at Newegg

You likely won't require the QNAP TVS-h674 NAS, but it would be awesome to own one. The QNAP TVS-h674-i3 we're recommending here is essentially a desktop PC inside a NAS server box. The processor is the same Intel Core i3-12100 you'd find in low-end budget-friendly desktop PCs. It's a quad-core processor with a maximum boost speed of 4.90GHz, which is a considerable amount of power. This makes the QNAP NAS ideal for heavier workloads such as virtualization, surveillance management, and media streaming with a lot of transcoding.All of this performance comes at a price, however, and that's with the price tag and power draw. Thankfully, the rest of the TVS-h674-i3 is just as good as the chip running it, consisting of six drive bays, 16GB of DDR4 RAM (maximum of 64GB), and two M.2 slots. There's a full-size PCIe 4.0 x16 slot inside this NAS, as well as a smaller x4 PCI slot for all your required expansion cards. Then there's two 2.5GbE network connections on the rear, alongside USB-C, USB-A, and even HDMI. This NAS has it all and is a great choice for more advanced NAS owners.

How to choose the best NAS

Whether you're choosing your first or 100th NAS, the process is very much the same. First, consider how much storage space will be required. Each drive bay can usually handle a 20TB hard drive, though newer NAS will be able to utilize the largest hard drives on the market and some have reached a whopping 24TB. All the NAS we recommend here don't come with any drives (they're diskless) but they all run a powerful version of a Linux OS, which can be interacted with through a web browser. Additional features such as M.2 slots, 2.5GbE networking, PCI expansion slots, and HDMI are usually reserved for more advanced users.For most people, the Synology DiskStation DS220+ is simply brilliant. The Intel processor, upgradable RAM, and two drive bays provide enough performance and storage space to get up and running with a powerful home NAS. It can even run Plex Media Server and handle 4K transcoding, which makes this a very capable unit indeed. Should you require more than 40TB of capacity, you may want to consider one of our other recommendations with more drive bays. The TerraMaster F4-423 is our value pick due to how much performance is available for less than $500.